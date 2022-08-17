Read full article on original website
Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Dele latest, Broja & Januzaj updates, Lampard on Onana
“I liked him when he came on. I liked the presence of him. I don’t want to put too much on his shoulders, but there is a reason why we signed him and why we pushed so hard for him and I believe we will see that. “I know...
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool ‘Preparing Offer’ For Brighton’s Moises Caicedo
On Friday Ecuadorian news outlet StudioFutbol reported that Liverpool are ‘preparing an offer’ Brighton’s Moises Caicedo. The 20 year-old Ecuadorian central midfielder joined Brighton in February of 2021 for about £4m. The following August he joined Belgian side Beerschot on loan until January. The talk of...
On this day in 2015: England bowler Chris Tremlett retires from cricket
On this day in 2015, Ashes winner Chris Tremlett announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.The 6ft 7in Surrey fast bowler called time on his career at the age of 33 after the injuries which had blighted him throughout his time in the game made it impossible to continue.Ultimately it was a back problem which prompted Tremlett’s decision, although fitness concerns had become depressingly familiar for a man whose powerful frame helped to catapult him fleetingly to the pinnacle of the international game.Former England fast bowler and #Ashes winner Chris Tremlett has announced his retirement from all forms of...
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolves: Match Thread and How to Watch
Tottenham Hotspur return to the friendly confines of north London to take on Wolves. This match will have a heck of a time living up to the entertainment we had last week against Chelsea. Antonio Conte will not be banned from the dugout after the Football Association ruled that a...
Thomas Tuchel confirms Chelsea contract extension talks
Thomas Tuchel has confirmed rumors that he’s held talks with the new ownership about a contract extension, though obviously that’s not exactly the priority right now in the last dozen or so days of the summer transfer window. Speaking to assembled media in the non-broadcast portion of Friday’s...
Chelsea injury list grows to four as Tuchel looks for consistency, quality depth
Adding the literal injury to the insult that was last Sunday’s 2-2 draw at the Bridge against Tottenham was N’Golo Kanté’s hamstring, which remains a serious concern that is likely to rule him out for weeks, if not months. While we still don’t have an official prognosis (and probably won’t because it’s not a thing in pro football for whatever reason), we probably won’t see Kanté back until October at the earliest, after the international break.
Brighton & Hove Albion ‘exploring potential deal’ for Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour — report
Billy Gilmour’s somewhat underwhelming loan last season to Norwich City, his first ever loan, has failed to (re-)launch his senior Chelsea career, and he’s found himself on the periphery of the first-team for much of the summer. And it doesn’t look like he’ll be getting a look-in anytime soon, playing and training largely with the Development Squad.
Liverpool Women Beat Aston Villa 1-0 and Prepare For Final Friendlies
After a disappointing 1-0 loss against rivals Manchester United, Liverpool notched their first pre-season friendly victory over Women’s Super League competition on Thursday. The goal came early from a corner. No surprise, it was the queen herself, Leanne Kiernan, who attacked the loose ball and tucked it away in the near corner.
Chelsea, West Ham agree transfer fee for Emerson Palmieri — report
West Ham United’s pursuit of Emerson Palmieri in this transfer window has been one of the more fascinating tales as far as calciomercato stories go. They expressed an interest in the Italy international, stepped back over non-agreement of personal terms, then stepped back in two days later. Fortunately, for everyone involved, the tale appears to be heading towards its end.
Pulisic willing to fight for Chelsea place as Sevilla express interest in Hudson-Odoi — reports
Christian Pulisic’s immediate future has been the subject of much speculation, with Manchester United reportedly interested in signing him this summer, while Newcastle United, Atletico Madrid and Juventus are also monitoring the situation. Chelsea are said to be open to a permanent departure, but are unwilling to sanction a...
Everton vs Nottingham Forest: The Opposition View | A return to Goodison Park after two decades
Coming off of two difficult losses for the Toffees, Everton will look to finally get things on the right track against Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest. With a win and a loss out of the first two matches, Steve Cooper’s outfit will look to continue shocking pundits and Premier League viewers alike even at the expense of the Blues.
Pragmatism: How Manchester City Must Approach the Champions League
A fourth Premier League title in five years sealed Manchester City’s dominance in English football. The club has won all there is to win on the domestic scene. It’s now a question of “what next?”. As the new Champions League season approaches, all eyes are now on...
Five Things From Reading’s 3-0 Demolition Of Blackburn
If Reading were an adolescent, they certainly have shown their tumultuous mood swings over the last two fixtures. A horrific shambles of a performance at Rotherham United versus this vibrant, spiky, confident spanking of the league leaders. Not in my living memory (and that’s a long, long time) could two performances, score lines and attitudes could be so wildly contrasting.
Inglethorpe Signs New Contract
Alex Inglethorpe, Liverpool’s Academy director, has signed a new deal with the club today. Inglethorpe came to LFC a decade ago from Tottenham, and spent the first two years on Merseyside as the U21 manager. Since taking the director role in 2014, Inglethorpe has overseen the development of plenty...
Opinion: As the old song says, ‘Sunderland AFC are going to be alright’!
On Wednesday evening, Sunderland slipped to their first league defeat of the season, and only their second under Alex Neil. Unlike most losses, however, I wasn’t left with a bitter taste in my mouth afterward. We matched our opponents, who finished fifth in the second tier last season, until...
Leeds United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup
Round number three of the new seasons is upon us, and it sees us travel back up north, this time to take on Leeds United on Sunday afternoon. As journalists were all too happy to point out to Thomas Tuchel in the pre-match press conference, Chelsea have never won back-to-back games at Elland Road, so if we are to repeat the 3-0 win from May, we’re going to have to change this bit of trivial history.
Lampard assures fans about Everton striker search
Everton are yet to score a goal of their own in the Premier League this season, with their sole marker coming from an own goal, ironically by a former player in Lucas Digne. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is going to be out for a few more weeks and while Salomon Rondon was available after being suspended for the season opener, Frank Lampard has chosen to continue with a futile ‘False 9’ to start both games so far.
Leeds United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Preview, team news, how to watch
Back in May this year, Chelsea made the trip to Elland Road and handily beat Leeds 3-0 to add fuel to the race against Premier League relegation last season. Despite our best efforts Burnley, Watford and Norwich’s incompetence far outweighed Leeds’, who narrowly escaped from a return to Championship football thanks to a 2-1 win over Brentford in the last match of the previous term.
Casemiro to Manchester United could be wrapped up today
According to multiple reports, Brazil and Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro could be just hours away from completing his move to Manchester United. The player trained with Real Madrid today before leaving the complex, and manager Carlo Ancelotti told the press that he was seeking a new challenge. With Casemiro and...
Jamie Vardy’s Goal-Scoring: What Can We Expect?
Jamie Vardy has zero goals this season. Jamie Vardy, in fact, has zero shots this season. Before this changes (and it soon will), I wanted to take a look at a question that has always interested me: What kind of finisher is Jamie Vardy?. There’s no easy answer to that...
