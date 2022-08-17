On this day in 2015, Ashes winner Chris Tremlett announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.The 6ft 7in Surrey fast bowler called time on his career at the age of 33 after the injuries which had blighted him throughout his time in the game made it impossible to continue.Ultimately it was a back problem which prompted Tremlett’s decision, although fitness concerns had become depressingly familiar for a man whose powerful frame helped to catapult him fleetingly to the pinnacle of the international game.Former England fast bowler and #Ashes winner Chris Tremlett has announced his retirement from all forms of...

SPORTS ・ 28 MINUTES AGO