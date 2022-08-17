ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Comments / 0

Related
1051thebounce.com

Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership

It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
SOUTH LYON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
townandtourist.com

20 Best Romantic Getaways in Michigan (B&Bs, Hotels, & Resorts)

If you’re looking for that perfect romantic getaway, Michigan is one incredible destination that has an abundance of excitement to offer. From thrill seeking adventure to pure relaxation, this state is certain to provide you with an unforgettable experience. Though it’s not your typical place for that paradise, tropical feel, Michigan has unbeatable scenery, historical charm, enticing food and plenty of attractions to peruse.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Faygo Bringing Back a Michigan Favorite After 15 Years

There’s not much that screams “Michigan” as much as good ol’ Faygo. Now, Faygo is bringing back a certain soda flavor that hasn’t been available in Michigan for 15 years. If you miss the sweet, fruity taste of Jazzin’ Bluesberry Faygo, then I have some...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Welcome Home#Swiss#Fox 2#Oxford Twp
hourdetroit.com

8 Spots to Get Your Birria Fix in Metro Detroit

Birria, a traditional stew usually made from goat — but also beef, chicken, and other meats — from the Mexican state of Jalisco, has found its way into tacos, quesadillas, and even ramen. Here are a few spots around town to satisfy your cravings. Antojitos Southwest. This food...
DETROIT, MI
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, we all love to grab our friends or family members and go to a nice restaurant, once in a while. And if you happen to live in Michigan then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
MICHIGAN STATE
hourdetroit.com

St. Clair Shores Makes Waves with New Bars and Restaurants

Not long after the bar opens on a May Saturday, Caché Cocktail & Wine Bar owner Dave Harden checks in with beverage director Joe Schubert. Schubert is pureeing peaches and berries for the evening’s specials: frozen sangria and peach margaritas. It’s going to be a busy night, but they’re both hoping the rain will hold off. The first social district event of the summer season is about to kick off in downtown St. Clair Shores.
SAINT CLAIR SHORES, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
1051thebounce.com

It’s National Thrift Shop Day: Great Thrift Stores in Metro Detroit

Now Macklemore may have recently made thrifting popular with the kids, but we all know they’ve been a source of great deals and that they’ve helped out communities for a very, very long time! And you really can find some pretty great items on their shelves. Whether you’re looking for random art, old vinyl records, cookware or clothing items on a budget they certainly have you covered. Plus a lot of the organizations give back to the community with the money they receive from those resale purchases so be sure to visit a shop and be a part of this good deed!
DETROIT, MI
Go Valley Kids

UP Michigan Family Road Trip Must See: Kitch-iti-Kipi

About 3 hours north of the Fox Cities, across the Wisconsin-Michigan northern border, Kitch-iti-Kipi, or the “Big Spring,” is a must-see beauty! Also known as the “Mirror of Heaven” to indigenous Ojibwe, the first caretakers of the land, the spring is located 11 miles north of Manistique at Palms Book State Park in Michigan.
MUNISING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Boil water advisory lifted for impacted Metro Detroit communities

A boil water advisory that initially impacted 23 communities has been lifted for the last seven cities affected. The Great Lakes Water Authority announced Saturday that the Village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, City of Rochester, Shelby Township, Washington Township, and an industrial park in Romeo will no longer need to boil water in order to use it. According to the latest update, the business in Greenwood still remains under a boil water advisory.
ROCHESTER, MI
WILX-TV

Where are Michigan’s mosquitoes?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You may have noticed one of our most popular summer visitors is missing in action. Some may refer to these pests as Michigan’s state bird - the mosquito. It’s been quiet so far but, there’s no guarantee it will stay that way. You...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy