Dallas Park Closed Temporarily Because of Coyote SightingsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
This Family's Murder Has Gone Unsolved For 34 YearsJeffery MacDallas, TX
The 5 richest people in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas Housing Authority Received $19 Million to Help Renters in NeedLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas Forced to Deal with Massive Resignation and Retirements of TeachersLarry LeaseTexas State
milb.com
Bradford strong again, Riders fall late
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (August 18, 2022) – The Frisco RoughRiders dropped their Thursday night matchup to the Corpus Christi Hooks at Whataburger Field, 3-1. Frisco starter Cody Bradford struck out seven batters and walked one in 5.2 innings, giving up just one run on a solo homer. Left fielder Trevor Hauver finished 2-for-4 at the plate, featuring his first Double-A homer since his promotion on August 16th.
milb.com
Hooks Rally for Third Straight Win
CORPUS CHRISTI – Cesar Salazar and Ross Adolph clubbed two-run home runs in the sixth inning Friday night, powering the Hooks to a 4-2 win over Frisco before 5,036 fans at Whataburger Field. CC starter Misael Tamarez retired the first nine men he faced, but a broken-bat single and...
Astros super fan from Corpus Christi goes viral
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Super fans come in all shapes and sizes. Little Jackson of Corpus Christi went viral on social media after cheering for his favorite team, the Astros. "I heard it and I turned the volume up and sure enough, he was going and I said "no...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Long-Planned DFW ‘Super Highway' Trail Finally Gets a Name
A new sprawling pedestrian and cycling trail that will span Dallas to Fort Worth now has a name. Welcome, DFW Discovery Trail. Completion of the 66-mile trail, which will link Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Irving and Grand Prairie, is expected in early 2024. This spring, the North Central Texas Council...
Viral TikTok Calls These Texas Hangouts A 'Red Flag'
The TikToker says it's a reg flag for people to hang out at these popular spots.
fox4news.com
FOX 4’s Brandon Todd given Tim Ryan’s seat on Good Day
DALLAS - FOX 4's Brandon Todd will soon be able to sleep in each morning. At least for a couple more hours. Longtime Good Day anchor Tim Ryan announced that he will be retiring later this month. After his departure, Brandon will join Lauren Przybyl on Good Day from 6 – 10 a.m. each weekday, along with Evan Andrews, Chip Waggoner, Hanna Battah and the Good Day team.
AccuWeather meteorologists put Dallas on alert for flooding rainfall
Much of the southern Plains, including Texas and Oklahoma, have endured extreme drought conditions this summer. AccuWeather meteorologists say a change in the weather pattern could bring rain to parched areas as early as this weekend, but it also could bring the risk of flooding. The Dallas Fort-Worth metroplex is...
Kosoul Chanthakoummane's Final Words Before Texas Execution
Chanthakoummane, 41, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the fatal stabbing of a real estate agent.
Where is Bradley Brooks? It's been three years since he was last seen in Flour Bluff
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It has been three years since a Flour Bluff man went missing and his family continues to search for answers. Bradley Brooks was last seen at his Flour Bluff home in August 2019. His family said he left one night around 10 p.m. to go fishing and was never seen again.
Labonte Park will expand to double its size
With the removal of the Cunningham Water Treatment Plant, the City of Corpus Christi will now be able to move forward with the implementation of the Labonte Park Master Plan.
tpr.org
More troubles for new Corpus Christi Harbor Bridge
Local leaders in Corpus Christi on Wednesday sought to reassure the public over the safety of the new harbor bridge project, which promises to be the tallest structure in deep South Texas. It's 500 feet pylons are just 250 feet shorter than San Antonio's Tower of the Americas. The leader's...
Dallas Man’s Death Reminder Of Raw Oyster “Rules”
The sudden death of a Dallas man who ate raw oysters in Florida is a reminder that raw oysters, loved by many, are a potentially deadly food. Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One – Oyster Bash presented by Barnegat Oyster Collective sponsored by Modelo hosted by Adam Richman.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas Man Arrested in Connection to Fatal Shooting of DeSoto Lounge Security Guard
DeSoto police are investigating the fatal shooting of a security guard at a lounge on Friday night, officials said. According to the DeSoto Police Department, officers responded to a call at the Brickhouse Lounge in the 2000 block of North Hampton Road at approximately 10 p.m. Police said when officers...
San Antonio couple killed in suspected drunk driver crash in Corpus Christi
The crash occurred on Mustang Island near Corpus Christi.
portaransas.org
Don’t Worry, Be Crabby
When you crave a fresh succulent crab leg, skip the lines and catch your own! Island Tackle is the go-to spot for all you crabbing supplies—crab buckets, traps, rings, nets, line, gloves, tongs. You name it, they’ve got it! Here’s a little how-to if you are planning on catching your own.
fox4news.com
Arlington contractor leaves clients stranded with unfinished projects
A well-known Arlington construction contractor has filed for bankruptcy, leaving many of his clients stranded. FOX 4 has heard from many people who paid the company tens of thousands of dollars, only to be met by a locked office door and unfinished projects.
KENS 5
San Antonio couple dies in head-on crash while traveling to Port Aransas
SAN ANTONIO — Two San Antonians died in a car crash after a head-on collision this past weekend, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department. The incident occurred along the 7500 block of Highway 361, near Port Aransas, around midnight last Saturday night. Police say a male driver, 24-year-old...
New Carroll High School missing school zones along Saratoga Boulevard
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some are wondering why there is no school zone designated on Saratoga Boulevard in front of the new Mary Carroll High School. Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni explained it has to do with who is responsible for the road. “The City doesn’t control Saratoga,"...
FireRescue1
Assistant Fire Chief/Fire Marshal - City of Portland, TX
Portland, Texas, is a coastal city of more than 15 square miles located on a 40-foot bluff across the Harbor Bridge from Corpus Christi. With a current population of approximately 22,000, Portland is home to a diverse workforce serving Coastal Bend industries and businesses. The City is ideally situated on two bays, providing excellent fishing, boating, sailing, swimming, and kite surfing. With safe, upscale neighborhoods, award-winning schools, unmatched recreational opportunities, and excellent City services, Portland is a premier community known for Building Community and Raising Families!
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Fiesta Mart Faces More than $1M in OSHA Fines After Worker Amputations
Houston-based grocer Fiesta Mart faces more than $1 million in federal fines after two workers suffered fingertip amputations while using band saws to cut meat, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced this week. OSHA inspections in February and May to Fiesta Mart stores in Dallas and Plano, Texas, determined...
