CNET
Child Tax Credit in 2022: Is Your State Sending $750 to Parents? Find Out Now
While it's not likely another child tax credit bill will be passed into law any time soon (it wasn't included in the Inflation Reduction Act), several states have plans of their own. Roughly 16 states are making plans to send families more money in an effort to lessen the impact of inflation and a possible recession. Parents received their last enhanced monthly child tax credit payment in December, and a final check with their taxes this year.
CNET
State Stimulus Check Update 2022: These States Are Sending out Payments This Week
Many states are continuing to address rising inflation with tax rebates and stimulus checks: Illinois expects to start cutting refund checks for as much as $400 in mid-September and California will issue a "middle-class tax refund" worth as much as $1,050 beginning in October. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed legislation...
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: Is Your State One of the 16 Sending Stimulus Money This Fall?
Millions of eligible Americans are due more stimulus money. Currently, the number of states sending stimulus funds this fall has grown to 16. All but Massachusetts has settled on a specific amount of stimulus. Some payments have been going out for weeks, while others will hit bank accounts and mailboxes...
EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed
Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
Stimulus Update: Almost Half of States Are Providing Stimulus Checks or Other Relief. Is Yours?
Could more money be coming from your state government?
CNET
State Stimulus Checks 2022: Which Tax Rebates Were Sent This Week?
In response to soaring inflation in 2022, many US states are giving money back to their residents in the form of tax rebates or stimulus checks. One of the biggest paybacks kicked off this week in Colorado, where joint tax filers started receiving checks up to $1,500. In May, Colorado...
CNET
State Tax Rebates 2022: These States Are Mailing Checks out in August
High inflation and budget surpluses have meant many states are giving money back to residents, usually in the form of tax rebates or stimulus checks. Georgia residents should have gotten theirs earlier this month, while Colorado started mailing 3.7 million taxpayers rebates of up to $1,500 last week. Physical checks to Indiana residents are finally expected this week, after a paper supply shortage meant a delay from July.
CNET
State Tax Rebates 2022: See Which States Are Mailing Payments Next
High inflation and budget surpluses have 18 states doing something unusual this year -- giving money back to their residents, usually in the form of tax rebates or stimulus checks. Colorado started sending up to $1,500 to eligible Coloradans last week. Indiana is next up on the calendar, with payments...
Higher Tax Bills Are Coming for Social Security Retirees. Here's Why
Retirees could face higher tax bills next year due to surging inflation.
rigzone.com
Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
Washington Examiner
Some earning under $400,000 would see tax burden increase under Manchin-Schumer bill
Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act would decrease the after-tax income of some earning below $400,000, according to a new analysis from Congress's tax scorekeeper. Most people would see little change to their tax burden, and the legislation does not include direct tax increases on lower-income households. But President Joe Biden campaigned on the promise of not increasing taxes on anyone earning over $400,000, and Republicans contend the bill violates the pledge. The legislation is set for a vote in the House Friday.
How Inflation Can Impact Your Taxes
Inflation. Inflation. Inflation. You’re hearing and thinking about it a lot lately – especially when you go to the store for “just a few items” and see a sky-high amount on your receipt. That’s because inflation in the U.S. is currently at a 40-year high of 9.1%, according to a recent Bureau of Labor Statistics report.
These 12 States Don't Tax Social Security as Much as You Think
Making too much of these states' stance toward benefits could mislead you.
Benefits of Living in a State with No Income Tax
Motley Fool
How the Inflation Reduction Act Failed to Close a Billion Dollar Tax Loophole
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) is an outspoken proponent of the carried interest rule. Long-term capital gains tax rates are preferential lower rates paid on investment income in the United States. Private equity firms earn money by charging the first 20% of gains made on an investment. Carried interest allows private...
Mega-Millions Hits $1 BILLION - What's the Wild Tax Bill?
If you've been following the news lately, there's very little chance that you've escaped details about the Mega Millions lottery jackpot. No one has won Mega Millions since April 15, when Tennessee ticket hit for $20 million. Players' next chance to win the current $1 billion payout will come at 11 p.m. EST tonight, Friday, July 29.
FOXBusiness
Democrats’ book minimum tax to hit real estate, mining companies the hardest
One of the biggest revenue raisers in Democrats’ latest health care and climate change spending bill is a new minimum tax on companies’ book income – but the levy will hit some industries harder than others. The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 – introduced by Senate Majority...
