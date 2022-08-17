HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-The first case of rabies in a bat has been reported in Southern Idaho. According to the South Central Public Health District (SCPHD), the bat was captured in Blaine County. Health officials warn that rabies can be deadly to people and pets, “It is so important you avoid coming in to contact with bats at any time. If you have direct contact with a bat, or find one in your home while you were sleeping it is important you contact your health care provider right away and ask about treatment," said Tanis Maxwell, SCPHD Epidemiology Program Manager in a statement. The health district advises not to handle a bat with bare hands and avoid them if possible. Cats, dogs, and horses should be vaccinated to protect them from rabid bats. SCPHD said people should contact the health district if they even suspect they've come in contact with a bat, or if a person was in a room sleeping with a bat inside, seek help from SCPHD and call 208-737-5912 or 208-737-5971. If possible, people should safely capture the bat without touching it, but do not take it into the health district office. In October of 2021 a Boise man died from rabies after a bat had gotten tangled in his clothing two months before. Health officials said the man didn't think he had been bitten and didn't seek help until he became ill. The last time a fatality was attributed to rabies in Idaho was back in the late 70s.

BLAINE COUNTY, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO