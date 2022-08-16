Read full article on original website
Related
Blanco Brown Headlines an Exciting HydroFair Preview Night at Friday After 5 in Owensboro
Tonight's going to be an incredible night at Friday After 5 in downtown Owensboro. In fact, it's going to be an exciting weekend here in town as the city plays host to its 2nd Annual HydroFair, with exciting hydroplane racing taking place on the Ohio River. While testing for HydroFair gets underway Friday, the real star of the show Friday night is going to be international recording star Blanco Brown, who'll be headlining the Jagoe Homes Main Stage.
Great Live Music and Great Deals at “Rock ‘N Shop” Event on Franklin Street in Evansville
The Franklin Street Events Association is back with another exciting new event that combines two of the things Franklin Street is most known for - music and shopping. As you make your way up and down Franklin Street on Evansville's west side, you will notice there is no shortage of locally owned businesses - and no shortage of places to grab a bite, grab a drink, and listen to some great live music.
Evansville Community Farm Hosts Farm-to-Table “Twilight Dinner” Fundraiser
I am so excited to write another article about another local nonprofit having another one of their annual events return to "in-person." This time around, it's the folks at Seton Harvest preparing to host their Twilight Dinner event in September. Feeding the Community. Seton Harvest is a "community-supported agriculture initiative"...
FUN PHOTOS: Do You Remember The Kentucky Headhunters’ Free Concert at Ohio County High School?
The Kentucky Headhunters have lots of fans here in the Commowealth and those fans just got some exciting news from the RiverPark Center in downtown Owensboro. Next year, the band's coming to town with Confederate Railroad for a big concert on Saturday, March 11th. That announcement got me reminiscing about...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
EXCITING! The Kentucky Headhunters and Confederate Railroad are Coming to Owensboro
Some fun concert news from the RiverPark Center in downtown Owensboro. Early next year, you'll get the chance to see two great 90s country bands in one night. The Kentucky Headhunters and Confederate Railroad are coming to town. The Kentucky Headhunters are probably best known for their 1990 hit "Dumas...
EXCITING! Blanco Brown is Bringing ‘The Git Up’ to Owensboro, KY on Friday
This is going to be an action-packed weekend in downtown Owensboro. It's HydroFair weekend and there will be two days of hydroplane racing action on the Ohio River Saturday and Sunday, August 20th and 21st. The weekend's going to be kicked off in incredible fashion at Friday After 5 on Friday evening. Owensboro is going to be welcoming Blanco Brown to town.
Watch Hummingbirds Swarm Southern Indiana Backyard Feeder in Amazing Video
Hummingbirds are such magical little creatures. When you see one, up close, in person, it's like time stops for a moment while you listen to their tiny wings humming with mind-bending speed. They seem unreal. When my mom was alive, she loved to feed the hummingbirds. We had several feeders...
Kentucky Man Wins ‘Granddad of the Year’ With Sweet Daily Tradition for His Grandsons [PHOTOS]
A Kentucky man should totally win Granddad of the Year. He created a daily tradition with his grandson and we think it's the sweetest thing EVER!. If you are lucky enough to still have your grandparents around you are absolutely blessed. My grandparents lived on a very large farm. From sun up to sun down, they worked in the fields and Grandmother worked around the house and in the kitchen. What I do know is every single time I came to visit my Granddaddy would stop what he was doing in the fields and come to scoop me up in his arms. It never failed. He was always right there to give me a big hug and tell me how very much he loved me.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Western Kentucky Non-Profit Hosting Suicide Remembrance Event September 17th
We all deal with times when we aren't happy and just don't feel like ourselves. It's often called "feeling blue," or being "down in the dumps." For most of us, better days come along and those feelings eventually pass. However, for some, those feelings never pass and only grow stronger and stronger as time moves on, leaving them feeling like the only way to end the suffering is by committing suicide. The ripple effect of which creates pain and suffering for the loved ones they leave behind. One Henderson non-profit organization is giving those loved ones an opportunity to remember those they lost to suicide while reminding those who may be having those thoughts that life is worth living and there are those who are ready to help.
Owensboro Author Jordan Wilson Talks About Updates with Jesus>Drugs Book and 2022 Unchained Concert Event
Jordan Wilson had an encounter with Jesus Christ in March 2016 that he says changed his life forever. Since then, Jordan has put his faith into action and pursued God with all that he is. Jordan loves God and definitely loves people. This is evidenced in all that he does for the glory of God.
