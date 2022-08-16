Read full article on original website
Louisiana Supreme Court on Perkins: Reversed & Rendered
The Louisiana State Supreme Court has issued their ruling on Mayor Adrian Perkins’ eligibility in the upcoming Shreveport Mayoral election. Mayor Perkins has been officially cleared to run for mayor in the upcoming election. In a 4-3 decision, the Louisiana State Supreme Court reversed the 2nd Circuit Court’s decision to disqualify Perkins.
