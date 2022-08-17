Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYC schools to enroll at least 1,000 migrant children for upcoming yearEntrepreneur's JournalNew York City, NY
Miracle Letter Unites Community in Prayer Vigil for 50-year-old Cold CaseJustice_for_Jeannette_DePalmaScotch Plains, NJ
In response to delays with Neuralink, Elon Musk approaches brain chip startup Synchron about a partnership.Tech ReviewedNew York City, NY
Abbott said Adams Ran as a Law and Order Mayor - Actions Show OtherwiseTom HandyNew York City, NY
Father names his sons "Winner" and "Loser" as an experimentRickyNew York City, NY
queenoftheclick.com
Bay Ridge Summer Stroll is Tonight 8/19/22
Bay Ridge Summer Stroll is Tonight, August 19th on 3rd Avenue from 83rd Street to Marine Avenue. 6:00 – 10:00 pm. 1) The Brooklyn Bards will be playing outside of Kitty Kiernan’s on 3rd Avenue and 96th Street. 2) Screaming Broccoli’s Acoustic Duo is playing outside The Wicked...
Brooklyn man fatally stabbed on the way to work
A family is searching for answers after a man was fatally stabbed on his way to work in Sunset Park.
Video shows broad-daylight shootout on NYC street
Video shows one of them open fire from behind a car on 130th Street at someone on a Citi Bike, who also displayed a gun and returned fire.
Police: Man injured in unprovoked shooting in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - Police are searching for the gunman in an unprovoked shooting in Brooklyn.It happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday near Ralph Avenue and Saint Johns Place in Crown Heights.According to police, the individual approached a 37-year-old man and, unprovoked, pulled out a gun and fired at him several times. He then ran off.The victim was struck once in the leg. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
queenoftheclick.com
Fire on Bath Avenue & Bay 34th Street – Six People Saved
We heard a lot of sirens in Bay Ridge near 4:30 pm today. 2334 Bath Avenue between Bay 34th & Bay 35th Street in Brooklyn. It was said the fire originated on the first floor. Six people were rescued from the second floor apartment by the firefighters (at least three were children). They were brought to the hospital. Thank God and the firefighters!
NBC New York
Husband, Wife Strolling NYC Neighborhood Caught in Late-Night Shooting
A couple out for a walk wound up in a hospital when a pair of suspects recklessly opened fire on a Bronx street, authorities said Friday. Police said the shots rang out around 12:20 a.m. in the Morrisania section of the borough. A group had gathered outside on East 165th...
queenoftheclick.com
Troubled Sleep – Used Bookstore in Park Slope
Troubled Sleep is a new bookstore in Park Slope that sells used and new books. It’s at 129 – 6th Avenue.
Man Shot Multiple Times in Brooklyn During Argument
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating after a man...
New York YIMBY
Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 1399 Myrtle Avenue in Bushwick, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1399 Myrtle Avenue, a nine-story mixed-use building in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Designed by Angelo Ng and Anthony Ng Architects Studio and developed by Yao Zhang under the 1397 Myrtle LLC, the structure yields 49 residences, 34 enclosed parking spaces, ground-floor commercial space, and community facility space on the second floor. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 15 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $66,000 to $187,330.
Two men killed when ATV collides with truck in Queens: NYPD
LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (PIX11) — Two men riding an ATV were killed in a collision with a truck early Friday in Long Island City, according to authorities. The ATV crashed into the side of the truck near Queens Plaza South and Jackson Avenue around 1:40 a.m., officials said. First responders pronounced one of the […]
Man stabbed inside Coney Island’s Luna Park, police say
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An assailant stabbed a man inside Coney Island’s Luna Park on Saturday night, according to police. The victim, 22, was near the Thunderbolt roller coaster around 11:15 p.m. when a group of about five people approached him, authorities said on Friday in a public request for tips. One person from […]
VIDEO: Shootout in Upper Manhattan sends witnesses ducking for cover; 2 sought
Police are searching for two men behind a wild shootout in Upper Manhattan earlier this month.
queenoftheclick.com
Indian Chief Painted On Building in Bay Ridge
A new smoke shop is opening on the corner of 3rd Avenue and 74th Street. This is the front of the store:. They had an Indian chief painted on the side of the building to represent their brand. (. ) The bottom of the painting says, “Please Chief Responsibly.”
Suspect facing murder charge in deadly Brooklyn playground shooting
Dinikue Grant, 19, is charged with murder and weapons possession in the death of 20-year-old Daquan Trantham at St. Andrews Playground in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
Man, 31, stabbed to death on Brooklyn street, two others injured
Three men were stabbed, one fatally, in a bloody fight near a Brooklyn park Saturday, police said. The men, who police sources said were all delivery workers, were hanging out on the corner of 44th St. and Seventh Ave., near Sunset Park, when they were knifedd at about 1 a.m., cops said. . One of the men, Yener Rodas, 31, was stabbed repeatedly in the chest and once in the shoulder, cops said. ...
queenoftheclick.com
Spaghetti Maiz from Brooklyn Roots Restaurant
I have never seen this dish, but it looks beautiful! Thomas wrote that it has: Lobster, shrimp, roasted corn, tomato, and Meyer lemon sauce.
NBC New York
Video Shows Group Stroll Out of NYC Lululemon Store With $28K in Stolen Goods
A high-end Manhattan store was ransacked by a group of robbers who swiped tens of thousands of dollars worth of apparel in seconds — and then walked right out the front door, seemingly right by a security guard. The NYPD released video of the incident that happened Tuesday around...
NBC New York
Bystander, 61, Shot Walking by Fight Breaking Out on NYC Street
A late-night argument turned shooting on a New York City street hospitalized one of the involved parties as well as a 61-year-old bystander who authorities say happened to be walking by at the time. Police are now looking for the gunman responsible for shooting the 27-year-old man in the forehead...
otdowntown.com
NYC Car Owners Respond to Proposed Congestion Pricing
The MTA’s congestion-pricing plan proposed last week for Manhattan has sparked controversy among New Yorkers. Under one version of the plan, commuters would pay a once-per-day $9 fee during “peak time” when entering the Central Business District, defined as Manhattan south of 60th Street. However, in another scenario, the fee could end up being as high as $23.
wufe967.com
New York man caught on 'road rage' video 'menacing' neighbors with handgun on their own front porch
A New York family is suing a neighbor for $20 million after he allegedly followed their son home and pulled a gun out in a road-rage fueled encounter on their own front lawn. A notice of claim filed earlier this week alleges that Douglas Debonet, 32, was involved in a July 23 road rage argument that led to a crash around the corner from his neighbor’s home at the intersection of Old Town Road and County Road 83 in Selden, New York.
