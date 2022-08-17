Many New Yorkers received a well-researched reminder by ProPublica that apartment hunting in the city is akin to entering the innermost circle of hell. The story – which cites racoon invasions, human feces on lobby floors and flooding as just some of an apartment hunter’s foes – outlined how renters can investigate their next apartment like a reporter. The info is especially timely – New York City rents hit an all-time high in June, reaching an average of $3,500 a month. Long lines of people outside a tiny apartment has become an increasingly common sight. And that’s just for securing a home – what about the obstacles that pop up once a lease is signed, including unresponsive landlords, exploitative building owners, faulty power lines and other unsafe living conditions? It’s important to note too that low-income tenants and people with disabilities face far greater challenges in all of this. Still, while sharing these tips won’t fix the housing market, perhaps it can make a difference for some people. Read on for other important takeaways from this past week.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO