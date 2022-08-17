ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Credit#Renewable Energy#Energy Production#Department Of Energy#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Senate#Paris Accords
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed

Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
INCOME TAX
Washington Examiner

Biden pushes massive tax hike on workers as recession begins

The best way to revive an economy as you head into a recession is to slap businesses and workers with a massive tax hike. Said no legitimate economist ever. Yet that’s apparently the best plan President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress can come up with. Their new so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which would do almost nothing to reduce inflation , also includes a $315 billion tax on businesses. This comes in the form of a 15% “minimum corporate tax” applied to major U.S. corporations.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Fast Company

America’s biggest financial threat isn’t government spending. It’s the cost of climate change

The passage of the Biden Administration’s climate change package, the so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” has predictably split along partisan lines, with Republicans characterizing the bill as an act of reckless government spending, certain to raise taxes and fuel further inflation. But does this act really represent reckless spending? The legislation authorizes $430 billion in spending, the bulk of which—more than $300 billion—is earmarked for tax credits; other spending and initiatives aimed at stimulating the clean energy economy; and reducing carbon emissions. (The bill also allows Medicare to negotiate prices with drug companies for certain expensive drugs.) The bill is funded in part by a 15% minimum tax on large corporations and an excise tax on companies that repurchase shares of their own stock. Given the scope of the problem, and the escalating future costs of climate inaction, this legislation is an exceedingly modest, but very necessary, first step.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report

Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
POLITICS
FOXBusiness

Half of US companies preparing to cut jobs, survey shows

Companies across the country are planning to scale back their headcounts after a year of frenzied hiring. That's according to a new survey published on Thursday by consultant PwC, which last month polled more than 700 U.S. executives and board members from various industries. About half of respondents said they are preparing to reduce headcount — or already have — while 52% have implemented hiring freezes.
BUSINESS
The Conversation U.S.

Big new incentives for clean energy aren't enough – the Inflation Reduction Act was just the first step, now the hard work begins

The new Inflation Reduction Act is stuffed with subsidies for everything from electric vehicles to heat pumps, and incentives for just about every form of clean energy. But pouring money into technology is just one step toward solving the climate change problem. Wind and solar farms won’t be built without enough power lines to connect their electricity to customers. Captured carbon and clean hydrogen won’t get far without pipelines. Too few contractors are trained to install heat pumps. And EV buyers will think twice if there aren’t enough charging stations. In my new book about climate solutions, I discuss these and other...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Tree Hugger

National Oil Companies Will Keep Pumping Fossil Fuels 'To the Last Molecule'

It's a standard trope these days that personal responsibility doesn't matter, that climate change is all the fault of big oil. Climate scientist Michael Mann goes so far as to write, "Personal actions, from going vegan to avoiding flying, are increasingly touted as the primary solution to the climate crisis... In fact, one recent study suggests that the emphasis on small personal actions can actually undermine support for the substantive climate policies needed. That’s quite convenient for fossil fuel companies like ExxonMobil, Shell, and BP."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Examiner

‘Inflation Reduction Act’ is corporate welfare in disguise

The Democrats’ “Inflation Reduction Act” will not decrease inflation, but it will shovel hundreds of billions of dollars in corporate welfare to lucky companies and their lobbyists. This is what Obamanomics was, and it’s what Bidenomics is: Government gets bigger to the benefit of Big Business. The...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Inflation law tax credits to brighten platinum prices

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) should lift prices of platinum, a key component of many green technologies, by expanding tax credits to stimulate demand for hybrid and electric vehicles, charging and refueling stations, green energy storage and other clean energy investments. "The Inflation Reduction Act is expected to increase demand...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Fossil fuel companies’ projections on energy use ‘means global climate goals will be missed’

Climate scenarios produced by BP, Royal Dutch Shell, and Equinor on global future energy use are incompatible with Paris Agreement goals for a safe and habitable planet, according to new research.Global decarbonisation scenarios outlined by the energy companies show delayed reductions in fossil fuel consumption and run the risk of overshooting vital climate goals, according to a study by research organisation Climate Analytics and Imperial College London researchers.Scenarios are produced by public, commercial and academic institutions and project what future energy requirements, and resultant emissions, would look like.The scenarios are built by predicting future energy requirements for different economic...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bloomberglaw.com

California Fast Food Bill Inches US Toward Bargaining by Sector

California is poised to enact a new method of boosting pay and improving job conditions for fast-food workers, and in the meantime has the potential to nudge European-style sectoral bargaining—or something like it—closer to playing a meaningful role in the US labor market. A bill (AB 257) pending...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy