Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis shares picture of final day on set after Frankie exit
EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis has shared a photo from her final day on set, following news that she's leaving the soap. Rose has played Frankie Lewis since 2020, becoming the first deaf actor to play a regular deaf character on the BBC show. The soap confirmed earlier this week that...
digitalspy.com
Your Hollyoaks worst storylines EVER!
Dodger and Sienna but at least, unlike above they didn't know they were related at the time. Jack visiting prostitute Sinead. Carmel seeing Jesus in a potato and her flirtation with a nunnery. The students entering a competition to win a car but it was one of those ones where...
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon boss reveals brutal scene where children "beat each other senseless"
House of the Dragon may be moving away from Game of Thrones' unflinching depiction of sexual violence, but there are still set to be some difficult scenes in the upcoming spin-off. As we inch ever closer to House of the Dragon's long-awaited premiere this weekend, showrunner, executive producer, and director...
'The Voice' Fans Are Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson’s Life-Changing Announcement About Talent Search
She may not be on the upcoming season of The Voice (and yes, we’re still upset about it!) but Kelly Clarkson has found another way to give talented and undiscovered singers their chance to shine, as the Kelly Clarkson Show has just launched a nationwide search to find the former Voice coach a “Kellyoke” singing partner. Yes, really!
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
Callum's Strictly Series #6
After 1.5 years away, my series is back. We're absolutely pretending that the All Stars uncompleted series never happened and carrying on off the back of Series 5. But who will follow in the line of our previous winners- Myles Stephenson, Catherine Tate, Gabrielle, Billie Piper & Lady Leshurr?. Helly,...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks: Which Character If Any Will Cause The Upcoming Autumn Stunt ?
Thought I'd start a fun and speculative thread since we have confirmed that where having a huge stunt in autumn and Licy Allan has confirmed that it's going to pretty much have all the major stories coming to together. I have a feeling its Sienna too since Anna was the...
digitalspy.com
Corrie Discussion Friday 19th August 8pm : A Stroke Of Genius
Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, welcome to tonight’s episode thread. We start, as ever with the spoilers. Summer gets A*s in French and Maths, but an X for English after being disqualified. Aaron calls to collect Summer for their holiday. Suddenly Summer collapses, throwing Aaron into panic. Summer regains consciousness and explains to Aaron that she accidentally forgot to take her insulin. Summer and Aaron head back from the tram station and explain to Todd that they missed their flight. In the flower shop flat, Aaron rummages in Summer's bag and is shocked at what he finds.
digitalspy.com
Top Of The Pops: Secrets & Scandals
This is on tonight in Ch5 at 9pm. Be interesting to see if there's anything new that wasn't already covered in the recent 'Story of's...'. Probably just more talking heads spouting a load of hearsay nonsense. This episodes is 90 minutes, usually Secrets and Scandals are 60 minutes. This episodes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
The Masked Singer comeback trailer reveals first look at wild new costumes and celebrity guests
The Masked Singer US season eight is just around the corner, so get on your thinking caps and jot down those first impressions, because a new run of celebrity weirdness is on its way. Ahead of its return next month, the craziest singing competition on telly has released its first-look...
digitalspy.com
Rank the C4 series
BB3 - Consistent, entertaining, classic. BB10 - Underrated, wonderful cast for the most part, the only series to get better as it goes on. BB9 - Interesting divide between two groups, generally good from start to end. BB8 - Has some good moments and is quite a funny series, but...
digitalspy.com
Short lived US TV shows you remember, but are pretty much forgotten
When Nick's (Peter Krause) father mysteriously dies in a plane crash, he agrees to take his father's position as the Darling family's lawyer, while trying to discover who committed the murder. The Darlings being the richest family in New York. It had an amazing cast including: Donald Sutherland, Jill Clayburgh, Peter Krause and Lucy Lui.
digitalspy.com
Couples who split up because an actor left
The couples who clearly primed to be long term but we’re forced to split as an actor left (so Janine/Mick won’t count as Mick was always leaving and they weren’t being built long term) I’m thinking more like Peter and Lauren- they were clearly built long term...
digitalspy.com
Watch From Start facility now on BBC Channels
Tuning into BBC1's local news yesterday evening on my Sky Q system I was surprised to see the 'watch from start' icon pop up. I've seen this on a number of Sky badged channels for a few years now but good to see it on BBC. I know this has...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders: When will the show acknowledge June has died and Dot will not return?
June passed away sadly in April yet the show have not acknowledged that Dot will no longer return ? does any find that abit disrespectful that they haven't retired the character by killing her off?. With Dot, shoult be the anniversary episode imo. Even if it’s not a big year,...
digitalspy.com
The most unpleasant soap characters
I’m not talking about full blown villains but feel free to add some if you want. - Mandy Dingle - A controlling mother who won’t let her son make his own decisions. - Chas Dingle - The current wicked witch of ED. - Honey Mitchell - A snob...
digitalspy.com
Stranger Things star lands next movie role
Stranger Things' Joe Keery has lined-up his next film project, alongside Pam and Tommy's Lily James. Deadline reports that Keery will join James and Willem Dafoe in the indie drama Finalmente L'alba (Finally Dawn) which will also star Rachel Sennott and Rebecca Antonac. Italian director Saverio Costanzo is helming the project.
digitalspy.com
First look at Enola Holmes 2 as Netflix release date is confirmed
Enola Holmes 2 finally has a release date on Netflix – and we even have the first look to mark the exciting news. The sequel to the 2020 Netflix hit sees Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) take on her first official case after becoming a detective-for-hire like her brother Sherlock (Henry Cavill), following the events of the first movie.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders reveals aftermath of Ben's devastating decision over Callum
The following article contains discussion of sexual assault that some readers may find upsetting. EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has revealed the aftermath of Ben Mitchell's devastating decision over ending his marriage to Callum. Scenes airing next week on the BBC One soap will see Ben now feeling like he's all...
digitalspy.com
Did American Horror Stories just sneak in another Coven connection?
American Horror Stories spoilers follow. American Horror Story's many seasons are all connected, and the same is true of the spin-off show, American Horror Stories. Fans are always on the lookout for sneaky links because of this, so the writers are forced to get a bit more creative with their world-building.
digitalspy.com
NCIS: LA boss shares new update on original cast member's return
NCIS: Los Angeles boss R Scott Gemill has teased the return of fan-favourite original cast member Linda Hunt in upcoming episodes. Hunt's character Hetty has only made sporadic appearances recently, popping in to wish Eric and Nell well and updating the team on the situation in Syria. She was actually meant to make a proper return for season 13, but it's still in the works due to pandemic restrictions and the actress being 77 years old.
Comments / 0