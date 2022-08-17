Read full article on original website
coinjournal.net
Three potentially profitable crypto trades as we head into the weekend
It has been a rollercoaster ride for cryptocurrencies this week. After a rally earlier in the week, the market has nosedived, and many top cryptocurrencies have shed off most of the gains they had made earlier. However, some cryptocurrencies have good odds of doing well in the coming days. These have big news coming up.
coinjournal.net
Brazilian E-commerce giant MercadoLibre launches its own cryptocurrency
Despite the cryptocurrency sector facing a bleak future, Brazilian E-commerce giant MercadoLibre has launched its own cryptocurrency. The newly launched digital currency will primarily be used in Brazil. MercadoLibre made the announcement on August 18 through a Twitter post that said:. “Today we launch Mercado Coin in Brazil, further boosting...
coinjournal.net
Ethereum price falls for four successive days, has the Merge craze fizzled?
After a strong rally since the beginning of July 2022, the crypto market is once again under selling pressure. The broad crypto market has been retreating for the last four days with Ethereum price sliding below $1,850. As of press time, Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $1,843.86 with a 5.46%...
coinjournal.net
STG price prediction after Binance listed Stargate Finance
STG price went parabolic on Friday after being listed in Binance, the biggest exchange in the world. The Stargate Finance token jumped by more than 80% and soared to the highest level since June 1. It has recovered by about 100% from its lowest level this week, giving it a market cap of over $69 million.
IN THIS ARTICLE
coinjournal.net
Ethereum Code Review 2022 - Is it Legit or a Scam?
We are aware of numerous websites which use false celebrity endorsements to send customers to unregulated brokers or call centers. Our website will only send customers to partners who have provided us with the required regulatory assurances. This is a marketing offer and our regulated partners will indicate what services they have available upon registration.
Motley Fool
Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today
Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
coinjournal.net
Top cryptos that could easily double your money in August
The cryptocurrency market is currently consolidating after more than 7-months of persistent losses. However, if past cycles are anything to go by, this could indicate that another pump is on the way. Already the market is showing bullish signals, as seen in last week’s price action when most altcoins rallied...
coinjournal.net
Podcast: Charmyn Ho, head of crypto insights at Bybit talks NFTs, GameFi, the state of crypto and more
It’s been quite the turbulent year in the crypto markets so far in 2022, with words like “contagion”, “death spiral” and “recession” entering vocabulary – a far cry from the up-only environment of the previous year. However, July provided somewhat of a...
coinjournal.net
Gemini launches staking for Polygon (MATIC)
Gemini Staking adds to the yield-generating offering Gemini Earn launched in February 2021. Staking will be available for US customers (excluding New York) as well as Singapore and Hong Kong. The product will support MATIC before adding ETH, SOL, DOT and AUDIO. The Gemini crypto exchange has launched its staking...
coinjournal.net
Asia Broadband Inc. seeks to further unite the crypto and gold worlds
Asia Broadband, Inc. wants to further unite cryptocurrency and gold in a bid to improve the company’s digital asset development group. Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTC:AABB) announced via a press release on Thursday, August 18th, that it is moving to further unite crypto and gold with the retainment of a cryptocurrency, blockchain, and cybersecurity expert.
coinjournal.net
Financial institutions are more interested than ever in crypto, says CF Benchmarks CEO
The CEO of CF Benchmarks has revealed that financial institutions are more interested in cryptocurrency than ever. The CEO of Benchmarks, Sui Chung, told Blockworks in a recent interview that institutional interest in cryptocurrency is now higher than ever. CF Benchmarks is a subsidiary of Kraken. The company is an...
coinjournal.net
We’d shut down Ethereum staking if threatened by regulators, says Coinbase’s CEO
Coinbase’s CEO says the crypto exchange will abandon Ethereum staking if threatened by regulatory agencies. The Ethereum blockchain will fully migrate to a Proof of Stake (PoS) mechanism in less than a month. This implies that Ethereum tokens will be staked and not mined. The move is designed to...
coinjournal.net
Bitcoin breaks below Realized Price as bears push BTC below $21.4K
Bitcoin has declined by more than 8% in the past 24 hours to currently trade below $21,400. Glassnode data shows Bitcoin Realized Price is $21,700. BTC price has fallen below the realized price before – December 2018 and March 2020, with June, July and August 2022 also seeing the scenario.
coinjournal.net
Oil Profit Review 2022 - Is It Legit or a Scam
coinjournal.net
Crypto Token Launches Meditate2Earn Program Rewarding Holders for Self-Care
The team behind Ryuuko Tsuka, an innovative new wellness token, has launched Meditate2Earn. The token is inspired by the Dejitaru TSUKA token and in particular shares its values around community spirit, collaboration, and wellness. Ryuuko Tsuka will pay USDC to holders who participate in daily meditation and wellness activities and will shortly move to a community-run DAO.
coinjournal.net
Why is Celsius up by more than 11% in the last 24 hours?
Celsius token is the best performer amongst the top 100 cryptocurrencies in the market today. CEL, the native token of the Celsius platform, is the best performer amongst the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap. CEL is up by more than 11% in the last 24 hours, outperforming the broader market in the process.
coinjournal.net
Dogecoin rally comes to a halt as price slides back to below key support
Meme tokens surged at the start of the week due to risk-on sentiment. Dogecoin cleared a resistance at $0.072 but is now crashing below. Projected Fed action and profit-taking could be behind the latest decline. Meme coins started the week on a high note as risk-on sentiment gripped markets. That...
