New York City’s plan for integrating asylum-seeker children into public schools
New York City Mayor Eric Adams unveiled a plan Friday for integrating potentially thousands of child asylum-seekers into the city’s public school system ahead of the start of the school year on Sept. 8, including additional bilingual enrollment sites and curriculum to meet the specific needs of the new students.
Entering the final days of the primary campaign and Adams sledgehammers a dining shed
Many New Yorkers received a well-researched reminder by ProPublica that apartment hunting in the city is akin to entering the innermost circle of hell. The story – which cites racoon invasions, human feces on lobby floors and flooding as just some of an apartment hunter’s foes – outlined how renters can investigate their next apartment like a reporter. The info is especially timely – New York City rents hit an all-time high in June, reaching an average of $3,500 a month. Long lines of people outside a tiny apartment has become an increasingly common sight. And that’s just for securing a home – what about the obstacles that pop up once a lease is signed, including unresponsive landlords, exploitative building owners, faulty power lines and other unsafe living conditions? It’s important to note too that low-income tenants and people with disabilities face far greater challenges in all of this. Still, while sharing these tips won’t fix the housing market, perhaps it can make a difference for some people. Read on for other important takeaways from this past week.
An estimated 6,300 asylum-seekers have entered NYC’s shelters
New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ administration now estimates 6,300 asylum-seekers have entered the shelter system this summer – more than double the number from just a month ago, officials told City & State on Thursday. Already, the city has struggled to meet its requirement to house anyone...
Candidates scramble as Dan Goldman gets inside track in NY-10
For the past few months, the Democratic primary for New York’s 10th Congressional District has been mostly void of political attacks, candidates going negative, and dark money-funded ad campaigns. But with little time to waste before primary day, candidates – and the organizations backing them – are getting less shy about calling out the competition.
This week’s biggest Winners & Losers
Adrienne Adams - Forget who the White House gives credit to, we know that the City Council passes legislation in New York City. Despite Mayor Eric Adams receiving props from the president’s spokesperson for signing into law a package of bills to protect abortion access, those bills came from the first majority-female City Council – a fact Speaker Adrienne Adams didn’t hesitate to point out. The bill signing followed the passage of another package of bills from the City Council focused on tackling racial disparities in maternal health.
