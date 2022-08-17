‘I Had to. He Was Going to Shoot Us’: New Video of 2018 Chicago Police Shooting Shows Cops Lied About Legally Armed Black Man Pulling Gun on Them

why are all these people running from the police. this all would have been avoided if he would have stopped, obeyed the police and not tried to run several times. Now police are on the defense, especially with a weapon in possession.
my people we can't fault pinky for this one ,buddy made the wrong move and it cost him his life,and believe you me it pains me to.say this
still is a justified shooting he had a food which doesn't allow him to carry a gun on his person in Illinois and also he ran pulled away and then reached for his gun before being shot. what the officer said on the radio is irrelevant when under those circumstances where ur mind is racing to survive. their actions responded accordingly to what was happening and if it were for them not shooting an officer may be dead or severely injured. if he would have complied, not pulled away, and let the cops do their investigation while complying then he would be here today but we all know he shouldn't have had that gun on his person and I'm sure he did too which is why he did what he did and now he's 6 feet under.
Comments / 132