Whitesville, KY Teenagers Win the Friday Night Fight Talent Contest in Owensboro
The 2022 Friday Night Fight talent contest is in the books and the finale, held in downtown Owensboro last Friday night at Friday After 5, was an action-packed and thrilling fight to the finish. WBKR's Friday Night Fight is presented by the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center and FA5. Earlier...
Locally-Owned Newburgh, Indiana Pub & Grill Featured on ‘America’s Best Best Restaurants’
If there's one thing that we can all agree on, it's the fact that the internet has made it very easy to seek out new restaurants to try. Another thing we can agree on is - If something has been determined as 'America's Best', we need to try it. What...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kentucky State Fair Chooses ‘Your Favorite Cake’ Winner and Here’s the Recipe
You can ask my family and they will agree, I'm not much of a cooker. By that, I mean that I don't spend a lot of time in the kitchen. When I do make something, nine times out of ten, it's pretty good. The problem isn't that I'm not a good cook, it's that I don't do it enough.
Unique Indiana Shelter Cat Looks Like a Cute Mouse [VIDEO]
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hi I’m 5-month-old Pico and I’m a perfect blend of sweet and spicy. I’ll play really hard for an hour, then magically transform into a huggable puddle. I recently arrived at River Kitty Cat Cafe with my FIVE brothers. That means our momma had a total of SIX male cats, all of which were surrendered to the Vanderburgh Humane Society. If we’re not a living example of why you should spay and neuter your pets, we don’t know what is! Now that my brothers, mom and I are all fixed, we’re ready to bring 6 lucky adopters tons of joy! Come meet me and the bros at River Kitty in Downtown Evansville. My adoption fee is $70 and includes my neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccinations.
Celebrate National Thrift Store Day-Kentucky Thrift Store 10 Outfits Under $10 [PHOTOS]
Happy National Thrift Store Day. We're Celebrating by sharing 10 outfits for under $10 at a Kentucky Thrift Store. Owensboro has some of the best thrift ever. In case you didn't know thrift and consignment are two different types of shops but I love them equally the same. Thrift shops are basically donated goods that are used to make money and help charitable organizations.
Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana Announce New Cookie ‘Raspberry Rally’ Here’s How to Order Them
They are basically the unicorns of the cookie world. Their season doesn't last very long, and they are introducing a new flavor for 2023. I'm talking about Girl Scout Cookies!. Raspberry Rally! This thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in chocolaty coating* is sure to become a new favorite—some may even say it’s the sister cookie to the beloved Thin Mints.
Big Things Planned During Street Legends Car Show This Weekend in Owensboro, Kentucky
Join hundreds of auto enthusiasts at Diamond Lake Campground & Resort for the 16th Annual Street Legends Car Show. Over $3,000 in cash prizes are up for grabs, and proceeds from the event will benefit local children's charities. It's going to be a beautiful weekend when hundreds of classic cars,...
Evansville, Indiana YWCA’s Vibrant, Whimsical New Playground is Complete and Amazing
Early last year, fundraising began for a much-needed update of the playground at the Downtown Evansville YWCA. The project was so important that it caught the attention of Don Mattingly. This led to Mattingly Charities matching the first $25,000 raised. Last July YWCA CEO Erika Taylor gave us an update...
If You’ve Ever Wanted to be a Horror Movie Star, Here’s Your Chance!
If you've ever wanted to star in a horror film, this could be your chance. Blood Moon Pictures here in Owensboro is casting their newest horror-comedy slasher, which is called New Fears Eve. I have had the honor of working with the Blood Moon crew on a couple of films....
Kentucky Cosmetology Student Making ‘Sweet’ Designs With Her Talents [SEE PHOTOS]
A Kentucky cosmetology student is making her dreams come true in the sweetest way and she's sharing her talents with others. You have to see her latest 'SWEET' creation. Layla is from right here in Owensboro, Kentucky. I have watched this young lady grow up from a toddler and I don't think I ever saw one hair on her head out of place. She always looks like she is ready to walk the red carpet at any given moment. To put it plainly she is a beautiful girl. I had an opportunity to ask her why she decided to go into cosmetology and this is what she had to say;
WOMI Owensboro
Owensboro, KY
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0