James Wendell Thomas – Benton, IL
James Wendell Thomas, 78, of Benton passed away on Thursday afternoon, August 18, 2022 at the VA Medical Ceneter in Marion. He was born in Beattyville, Kentucky on April 10, 1944, the son of Stanley & Edna (Fraley) Thomas. James married Sandra Kay (Holman) on October 26, 1968 and she...
Scott Paul Osteen – Thompsonville, IL
Scott Paul Osteen, age 59, of Thompsonville, passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022, at his home. Scott was born on February 3, 1963, in Benton, Illinois, the son of James Paul Osteen and Barbara Ann (Dasher) Osteen. He was a former machinist, having last worked for Special Mine Services of...
Marsha Lynn Jones-Sesser, IL
Marsha Lynn Jones, 70, of Sesser, passed away on Wednesday August 17, 2022 at Countryside Manor in Mt Vernon. She was born on February 21, 1952 in Mt Vernon, Il to Phillip and Mary Belle (Breisacher) Bean. She married George Jones and he preceded her in death. She is survived...
