digitalspy.com

Your Hollyoaks worst storylines EVER!

Dodger and Sienna but at least, unlike above they didn't know they were related at the time. Jack visiting prostitute Sinead. Carmel seeing Jesus in a potato and her flirtation with a nunnery. The students entering a competition to win a car but it was one of those ones where...
#Derry Girls#Bbc One#Bbc Three#Lite S Ramon Salazar#Sex Education#Channel 4#Black Mirror#British
digitalspy.com

Callum's Strictly Series #6

After 1.5 years away, my series is back. We're absolutely pretending that the All Stars uncompleted series never happened and carrying on off the back of Series 5. But who will follow in the line of our previous winners- Myles Stephenson, Catherine Tate, Gabrielle, Billie Piper & Lady Leshurr?. Helly,...
digitalspy.com

Corrie Discussion Friday 19th August 8pm : A Stroke Of Genius

Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, welcome to tonight’s episode thread. We start, as ever with the spoilers. Summer gets A*s in French and Maths, but an X for English after being disqualified. Aaron calls to collect Summer for their holiday. Suddenly Summer collapses, throwing Aaron into panic. Summer regains consciousness and explains to Aaron that she accidentally forgot to take her insulin. Summer and Aaron head back from the tram station and explain to Todd that they missed their flight. In the flower shop flat, Aaron rummages in Summer's bag and is shocked at what he finds.
digitalspy.com

Top Of The Pops: Secrets & Scandals

This is on tonight in Ch5 at 9pm. Be interesting to see if there's anything new that wasn't already covered in the recent 'Story of's...'. Probably just more talking heads spouting a load of hearsay nonsense. This episodes is 90 minutes, usually Secrets and Scandals are 60 minutes. This episodes...
Rank the C4 series

Rank the C4 series

BB3 - Consistent, entertaining, classic. BB10 - Underrated, wonderful cast for the most part, the only series to get better as it goes on. BB9 - Interesting divide between two groups, generally good from start to end. BB8 - Has some good moments and is quite a funny series, but...
digitalspy.com

Short lived US TV shows you remember, but are pretty much forgotten

When Nick's (Peter Krause) father mysteriously dies in a plane crash, he agrees to take his father's position as the Darling family's lawyer, while trying to discover who committed the murder. The Darlings being the richest family in New York. It had an amazing cast including: Donald Sutherland, Jill Clayburgh, Peter Krause and Lucy Lui.
digitalspy.com

Couples who split up because an actor left

The couples who clearly primed to be long term but we’re forced to split as an actor left (so Janine/Mick won’t count as Mick was always leaving and they weren’t being built long term) I’m thinking more like Peter and Lauren- they were clearly built long term...
digitalspy.com

Watch From Start facility now on BBC Channels

Tuning into BBC1's local news yesterday evening on my Sky Q system I was surprised to see the 'watch from start' icon pop up. I've seen this on a number of Sky badged channels for a few years now but good to see it on BBC. I know this has...
digitalspy.com

The most unpleasant soap characters

I’m not talking about full blown villains but feel free to add some if you want. - Mandy Dingle - A controlling mother who won’t let her son make his own decisions. - Chas Dingle - The current wicked witch of ED. - Honey Mitchell - A snob...
digitalspy.com

Stranger Things star lands next movie role

Stranger Things' Joe Keery has lined-up his next film project, alongside Pam and Tommy's Lily James. Deadline reports that Keery will join James and Willem Dafoe in the indie drama Finalmente L'alba (Finally Dawn) which will also star Rachel Sennott and Rebecca Antonac. Italian director Saverio Costanzo is helming the project.
digitalspy.com

First look at Enola Holmes 2 as Netflix release date is confirmed

Enola Holmes 2 finally has a release date on Netflix – and we even have the first look to mark the exciting news. The sequel to the 2020 Netflix hit sees Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) take on her first official case after becoming a detective-for-hire like her brother Sherlock (Henry Cavill), following the events of the first movie.
digitalspy.com

EastEnders reveals aftermath of Ben's devastating decision over Callum

The following article contains discussion of sexual assault that some readers may find upsetting. EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has revealed the aftermath of Ben Mitchell's devastating decision over ending his marriage to Callum. Scenes airing next week on the BBC One soap will see Ben now feeling like he's all...
digitalspy.com

Did American Horror Stories just sneak in another Coven connection?

American Horror Stories spoilers follow. American Horror Story's many seasons are all connected, and the same is true of the spin-off show, American Horror Stories. Fans are always on the lookout for sneaky links because of this, so the writers are forced to get a bit more creative with their world-building.
digitalspy.com

NCIS: LA boss shares new update on original cast member's return

NCIS: Los Angeles boss R Scott Gemill has teased the return of fan-favourite original cast member Linda Hunt in upcoming episodes. Hunt's character Hetty has only made sporadic appearances recently, popping in to wish Eric and Nell well and updating the team on the situation in Syria. She was actually meant to make a proper return for season 13, but it's still in the works due to pandemic restrictions and the actress being 77 years old.
