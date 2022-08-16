Both sides in the Mayor Perkins disqualification case made their arguments Tuesday afternoon before the Louisiana Supreme Court. Each side had 30 minutes to present their case. During each presentation the justices peppered each attorney with questions and comments. Perkins' lawyer, Scott Bickford presented his case first before the justices. The defense case seemed to rest particularly on the 'integrity of the system.' Bickford stated the "Louisiana Legislature made the election code a series of statutes requiring certain things, and does not take innocent and honest mistakes and throws people out."

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO