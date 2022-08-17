Read full article on original website
Related
7 Interesting Observations You Begin To Notice When Living In Twin Falls
Twin Falls is a one of a kind place to live. I absolutely love it here. There are some unique observations about this town and the people in it though. I have a feeling you will agree you have observed all of them as well. Twin Falls LOVES Food. When...
Is Idaho a Pet-Friendly State?
While Idaho doesn't boast multiple cities on this list, it does have one that ranks fairly high. Boise checked in on the list at 14. They rank 41 in pet budget, 32 in pet health and wellness, and 18 in outdoor pet friendliness. Boise is tied for first for most dog parks per capita. While owning a pet in Boise isn't the cheapest, they at least are taken care of in terms of having a place to play and enjoy the outdoors, instead of being cooped up. Many people have pets here, and with the long cold winters, they are often the joy and cuddle buddies we need, so being ranked highly is not surprising.
Magic Valley Garbage Man Shares Helpful Tips For Trash Pickup
The helpful information was shared by Joshua Gabert on the Magic Valley Rants and Raves Facebook page, which is definitely a group you should be following. He explains that he only recently became a trash collector and has learned some things that the public probably doesn’t know or think about, but needs to know. You can read his very well-written post on Facebook or check out the summary below.
Is Idaho a Good Place to Have a Baby?
When it comes to the state of Idaho, we come in the bottom half, by ranking as the 28 best state to have babies. Idaho does have some positives going for it, ranking nine in cost and ten in baby friendliness. Depending on where you live, the cost of a baby can weigh down a family, so being a top ten state in cost is a nice luxury to have for locals that are expecting. Working against Idaho is that they rank 23 in health care and 34 in family friendliness. Between the two, baby friendliness seems like where you would rather be ranked higher. Health care may not be the best, but it is better than more than half the states.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
7 Things You Must Experience At The Twin Falls County Fair
I love fair seasons around the area. The Twin Falls County Fair is coming up quickly but it is going to go by fast. Now is the time to prepare for all the things you definitely want to do during fair week. Trust me on this one. The Tater Pig.
Is There an Idaho Werewolf Hunting in Hells Canyon?
There is a youtube channel called Dogman Encounters with over 90,000 subscribers. The host interviews people who tell accounts about encounters with werewolves. Episode 342 features pastor in Twin Falls who has an intense story about his and his families encounter with a werewolf. In his testimony he says at...
Twin Falls September 11th Memorial Is Going To Be Big
It is hard to believe it has been 21 years since that fateful day in the United States, and it is something we will never forget. September 11th, 2001 changed us, and the event to help remember that day in Twin Falls is going to be even bigger this year.
The Pros and Cons of Twin Falls Rants and Raves, and Chat Pages
Social media is such a vital part of society today. Many use it to stay connected to friends and family, make money, apply for jobs, shop, and so much more. It is often joked that you aren't in a serious relationship unless your social media says so. It can be a major luxury to have, but also can be a burden too. One part of social media, specifically Facebook, here in Twin Falls that often is discussed is the rants and raves pages, as well as the many chat pages. It is easy to find yourself going down the rabbit hole and reading them for hours in a day. These pages can be beneficial but also harmful as well. Here are the pros and cons of Twin Falls rants and raves.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rabid Bat Found in Blaine County
HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-The first case of rabies in a bat has been reported in Southern Idaho. According to the South Central Public Health District (SCPHD), the bat was captured in Blaine County. Health officials warn that rabies can be deadly to people and pets, “It is so important you avoid coming in to contact with bats at any time. If you have direct contact with a bat, or find one in your home while you were sleeping it is important you contact your health care provider right away and ask about treatment," said Tanis Maxwell, SCPHD Epidemiology Program Manager in a statement. The health district advises not to handle a bat with bare hands and avoid them if possible. Cats, dogs, and horses should be vaccinated to protect them from rabid bats. SCPHD said people should contact the health district if they even suspect they've come in contact with a bat, or if a person was in a room sleeping with a bat inside, seek help from SCPHD and call 208-737-5912 or 208-737-5971. If possible, people should safely capture the bat without touching it, but do not take it into the health district office. In October of 2021 a Boise man died from rabies after a bat had gotten tangled in his clothing two months before. Health officials said the man didn't think he had been bitten and didn't seek help until he became ill. The last time a fatality was attributed to rabies in Idaho was back in the late 70s.
Check Out This Awesome Horse Yoga Experience North of Twin Falls
I just learned that Airbnb isn’t just for vacation home rentals. Airbnb also offers what they call ‘authentic experiences’. These experiences come in all types of categories including food, adventure, leisure, and exercise. Would You Try This Awesome Horse Yoga Experience Just North of Twin Falls?. Among...
Watch This Video Of The Meteor That Caused The Massive Boom In Idaho
We are no strangers to mysterious loud booms in the Magic Valley. We’ve been hearing them for years with no true explanation as to what causes them. On Saturday morning there was another loud boom heard in the Magic Valley. This one sounded different than the rest though, and science, along with a few doorbell cameras, has the explanation.
