ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
queenoftheclick.com

Bay Ridge Summer Stroll is Tonight 8/19/22

Bay Ridge Summer Stroll is Tonight, August 19th on 3rd Avenue from 83rd Street to Marine Avenue. 6:00 – 10:00 pm. 1) The Brooklyn Bards will be playing outside of Kitty Kiernan’s on 3rd Avenue and 96th Street. 2) Screaming Broccoli’s Acoustic Duo is playing outside The Wicked...
BROOKLYN, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Indian Chief Painted On Building in Bay Ridge

A new smoke shop is opening on the corner of 3rd Avenue and 74th Street. This is the front of the store:. They had an Indian chief painted on the side of the building to represent their brand. (. ) The bottom of the painting says, “Please Chief Responsibly.”
BROOKLYN, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Pipin’s Pub in Bay Ridge is Moving in September

Ridgites were upset when they saw the FOR RENT sign on one of their favorite places – Pipin’s Pub on 3rd Avenue and 90th Street. Paul announced on Facebook that Pipin’s will be open at this location until September. Then they are moving to a larger location a block away.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
queenoftheclick.com

Fire on Bath Avenue & Bay 34th Street – Six People Saved

We heard a lot of sirens in Bay Ridge near 4:30 pm today. 2334 Bath Avenue between Bay 34th & Bay 35th Street in Brooklyn. It was said the fire originated on the first floor. Six people were rescued from the second floor apartment by the firefighters (at least three were children). They were brought to the hospital. Thank God and the firefighters!
BROOKLYN, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Vote for Grandma’s Love To Win $1500

VOTE HERE – click VOTE then submit. Theresa Monforte-Caraballo runs Grandma’s Love. The organization packs backpacks with food and children bring it home to their families for the weekend. It’s a way to make sure children at-risk get the basics and are being taken care of. (More Info Here)
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy