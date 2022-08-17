ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Ridge Summer Stroll is Tonight 8/19/22

Bay Ridge Summer Stroll is Tonight, August 19th on 3rd Avenue from 83rd Street to Marine Avenue. 6:00 – 10:00 pm. 1) The Brooklyn Bards will be playing outside of Kitty Kiernan’s on 3rd Avenue and 96th Street. 2) Screaming Broccoli’s Acoustic Duo is playing outside The Wicked...
CBS New York

Police: Man injured in unprovoked shooting in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police are searching for the gunman in an unprovoked shooting in Brooklyn.It happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday near Ralph Avenue and Saint Johns Place in Crown Heights.According to police, the individual approached a 37-year-old man and, unprovoked, pulled out a gun and fired at him several times. He then ran off.The victim was struck once in the leg. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Fire on Bath Avenue & Bay 34th Street – Six People Saved

We heard a lot of sirens in Bay Ridge near 4:30 pm today. 2334 Bath Avenue between Bay 34th & Bay 35th Street in Brooklyn. It was said the fire originated on the first floor. Six people were rescued from the second floor apartment by the firefighters (at least three were children). They were brought to the hospital. Thank God and the firefighters!
New York YIMBY

Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 1399 Myrtle Avenue in Bushwick, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1399 Myrtle Avenue, a nine-story mixed-use building in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Designed by Angelo Ng and Anthony Ng Architects Studio and developed by Yao Zhang under the 1397 Myrtle LLC, the structure yields 49 residences, 34 enclosed parking spaces, ground-floor commercial space, and community facility space on the second floor. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 15 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $66,000 to $187,330.
PIX11

Two men killed when ATV collides with truck in Queens: NYPD

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (PIX11) — Two men riding an ATV were killed in a collision with a truck early Friday in Long Island City, according to authorities. The ATV crashed into the side of the truck near Queens Plaza South and Jackson Avenue around 1:40 a.m., officials said. First responders pronounced one of the […]
PIX11

Man stabbed inside Coney Island’s Luna Park, police say

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An assailant stabbed a man inside Coney Island’s Luna Park on Saturday night, according to police. The victim, 22, was near the Thunderbolt roller coaster around 11:15 p.m. when a group of about five people approached him, authorities said on Friday in a public request for tips. One person from […]
queenoftheclick.com

Indian Chief Painted On Building in Bay Ridge

A new smoke shop is opening on the corner of 3rd Avenue and 74th Street. This is the front of the store:. They had an Indian chief painted on the side of the building to represent their brand. (. ) The bottom of the painting says, “Please Chief Responsibly.”
Daily News

Man, 31, stabbed to death on Brooklyn street, two others injured

Three men were stabbed, one fatally, in a bloody fight near a Brooklyn park Saturday, police said. The men, who police sources said were all delivery workers, were hanging out on the corner of 44th St. and Seventh Ave., near Sunset Park, when they were knifedd at about 1 a.m., cops said. . One of the men, Yener Rodas, 31, was stabbed repeatedly in the chest and once in the shoulder, cops said. ...
NBC New York

Bystander, 61, Shot Walking by Fight Breaking Out on NYC Street

A late-night argument turned shooting on a New York City street hospitalized one of the involved parties as well as a 61-year-old bystander who authorities say happened to be walking by at the time. Police are now looking for the gunman responsible for shooting the 27-year-old man in the forehead...
otdowntown.com

NYC Car Owners Respond to Proposed Congestion Pricing

The MTA’s congestion-pricing plan proposed last week for Manhattan has sparked controversy among New Yorkers. Under one version of the plan, commuters would pay a once-per-day $9 fee during “peak time” when entering the Central Business District, defined as Manhattan south of 60th Street. However, in another scenario, the fee could end up being as high as $23.
wufe967.com

New York man caught on 'road rage' video 'menacing' neighbors with handgun on their own front porch

A New York family is suing a neighbor for $20 million after he allegedly followed their son home and pulled a gun out in a road-rage fueled encounter on their own front lawn. A notice of claim filed earlier this week alleges that Douglas Debonet, 32, was involved in a July 23 road rage argument that led to a crash around the corner from his neighbor’s home at the intersection of Old Town Road and County Road 83 in Selden, New York.
