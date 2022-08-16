ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

State Transportation Commission adopts updated 12-Year Transportation Program

Pennsylvania’s State Transportation Commission has updated the 12-Year Transportation Program, clearing the way for transportation improvements across the commonwealth. The new program anticipates $84 billion will be available over the next 12 years for improvements to roads, bridges, transit systems, airports and railroads. The 12-Year Program, or TYP, is...
New Asian shipping service at PhilaPort

Gov. Tom Wolf visited the Port of Philadelphia (PhilaPort) to welcome Wan Hai Lines, Ltd. as the company completed their maiden call to Philadelphia, dramatically expanding trade between Pennsylvania and Asia. "The port is an economic driver, not only in Philadelphia, but across the commonwealth," said Gov. Wolf. "I've always...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

