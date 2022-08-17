Read full article on original website
thesource.com
A$AP Relli Admits To Being The Person A$AP Rocky Allegedly Shot Last Year
According to several confirmed reports, former A$AP Mob member A$AP Rell has come forward as the man that A$AP Rocky allegedly shot last year and was arrested for upon his return from Barbados with RIhanna. Relli, whose real name is Terell Ephron, alleges that Rocky, whose real name is Rakim...
Baby On Board!: Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Deplane A Private Jet With Their Baby Boy
The family's arrival in Los Angeles came just ahead of news that authorities have charged A$AP Rocky for his alleged connection to a November 2021 shooting.
A$AP Relli Feels “Vindicated” After Alleged Shooter A$AP Rocky Is Charged
This past Monday (August 15) A$AP Rocky was hit with charges for a 2021 shooting that took place in LA that left a man with non-life threatening injuries and now the victim is speaking out about the incident and couldn't happier with how things are playing out. TMZ is reporting that A$AP Rocky's victim, A$AP […]
A$AP Rocky Charged After Allegedly Shooting Former Friend A$AP Relli During Argument in Hollywood
A$AP Rocky has been charged with assault for allegedly shooting his former friend in November, officials say. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced the charges against the "D.M.B." rapper, 33, on Monday. A$AP Rocky (real name Rakim Mayers) is charged with two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm.
Tupac’s Sister Alleges Music Executive Is ‘Refusing To Comply’ in Ongoing Battle Over Rapper’s Estate
Things are not looking good for Tupac Shakur’s estate as his sister, Sekyiwa Shakur, told a Los Angeles judge on Monday (July 25th) that music executive Tom Whalley, who is the current owner of Tupac’s estate, has refused to fully comply with a key court order in their ongoing legal battle according to Billboard. Sekyiwa called out the music executive for having a “disregard for transparency” and “false sense of entitlement.”
Gang in Real Life: These Rappers Went to Jail For Being Gangsters
Love it or hate it, certain sectors of rap music are solely predicated on being tough. It’s not just about the words you say, but the bravado in which you say them. Gangsta rap started in the 80s. Acts like Ice-T and NWA held no punches, skewing the genre with its no-holds-barred approach to rhyming […]
‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People
The latest instance of a "Karen" going wild on video came in the form of a privileged white woman trying to police how loudly a Black woman minding her own business is allowed to laugh. The post ‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People appeared first on NewsOne.
Watch Lauren London Honor Late Nipsey Hussle at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony
Watch: Nipsey Hussle's Accused Killer Found Guilty of Murder. Three years after Nipsey Hussle was killed in a shooting outside of his Los Angeles clothing store, he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. At his posthumous ceremony held on Aug. 15, his longtime girlfriend Lauren...
BBC
A$AP Rocky: Rapper charged over shooting in Hollywood
Rapper A$AP Rocky has been charged with assault with a firearm in connection with a shooting in Hollywood last year. The star, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, is alleged to have pointed the gun at a former friend during an argument in November. Prosecutors say he later fired the...
Timbaland, Swizz Beatz Sue Triller App for $28 Million Over Verzuz – Report
Timbaland and Swizz Beatz have reportedly filed a $28 million lawsuit against Triller after selling Verzuz to the social media app last year. On Tuesday (Aug. 16), Rolling Stone reported that Tim and Swizz sued Triller in Los Angeles Superior Court the same day. The lawsuit alleges Triller has failed to pay the producers monies owed from the sale of the hits competition platform. According to the suit, Triller “unequivocally and unconditionally guaranteed to Mosley and Dean the payment and performance of Triller Hold’s obligations under that agreement and related agreements.”
Hit-Boy Shares New Single “Fire Proof”
Fresh off executive producing The Game’s Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind album, Hit-Boy has dropped more heat with “Fire Proof.”. The single finds the producer/rapper reflecting on the highs and lows that come with success before switching the beat up to accentuate his unbridled confidence. The Fontana, California native has been a particularly consistent presence over the last few weeks, including on the 24hrs and Devin Morrison-assisted track “Scholar.”
Kanye West Goes on Fox News to Defend Selling YEEZY GAP Out of Trash Bags
Kanye West is not the type to let criticism of him go unnoticed. After sparking controversy for selling YEEZY GAP out of what appeared to be trash bags, the rapper took to conservative platform Fox News to defend himself. Shawn also clarified that the clothing was not put in trash...
