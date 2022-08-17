ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Bradford strong again, Riders fall late

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (August 18, 2022) – The Frisco RoughRiders dropped their Thursday night matchup to the Corpus Christi Hooks at Whataburger Field, 3-1. Frisco starter Cody Bradford struck out seven batters and walked one in 5.2 innings, giving up just one run on a solo homer. Left fielder Trevor Hauver finished 2-for-4 at the plate, featuring his first Double-A homer since his promotion on August 16th.
Hooks Rally for Third Straight Win

CORPUS CHRISTI – Cesar Salazar and Ross Adolph clubbed two-run home runs in the sixth inning Friday night, powering the Hooks to a 4-2 win over Frisco before 5,036 fans at Whataburger Field. CC starter Misael Tamarez retired the first nine men he faced, but a broken-bat single and...
Long-Planned DFW ‘Super Highway' Trail Finally Gets a Name

A new sprawling pedestrian and cycling trail that will span Dallas to Fort Worth now has a name. Welcome, DFW Discovery Trail. Completion of the 66-mile trail, which will link Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Irving and Grand Prairie, is expected in early 2024. This spring, the North Central Texas Council...
FOX 4’s Brandon Todd given Tim Ryan’s seat on Good Day

DALLAS - FOX 4's Brandon Todd will soon be able to sleep in each morning. At least for a couple more hours. Longtime Good Day anchor Tim Ryan announced that he will be retiring later this month. After his departure, Brandon will join Lauren Przybyl on Good Day from 6 – 10 a.m. each weekday, along with Evan Andrews, Chip Waggoner, Hanna Battah and the Good Day team.
More troubles for new Corpus Christi Harbor Bridge

Local leaders in Corpus Christi on Wednesday sought to reassure the public over the safety of the new harbor bridge project, which promises to be the tallest structure in deep South Texas. It's 500 feet pylons are just 250 feet shorter than San Antonio's Tower of the Americas. The leader's...
Dallas Man’s Death Reminder Of Raw Oyster “Rules”

The sudden death of a Dallas man who ate raw oysters in Florida is a reminder that raw oysters, loved by many, are a potentially deadly food. Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One – Oyster Bash presented by Barnegat Oyster Collective sponsored by Modelo hosted by Adam Richman.
Don’t Worry, Be Crabby

When you crave a fresh succulent crab leg, skip the lines and catch your own! Island Tackle is the go-to spot for all you crabbing supplies—crab buckets, traps, rings, nets, line, gloves, tongs. You name it, they’ve got it! Here’s a little how-to if you are planning on catching your own.
Assistant Fire Chief/Fire Marshal - City of Portland, TX

Portland, Texas, is a coastal city of more than 15 square miles located on a 40-foot bluff across the Harbor Bridge from Corpus Christi. With a current population of approximately 22,000, Portland is home to a diverse workforce serving Coastal Bend industries and businesses. The City is ideally situated on two bays, providing excellent fishing, boating, sailing, swimming, and kite surfing. With safe, upscale neighborhoods, award-winning schools, unmatched recreational opportunities, and excellent City services, Portland is a premier community known for Building Community and Raising Families!
Fiesta Mart Faces More than $1M in OSHA Fines After Worker Amputations

Houston-based grocer Fiesta Mart faces more than $1 million in federal fines after two workers suffered fingertip amputations while using band saws to cut meat, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced this week. OSHA inspections in February and May to Fiesta Mart stores in Dallas and Plano, Texas, determined...

