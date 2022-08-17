ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

tatler.com

Princess Grace of Monaco’s granddaughter has designed the ultimate party shirt

16th in line to the ever-chic Monégasque throne, Pauline Ducruet hails gracefully from generations of European elegance. A true sovereign style scion, her mother, Princess Stéphanie of Monaco, injected the Eighties with pop princess perfection, while her grandmother, movie-maven-turned-IRL-princess Grace Kelly, singlehandedly concocted the epitome of Hollywood glamour.
tatler.com

How to get your feet yacht ready

The right shoe can disguise all manner of foot sins, cracked heels can be cleverly concealed by a pump or strategically placed strap and unmanicured toenails can be disguised behind an espadrille or closed-toe sandal, however when aboard a boat and shoes have been confiscated, there is nowhere to hide.
The Guardian

Without Warning & Only Sometimes by Kit de Waal review – the making of a writer

When Kit de Waal was growing up, she and her siblings would notice their mother, Sheila, collecting milk bottles. Out of the three that were delivered daily, she would put two empties on the doorstep for the milkman and the third in an old laundry basket. On a Saturday, after their father, Arthur, had left for work, Sheila would take the basket of bottles into the back yard, pick them up one at a time and throw them with all her might against the outhouse wall. “It makes a kind of music, the bottles and the sound of her fury,” writes De Waal. “When the basket is empty, she goes inside and fetches the broom. She’s fine then for a few days.”
brides.com

What Color Does the Mother of the Groom Wear?

Watching your son get married is one of the most memorable moments in a mother’s life, right up there with her own wedding. As the mother of the groom, you’ve raised your son and watched him grow, and now you have a front-row seat as your child says “I do” to their partner for life. And since this is such a special day, it absolutely calls for a special dress. Choosing what to wear is important as your ensemble will be captured in photos for a lifetime, so extra thought must be put into the style and, most importantly, the color of your dress.
HollywoodLife

Paris Jackson, 24, Sweetly Holds Hands With Brother Prince, 25, At Charity Gala: Photos

Siblings Paris Jackson, 24, and Prince Jackson, 25, stepped out for a night on the town together on August 19. The two were spotted sweetly holding hands at the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala on Friday evening, held at the iconic Beverly Hilton Hotel. Michael Jackson‘s oldest kids both looked very sharp as they got dressed up for the event, while Prince smiled big for the cameras.
POPSUGAR

My "Manta Ray" Haircut Looks Good With Zero Effort

The "manta ray" haircut is trending for summer. The cut involves face-framing layers that begin close to the chin. Our editor tried the hair trend and is sharing her results. I'm not usually one to try bold haircuts. Four years ago, I cut my hair into a bob and was semitraumatized by the short length, so now I try to keep my trims as minimal as possible. While I got a '90s-style haircut a few months ago, my layers have since grown out and my ends were looking dry. I knew it was time to visit the salon, so I started searching for a hairstyle that would best suit me and my lazy-girl lifestyle. I knew I wanted something stylish but not over the top that didn't require too much time with hot tools to look good.
TheDailyBeast

Khloé Kardashian’s Migraine Pill Commercials Will Haunt Me Until I Die

I just recently learned that my apartment is haunted. The building is less than two decades old, but still, when I put head to pillow at night—just when I’m about to slip into the last iota of unconsciousness my brain needs to fully fall asleep—I am often confronted with a familiar vocal fry purring in my ear: “I just heard something amazing!”I’ve been through this routine before, and I know how to handle it. I respond, “Was it that, for the first time, one medication was approved to treat and prevent migraines?” This is the only way to quell this...
tatler.com

Lady Louise Windsor takes job at garden centre before starting at the University of St Andrews

It was revealed yesterday that Lady Louise Windsor, the eldest child of Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex, will be following in her cousin Prince William's footsteps by attending the University of St Andrews, following her A-level results. The 18-year-old, who is 16th in line to the throne, finished her secondary education at St Mary's Ascot in July, having completed her exams in English, History, Politics and Drama, and will now study for a degree in English Literature at the Scottish institution.
Daily Mail

Mother who decluttered her own home after watching Marie Kondo's Netflix show turns her passion for organising into a business and charges £245 to tackle people's untidy spaces

A mum-of-four turned decluttering her home into a career after watching Marie Kondo's Netflix show. Emma George, 45, from St Albans, Hertfordshire, launched her decluttering business after youngest child started secondary school and she wanted to do something for herself. As a busy mum she had always stayed on top...
POPSUGAR

Emma Watson Gives Her Beloved Pixie Cut a 2022 Refresh

Emma Watson is back on the scene with a new partnership — and hairstyle. Announced as the face of Prada Beauty's new refillable fragrance, the "Little Women" actor unveiled a fresh pixie cut in a photo from the upcoming campaign. Though reminiscent of her famous short style from 2010, her current pixie is a modernized iteration, with super-short micro bangs and tousled layers. In the campaign image for the perfume, which launches on Aug. 22, Watson also posed with feathery, brushed-up eyebrows and a sultry, siren-eyes look.
The Independent

TikTok decluttering tips that will transform your home

From kitchen cupboards crammed with condiments well past their use-by date, to bathroom cabinets overflowing with half-empty toiletries, it’s so easy for clutter to pile up all over your home.In an ideal world, we’d wave a magic wand and watch the mess disappear – but sadly that option isn’t available.No matter though, because TikTok is here to help. The organisational gurus on the video sharing site are decluttering masters, and have all the tips and tricks you need to you get your house in order.Here are six TikTok decluttering hacks that will help tackle everything from junk drawers to walk-in...
HollywoodLife

True Thompson, 4, Models All-Pink Outfit With Custom Louis Vuitton Handbag: Photos

On Wednesdays True Thompson wears pink. The 4-year-old daughter of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson looked as adorable as ever on Aug. 17 as she rocked a fully pink ‘fit, a trend started by the classic 2004 film, Mean Girls. The eye-catching ensemble, shared by Khloe on Instagram, consisted of a pink tank top and skirt combo, pink Crocs with pink charms called Jibbitz, and pink heart-shaped glasses. Oh, and not to forget, a completely customized Louis Vuitton purse.
E! News

Emma Watson Revives Her Pixie Cut for New Prada Beauty Campaign

Emma Watson's new beauty transformation is pure magic. The Harry Potter star unveiled a dramatic hairstyle—a fabulous pixie cut to be exact—to debut her new partnership with Prada Beauty. Undoubtedly, Emma's short hair took center stage and captured everyone's full attention with its effortless texture and perfectly messy finish.
BEAUTY & FASHION

