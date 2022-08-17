Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act would decrease the after-tax income of some earning below $400,000, according to a new analysis from Congress's tax scorekeeper. Most people would see little change to their tax burden, and the legislation does not include direct tax increases on lower-income households. But President Joe Biden campaigned on the promise of not increasing taxes on anyone earning over $400,000, and Republicans contend the bill violates the pledge. The legislation is set for a vote in the House Friday.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO