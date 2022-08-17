ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Child Tax Credit in 2022: Is Your State Sending $750 to Parents? Find Out Now

While it's not likely another child tax credit bill will be passed into law any time soon (it wasn't included in the Inflation Reduction Act), several states have plans of their own. Roughly 16 states are making plans to send families more money in an effort to lessen the impact of inflation and a possible recession. Parents received their last enhanced monthly child tax credit payment in December, and a final check with their taxes this year.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed

Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
CNET

State Tax Rebates 2022: These States Are Mailing Checks out in August

High inflation and budget surpluses have meant many states are giving money back to residents, usually in the form of tax rebates or stimulus checks. Georgia residents should have gotten theirs earlier this month, while Colorado started mailing 3.7 million taxpayers rebates of up to $1,500 last week. Physical checks to Indiana residents are finally expected this week, after a paper supply shortage meant a delay from July.
CNET

State Tax Rebates 2022: See Which States Are Mailing Payments Next

High inflation and budget surpluses have 18 states doing something unusual this year -- giving money back to their residents, usually in the form of tax rebates or stimulus checks. Colorado started sending up to $1,500 to eligible Coloradans last week. Indiana is next up on the calendar, with payments...
rigzone.com

Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
Washington Examiner

Some earning under $400,000 would see tax burden increase under Manchin-Schumer bill

Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act would decrease the after-tax income of some earning below $400,000, according to a new analysis from Congress's tax scorekeeper. Most people would see little change to their tax burden, and the legislation does not include direct tax increases on lower-income households. But President Joe Biden campaigned on the promise of not increasing taxes on anyone earning over $400,000, and Republicans contend the bill violates the pledge. The legislation is set for a vote in the House Friday.
Kiplinger

How Inflation Can Impact Your Taxes

Inflation. Inflation. Inflation. You’re hearing and thinking about it a lot lately – especially when you go to the store for “just a few items” and see a sky-high amount on your receipt. That’s because inflation in the U.S. is currently at a 40-year high of 9.1%, according to a recent Bureau of Labor Statistics report.
Daniella Cressman

Benefits of Living in a State with No Income Tax

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.
TaxBuzz

Mega-Millions Hits $1 BILLION - What's the Wild Tax Bill?

If you've been following the news lately, there's very little chance that you've escaped details about the Mega Millions lottery jackpot. No one has won Mega Millions since April 15, when Tennessee ticket hit for $20 million. Players' next chance to win the current $1 billion payout will come at 11 p.m. EST tonight, Friday, July 29.

