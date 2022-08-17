ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

The Independent

On this day in 2015: England bowler Chris Tremlett retires from cricket

On this day in 2015, Ashes winner Chris Tremlett announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.The 6ft 7in Surrey fast bowler called time on his career at the age of 33 after the injuries which had blighted him throughout his time in the game made it impossible to continue.Ultimately it was a back problem which prompted Tremlett’s decision, although fitness concerns had become depressingly familiar for a man whose powerful frame helped to catapult him fleetingly to the pinnacle of the international game.Former England fast bowler and #Ashes winner Chris Tremlett has announced his retirement from all forms of...
SB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolves: Match Thread and How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur return to the friendly confines of north London to take on Wolves. This match will have a heck of a time living up to the entertainment we had last week against Chelsea. Antonio Conte will not be banned from the dugout after the Football Association ruled that a...
SB Nation

Thomas Tuchel confirms Chelsea contract extension talks

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed rumors that he’s held talks with the new ownership about a contract extension, though obviously that’s not exactly the priority right now in the last dozen or so days of the summer transfer window. Speaking to assembled media in the non-broadcast portion of Friday’s...
SB Nation

Chelsea injury list grows to four as Tuchel looks for consistency, quality depth

Adding the literal injury to the insult that was last Sunday’s 2-2 draw at the Bridge against Tottenham was N’Golo Kanté’s hamstring, which remains a serious concern that is likely to rule him out for weeks, if not months. While we still don’t have an official prognosis (and probably won’t because it’s not a thing in pro football for whatever reason), we probably won’t see Kanté back until October at the earliest, after the international break.
SB Nation

Brighton & Hove Albion ‘exploring potential deal’ for Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour — report

Billy Gilmour’s somewhat underwhelming loan last season to Norwich City, his first ever loan, has failed to (re-)launch his senior Chelsea career, and he’s found himself on the periphery of the first-team for much of the summer. And it doesn’t look like he’ll be getting a look-in anytime soon, playing and training largely with the Development Squad.
SB Nation

Liverpool Women Beat Aston Villa 1-0 and Prepare For Final Friendlies

After a disappointing 1-0 loss against rivals Manchester United, Liverpool notched their first pre-season friendly victory over Women’s Super League competition on Thursday. The goal came early from a corner. No surprise, it was the queen herself, Leanne Kiernan, who attacked the loose ball and tucked it away in the near corner.
SB Nation

Chelsea, West Ham agree transfer fee for Emerson Palmieri — report

West Ham United’s pursuit of Emerson Palmieri in this transfer window has been one of the more fascinating tales as far as calciomercato stories go. They expressed an interest in the Italy international, stepped back over non-agreement of personal terms, then stepped back in two days later. Fortunately, for everyone involved, the tale appears to be heading towards its end.
SB Nation

Five Things From Reading’s 3-0 Demolition Of Blackburn

If Reading were an adolescent, they certainly have shown their tumultuous mood swings over the last two fixtures. A horrific shambles of a performance at Rotherham United versus this vibrant, spiky, confident spanking of the league leaders. Not in my living memory (and that’s a long, long time) could two performances, score lines and attitudes could be so wildly contrasting.
SB Nation

Inglethorpe Signs New Contract

Alex Inglethorpe, Liverpool’s Academy director, has signed a new deal with the club today. Inglethorpe came to LFC a decade ago from Tottenham, and spent the first two years on Merseyside as the U21 manager. Since taking the director role in 2014, Inglethorpe has overseen the development of plenty...
SB Nation

Leeds United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

Round number three of the new seasons is upon us, and it sees us travel back up north, this time to take on Leeds United on Sunday afternoon. As journalists were all too happy to point out to Thomas Tuchel in the pre-match press conference, Chelsea have never won back-to-back games at Elland Road, so if we are to repeat the 3-0 win from May, we’re going to have to change this bit of trivial history.
SB Nation

Lampard assures fans about Everton striker search

Everton are yet to score a goal of their own in the Premier League this season, with their sole marker coming from an own goal, ironically by a former player in Lucas Digne. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is going to be out for a few more weeks and while Salomon Rondon was available after being suspended for the season opener, Frank Lampard has chosen to continue with a futile ‘False 9’ to start both games so far.
SB Nation

Leeds United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Preview, team news, how to watch

Back in May this year, Chelsea made the trip to Elland Road and handily beat Leeds 3-0 to add fuel to the race against Premier League relegation last season. Despite our best efforts Burnley, Watford and Norwich’s incompetence far outweighed Leeds’, who narrowly escaped from a return to Championship football thanks to a 2-1 win over Brentford in the last match of the previous term.
SB Nation

Casemiro to Manchester United could be wrapped up today

According to multiple reports, Brazil and Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro could be just hours away from completing his move to Manchester United. The player trained with Real Madrid today before leaving the complex, and manager Carlo Ancelotti told the press that he was seeking a new challenge. With Casemiro and...
SB Nation

Jamie Vardy’s Goal-Scoring: What Can We Expect?

Jamie Vardy has zero goals this season. Jamie Vardy, in fact, has zero shots this season. Before this changes (and it soon will), I wanted to take a look at a question that has always interested me: What kind of finisher is Jamie Vardy?. There’s no easy answer to that...