Idaho Is The Best Break Up Getaway Spot, Just Ask A Kardashian
We all know Idaho is a great place to live and a great place to vacation. It is also apparently a great place to get away when you are going through a breakup that is garnishing national attention. Kim Kardashian was spotted in Idaho for a few days for a break-up getaway.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Idaho’s Most Famous TikTok Star Lands First Acting Gig in Hulu Series
In one of the darkest, most depressing years in recent history this Idaho man was the bright light that we all so desperately needed!. In September 2020, Idaho’s own Nathan Apodaca, better known as @420doggface208 on TikTok, broke the internet by posting a video of himself skateboarding to work while drinking Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry and lip-synching Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 hit “Dreams.” The 22-second video was labeled “a vibe” by the thousands of people who commented on it and it went viral all over the world. To date, the original video has over 13.4 million likes and netted 137.8K comments.
Helicopter to Treat Areas of South Hills for Cheatgrass
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is warning people to watch for low-flying helicopters in parts of the South Hills for the rest of August into September as the area is treated for an invasive plant species. The wildlife agency said the helicopter will be applying herbicide to parts of Unit 54 on about 3,000 acres in the Minidoka Ranger District. The helicopter is identifiable by large spray booms attached to it. According to information on the Sawtooth National Forest website areas directly south of Kimberly and west of Oakley will be treated for cheatgrass, see map. Idaho Fish and Game said hunters and people recreating should avoid areas where the spraying is happening. The Big Cottonwood Wildlife Management Area, owned by Fish and Game, will also see some spraying. “Invasive annual grasses increase the frequency of fires, impair important wildlife habitats, and reduce the amount of desirable native plant species and forage on the landscape. Our overarching goal is to restore the ecological health of public rangelands for all forest users. This treatment is a step in the right direction in addressing annual grass expansion on the District.” said Minidoka District Ranger, Kevin Draper in a statement. Spraying should last five to seven days depending on the weather conditions.
Adult Shops in Twin Falls
For a town the size of Twin Falls, having multiple adult shops seems like a lot. There is Adam and Eve, Enchantress, Karnation, and even Spencers could be dubbed one. With so many stores closing throughout the last couple of years, not a single adult shop in Twin Falls has closed. Restaurants and stores that have been around Twin for decades are struggling for business, while the adult shops continue to thrive and continue with normal business. There is a reason none of them close. Couples are always looking for a way to spice things up at home, but in a town this size, having so many options seems like a little much. In terms of pricing and variety, it is good for the customer at least.
Your Ultimate Guide to 35 Films That Take Place in Idaho
If there's one thing we could all agree on, it's that we all enjoy a good movie now and then. There's no shortage of films these days and we all have our favorites: drama, horror, comedy, or even romantic movies. Now, you've probably heard or read about movies that were...
Why Idaho is One of the Best States to Live in
Living in Idaho is a blessing to many of us. It is a beautiful state with great scenery, much to do, and is decently affordable. If you love the outdoors it is a great place to call home. There is no shortage of fishing, hiking, kayaking, hunting, and the lack of traffic compared to other states is a breath of fresh air. There is much to enjoy about Idaho, and far too often it isn't recognized or mentioned as a great place, which is how the locals prefer it. When it comes to living in Idaho though, are we biased in saying it is a great place to live, or is it one of the best states to live in?
15 Burning Questions Reveal What Google Really Thinks About Idaho
When high school seniors are making one of the biggest decisions of their life, where to go for college, we’re sure they’re doing this. We’re nervous to say it because of how ugly Idaho’s attitude is toward transplants, but twelve years ago, we were doing it too. This author grew up in a city in Northeast Ohio that regularly finds itself on lists like “The Worst American Cities to Live in,” “Most Dangerous Cities in America” and “Poorest Cities in Ohio.” In her final months of college, she started looking for full time radio jobs outside of that city where she’d been on the air for three years. Not one, but two, job postings for Boise, Idaho stuck out and she thought “I think I might be perfect for this.”
Will Idaho Catch A Special Summer View of The Northern Lights?
Idahoans and residents of surrounding states could be in for a very special treat this evening and tomorrow night. Thanks to a series of geomagnetic storms, Idaho is among several states that will potentially have a summertime view of the Northern Lights. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration...
Study Underway on Magic Valley Congestion and Snake River Crossing
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Idaho Transportation Department is working on a study to look at congestion around the current Snake River crossings between Twin Falls and Jerome counties and the potential for a new bridge. The agency will be looking at improving the area transportation infrastructure in highly trafficked areas that cross the Snake River and options to improve them, including the possibility of a new crossing. ITD says it will look at improving current roadways, connecting existing routes and roadways as the agency predicts continued growth in the region. “With tremendous growth in communities on both sides of the canyon, and the unique challenges created by the canyon, effective infrastructure is key to mobility and economic opportunity in the region,” ITD project manager Nathan Jerke said in a prepared statement. “The project team is working closely with local jurisdictions and key stakeholders to analyze data with a goal to find a solution that works for the entire region.” ITD said it will be working with an executive committee made up of transportation experts, local community leaders, and stakeholders to come up with solutions to ease congestion. The public will have opportunities to join the discussion and planning, according to ITD. Find more information on the study and plan HERE. The study is expected to last through early 2023.
KOOL 96.5
Twin Falls, ID
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
876K+
Views
ABOUT
KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0