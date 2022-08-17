ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Body Found Near Where Person Fell Into Lake Michigan, Authorities Say

Emergency crews pulled a body from the "Playpen" along Lake Michigan Saturday, the same area where a missing boater was last seen earlier this week, according to authorities. At approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday, two boaters fell off a boat in the popular party area known as the "Playpen"... Posted in:
Home sales during week ending July 30 in North Utica

Princeton High School District 500 in Bureau County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Princeton High School District 500, which teaches 531 students,... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 14:55. 13:24.
Report details threat to future Illinois taxpayers posed by excessive borrowing

(The Center Square) - A report shows the state of Illinois has one of the largest debt liabilities in the country. The American Legislative Exchange Council, or ALEC, released its annual State Bonded Obligations publication, which highlights the risks posed to taxpayers by excessive... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
Illinois Department of Corrections to release 17 inmates sentenced in Tazewell County during Q4

Illini Central Community Unit School District 189 in Mason County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Illini Central Community Unit School District... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 13:43. 13:43. 09:25.
Firearm enforcement blitz across Illinois

ILLINOIS - The state saw extra enforcement of its gun laws from June 16 to July 31 during which more than 1,000 people had their firearms legally taken away. Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan Kelly, alongside Cook County Sheriff's Department Chief Leo Schmitz, discussed...
Far-right wins in blue states threaten GOP hopes in November

Republicans have found success in Democratic strongholds like Maryland and Massachusetts when they have fielded moderate candidates who could appeal to voters in both parties. With Democrats facing headwinds this year, Republicans had hoped that strategy could... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. 19:28. 19:28. 18:39. 18:34. Bailey: 'Thank you...
Flood Advisory issued August 20 at 8:33PM CDT by NWS

..FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central Illinois, including the following county, Vermilion. * WHEN...Until 1100 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor... Posted in:. Places:. 05:55. How high did Champaign...
City of Macomb City Council met July 18

Here are the minutes provided by the council: The Macomb City Council met in a regular session at 5:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers in City Hall, 232 East Jackson Street, Macomb, IL. Mayor Mike Inman led the Pledge of Allegiance.City Clerk...
