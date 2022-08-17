Ahead of The Rehearsal's Season 1 finale this evening, HBO has renewed Nathan Fielder's vexing and also definitely cringe-funny docu-comedy. The show was originally announced and billed in 2021 as a forthcoming show about Fielder (Nathan For You) "giving people the opportunity to rehearse for their own lives," and has instead slowly revealed itself to be a disturbing and vexing The Truman Show for the 21st century. The Rehearsal's pilot demonstrated the lengths Fielder would go to in seemingly helping Americans prepare for difficult conversations using sets and actors to recreate real situations. But after that first episode, the show has instead apparently become an expansive form of therapy for Fielder, or his onscreen persona.

