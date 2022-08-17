Read full article on original website
Body Found Near Where Person Fell Into Lake Michigan, Authorities Say
Emergency crews pulled a body from the "Playpen" along Lake Michigan Saturday, the same area where a missing boater was last seen earlier this week, according to authorities. At approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday, two boaters fell off a boat in the popular party area known as the "Playpen"...
Home sales during week ending July 30 in North Utica
Princeton High School District 500 in Bureau County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Princeton High School District 500, which teaches 531 students,...
Report details threat to future Illinois taxpayers posed by excessive borrowing
(The Center Square) - A report shows the state of Illinois has one of the largest debt liabilities in the country. The American Legislative Exchange Council, or ALEC, released its annual State Bonded Obligations publication, which highlights the risks posed to taxpayers by excessive...
Illinois Department of Corrections to release 17 inmates sentenced in Tazewell County during Q4
Illini Central Community Unit School District 189 in Mason County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Illini Central Community Unit School District...
Firearm enforcement blitz across Illinois
ILLINOIS - The state saw extra enforcement of its gun laws from June 16 to July 31 during which more than 1,000 people had their firearms legally taken away. Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan Kelly, alongside Cook County Sheriff's Department Chief Leo Schmitz, discussed...
Far-right wins in blue states threaten GOP hopes in November
Republicans have found success in Democratic strongholds like Maryland and Massachusetts when they have fielded moderate candidates who could appeal to voters in both parties. With Democrats facing headwinds this year, Republicans had hoped that strategy could...
'Democrats deliver' is party's rallying cry at State Fair festivities
Illinois Newsroom - SPRINGFIELD - In one of the largest annual gatherings of Illinois Democrats on Wednesday, the party had a message for its faithful that attended a pair of Illinois State Fair week events: "Democrats deliver." This year's gathering of the Illinois Democratic...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued August 20 at 6:46PM CDT until August 20 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS
Severe Thunderstorm Watch 522 Remains Valid Until 9 Pm Cdt This Evening For The Following Areas In Illinois This Watch Includes 20 Counties In Central Illinois Christian De Witt Logan Macon Mclean Menard...
Illinois U.S. Rep Mike Quigley: "Throughout the years, Ive gone undercover in the community to meet with people & catch a glimpse into..."
Mike Quigley tweeted the following: "Throughout the years, Ive gone undercover in the community to meet with people & catch a glimpse into their lives and their work. Today, I went undercover at an iconic neighborhood spot@MetroChicagoto learn what its like to be a part of their team....
Illinois State Police actions before parade mass shooting under scrutiny
State Sen. John Curran, R-Downers Grove, criticized Illinois State Police for claiming it had no authority to deny Robert Crimo III a Firearms Owners Identification, or FOID, card when he applied for one in December 2019, just three months after he had been the subject of a "clear...
Flood Advisory issued August 20 at 8:33PM CDT by NWS
..FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central Illinois, including the following county, Vermilion. * WHEN...Until 1100 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor...
Verdict is in on man accused of shooting that left East St. Louis 3-year-old paralyzed
A Madison man was found guilty Wednesday for his role in the shooting that left a 3-year-old boy paralyzed and multiple others injured. A St. Clair County jury found DeAngelo ...
City of Macomb City Council met July 18
Here are the minutes provided by the council: The Macomb City Council met in a regular session at 5:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers in City Hall, 232 East Jackson Street, Macomb, IL. Mayor Mike Inman led the Pledge of Allegiance.City Clerk...
