Memphis, TN

WREG

1-year-old left in hot car while mom went to work: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A McDonald’s employee has been charged after police say she left her toddler in a hot car while she went to work. Managers at the McDonald’s located on US Highway 51 in North Memphis told police that 29-year-old Roshundra Maceo-Columbie arrived at work around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday. Police said it wasn’t […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis Police car struck by Trolley downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A patrol car was hit by a trolley Saturday morning downtown. It happened at Court Avenue and Main Street just before 11:30 a.m. Officers said the car was struck in the rear by the trolley. The officer of the car was not inside the vehicle during the time of the accident. No […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Renter of home struck by MPD officer left to pick up pieces

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman who rents the home hit by a Memphis police officer Wednesday afternoon said she has not received any word from Memphis Police Department or her landlord on next steps. Ameka Swain, 29, said she was home at the time of the accident and sitting...
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Two dead after shooting each other in car, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police said two people were shot and killed in a shooting earlier this week. According to police, a shots fired call came in at the intersection of Shelby Drive and Faronia on Thursday evening. Officers found two victims and one was pronounced dead. The second victim was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive.
MEMPHIS, TN
DeSoto Times Today

Shots fired in Olive Branch

Olive Branch Police Department responded to a report of shots fired early Friday morning in the Ivy Trails subdivision. According to police, the call came in at 4:55 a.m. and officers were dispatched to the 7400 block of Grandiflora Drive. The suspects had already fled the scene in a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
WREG

Man convicted of killing 2 women he met online, DA says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man accused of killing two women he arranged a date with online has been convicted on two counts of first-degree murder, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. A jury found 26-year-old Darrin Walker guilty after a five-day trial in Criminal Court. Both charges carry a life sentence and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Barricade suspect accused of shooting at officers faces judge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of shooting at officers while barricading himself inside a Parkway Village hotel room was in court Thursday. Marvin Conley is facing 35 counts of attempted first degree murder, along with several firearm offenses. The 38-year-old said very little to the judge, who informed him he was facing dozens of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man harrasses minor at Kroger, asks her to ‘buy laundry detergent’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is looking for a man they say harassed a female minor by aggressively asking her to buy laundry detergent outside the Mendenhall Kroger on Thursday evening. Police say the suspect then followed the young girl into the store, where he continued to...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Shots fired call leads to crash and woman injured in Olive Branch

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Olive Branch Police said investigators are searching for a driver after a shots fired call led to a crash that injured a woman. Just before 5 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, officers responded to a report of shots being fired in the 7400 block of Grandiflora Drive in the Ivy Trails subdivision. Investigators determined the suspects involved took off in a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

VIDEO: Burglars get away with $50,000 in cognac

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A northeast Memphis liquor store owner says he was hit twice in one month by burglars who were after his most expensive products. Jo Chhabra said thieves cut a hole in the back wall of Alex’s Discount liquor and took about $3,000 worth of alcohol from a rear storage area in July. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Men charged with killing Greater Memphis Chamber President Phil Trenary head to trial in December

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A trial date has been set for Dec. 5, 2022, for the two men indicted with killing Greater Memphis Chamber President and CEO Phil Trenary in 2018. McKinney Wright Jr. and Quandarius Richardson were indicted on charges of first-degree murder and attempted especially aggravated robbery. Richardson was also indicted on charges of theft of property over $10,000 and intentionally evading arrest in a motor vehicle risking injury or death. Both remain in custody without bond in the Shelby County Jail.
WREG

Ark. district court clerk, former officer charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A district court clerk and a former police officer are accused of misappropriating funds from the Cross County Detention Center and Wynne District Court. District court clerk Amanda Cullen and Ana Stewart, a former police officer and former district court clerk, are facing multiple felony charges. WREG obtained a copy of the […]
CROSS COUNTY, AR
WREG

Second man arrested in Macy’s jewelry heist

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after nearly $500,000 in jewelry was stolen from a Memphis Macy’s store. Police say Rashad Bonds, 30, was a part of a group who stole jewelry from the Macy’s in Oak Court Mall in June. According to police, on June 7, five men went into the Macy’s […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Deputy shoots armed suspect during traffic stop in Horn Lake, MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An officer-involved shooting in Horn Lake, Mississippi left one man injured on Wednesday. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department regarding an officer-involved shooting. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. near the post office on Goodman Road in Horn Lake. According to the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department, […]
HORN LAKE, MS

