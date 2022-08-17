NEW YORK - Police are searching for the gunman in an unprovoked shooting in Brooklyn.It happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday near Ralph Avenue and Saint Johns Place in Crown Heights.According to police, the individual approached a 37-year-old man and, unprovoked, pulled out a gun and fired at him several times. He then ran off.The victim was struck once in the leg. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

