Penguin-Simon Trial to Proceed Without `Efficiencies’ Data
Penguin Random House LLC must refrain from using certain economic data to justify its $2.18 billion acquisition of Simon & Schuster Inc., after a federal judge threw out defense testimony in the trial over the deal. US District Judge Florence Pan excluded defendants’ so-called efficiencies evidence from the case, granting...
EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed
Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
Wiped Clean: Biden Cancels $3.9 Billion in Student Loans
The action covers 208,000 people who were enrolled at ITT Technical Institute between 2005 and 2016. The Biden administration confirmed on Tuesday that it will cancel $3.9 billion in student loan debt for more than 200,000 students who attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute, according to a new Washington Post report.
ANALYSIS: Three Decisions Law Firms Will Have to Make Post-Dobbs
The implications of the US Supreme Court’s June decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization are rippling through the legal landscape—putting significant pressure on one key player: law firms. While many firms have already released public statements regarding where they stand on the issue of reproductive...
Does Gibson Dunn’s Diversity Chief Partner Splash Nudge Big Law?
It’s either a game changer or a clever gimmick. In a radical departure from the way Big Law doles out the partnership prize, Gibson Dunn & Crutcher elected an administrator (a cost center!) to partnership. As any first year law student knows, you need a laserlike focus—not to mention...
Initiative to Stop HIV’s Spread Gains Post-Pandemic ‘Reset’
Efforts to end the spread of HIV in the US are slowly recovering after the Covid-19 pandemic hindered a federal initiative to end the epidemic by 2030, public health officials and researchers said. The Health and Human Services Department launched the Ending the HIV Epidemic in the US (EHE) initiative...
Madoff Trustee’s $3 Billion Clawback Suit Survives Dismissal Bid
The independent trustee tasked with cleaning up multi-billion dollar losses from Bernie Madoff’s now-defunct investment firm can continue to pursue a Taiwanese company to recover $3 billion it received from history’s largest Ponzi scheme. Judge Cecilia G. Morris of the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of...
Chapter 11 Petitions and Litigation
Built from Bloomberg Law’s comprehensive access to federal bankruptcy dockets, Chapter 11 Petitions and Litigation: Midyear 2022 provides data-driven analysis of Chapter 11 filings, select adversary proceeding filings, and Chapter 11 plan confirmations from Jan. 1 through June 30, 2022. This complimentary report will help corporate restructuring and bankruptcy...
Walmart Eases Some Curbs on Abortion Coverage, Offers Travel Aid
Walmart Inc. , the largest private-sector employer in the US, is expanding abortion coverage and related travel benefits for its employees while maintaining a relatively limited policy compared with some other major companies. The retail giant’s insurance plans now cover abortion “when there is a health risk to the mother,...
CFPB Alleges Block Is ‘Slow-Walking’ Cash App Investigation (2)
Block revealed CFPB probe into Cash App error, fraud protections. CFPB says Block hasn’t filed motion to modify document demand. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau asked a federal judge to force Block Inc. to fully comply with a pair of investigative demands related to its Cash App payments tool.
Justices Halt Georgia Election Challenged Over Voting Rights (2)
Balloting for two seats on Georgia’s Public Service Commission won’t go forward for now after the US Supreme Court refused to reinstate a voting scheme that a trial court found illegally diluted Black voting strength. The justices on Friday reversed the US Court of Appeals for the Eleventh...
Tax Specialists Seek IRS Guidance on New Stock Buyback Tax
Tax specialists want the Treasury Department and IRS to issue guidance on the stock buyback tax in Democrats’ economic package, seeking more clarification on the circumstances under which the tax would apply. The package, which President Joe Biden signed into law Tuesday, includes an excise tax of 1% of...
