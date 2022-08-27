ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These 10 States Have the Least Affordable Private Schools

By John Csiszar
 3 days ago

Private school education has a reputation for creating more successful students, but at a high cost. While plenty of public school graduates go on to successful careers, recent data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress shows that, in terms of standardized testing, private school students score better in nearly all subjects. This data echoes other scholarly research as well.

But are the benefits of higher test scores, smaller class sizes and better teacher/student ratios worth the cost? In some states, that can be a difficult decision for parents. While the average student body count in the most expensive states in America is just 704, the cost of a private school education in these states averages a whopping $47,882 per year.

To determine which states have the highest cost of private school education, GOBankingRates looked at the five top-rated schools in each state, using data from Niche. Data was collected and up to date as of Aug. 2, 2022. States are listed in reverse order, with the least affordable state listed last.

If you're considering a private school education for your children, you'll face a stiff bill if you live in one of these states.

10. Rhode Island

  • Average Highest Grade Yearly Tuition : $42,847
  • Average Student Body Count : 535
  • Average Student to Teacher Ratio : 6 to 1
9. District of Columbia

  • Average Highest Grade Yearly Tuition : $43,819
  • Average Student Body Count : 731
  • Average Student to Teacher Ratio : 7 to 1
8. Pennsylvania

  • Average Highest Grade Yearly Tuition : $43,942
  • Average Student Body Count : 793
  • Average Student to Teacher Ratio : 6 to 1
7. New Hampshire

  • Average Highest Grade Yearly Tuition : $45,992
  • Average Student Body Count : 479
  • Average Student to Teacher Ratio : 6 to 1
6. California

  • Average Highest Grade Yearly Tuition : $46,202
  • Average Student Body Count : 855
  • Average Student to Teacher Ratio : 8 to 1
5. New Jersey

  • Average Highest Grade Yearly Tuition : $49,927
  • Average Student Body Count : 688
  • Average Student to Teacher Ratio : 7 to 1
4. Massachusetts

  • Average Highest Grade Yearly Tuition : $49,967
  • Average Student Body Count : 601
  • Average Student to Teacher Ratio : 5 to 1
3. Connecticut

  • Average Highest Grade Yearly Tuition : $50,384
  • Average Student Body Count : 702
  • Average Student to Teacher Ratio : 5 to 1
2. Virginia

  • Average Highest Grade Yearly Tuition : $50,810
  • Average Student Body Count : 559
  • Average Student to Teacher Ratio : 6 to 1
1. New York

  • Average Highest Grade Yearly Tuition : $54,332
  • Average Student Body Count : 1,101
  • Average Student to Teacher Ratio : 6 to 1

Methodology: To find the states with the most and least affordable private schools, GOBankingRates looked at the five top-rated high schools from each state, according to Niche's 2022 rankings. For each private school, GOBankingRates found the following factors: (1) 2021-2022 yearly tuition for the highest grade level (does NOT include room and board); (2) enrollment numbers; (3) student-to-teacher ratio; (4) Niche ranking; and (5) location. Factors (1), (2), and (3) were averaged for each state, with only factor (1) used to determine final rankings. Schools that did not separate room and board from tuition were not included. All data was collected on and up to date as of Aug. 2, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : These 10 States Have the Least Affordable Private Schools

MISSISSIPPI STATE
