There’s No Way One of Idaho’s Most Popular Pets is…
If you know me at all, you know I LOVE dogs — and apparently so do most Idahoans!. Dogs and cats are clearly in the #1 and #2 spots for most popular pets in Idaho, but what is Idaho’s 3rd most popular pet besides cats and dogs?. USA...
eastidahonews.com
Here’s why you’re seeing an abundance of hummingbirds in eastern Idaho
Living the Wild Life is brought to you by Paragon Men's Health, which offers men with erectile dysfunction new hope for a more satisfying life. Its pulse wave therapy is proven to have an 87% success rate. Paragon Men's Health focuses on caring for your needs, earning your trust and doing it privately for you with dignity. If you or someone you love would like to learn more, schedule a free consultation today. Locations in Idaho Falls, Boise, Lubbock, Texas, and Phoenix.
10 Things You Might Not Know About Dierkes Lake In Twin Falls, ID
Dierkes Lake, above the famous Shoshone Falls in Twin Falls, is a popular destination for locals and tourists. People show up to swim, fish, hike, and occasionally get chased by geese. Things That Might Surprise You About Dierkes Lake. Even if you grew up in Twin Falls and spent your...
kmvt
Twin Falls man takes the ultimate “leap of faith’ to celebrate his 40th birthday
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Twin Falls man celebrated his birthday on Friday, by doing something many of us are afraid to do. But that ‘something’ is something many do every day in Twin Falls, taking a leap of faith of the Perrine Bridge. Twin Falls...
Is Idaho a Good Place to Have a Baby?
When it comes to the state of Idaho, we come in the bottom half, by ranking as the 28 best state to have babies. Idaho does have some positives going for it, ranking nine in cost and ten in baby friendliness. Depending on where you live, the cost of a baby can weigh down a family, so being a top ten state in cost is a nice luxury to have for locals that are expecting. Working against Idaho is that they rank 23 in health care and 34 in family friendliness. Between the two, baby friendliness seems like where you would rather be ranked higher. Health care may not be the best, but it is better than more than half the states.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Rupert (Idaho)
Nestled along the Snake River, Rupert is a city in southern Idaho that doesn’t get the attention it deserves. Since Rupert is small, with its population of roughly 6,000, it’s often passed over by those driving past. However, Rupert has so much to offer. First and foremost, the...
The Most Bizarre Thing to Happen in Idaho in the Past 70 Years
If the internet had been around in the 1940s, the video of this strange incident would've gone viral. Without a 24-hour news cycle at the time, many people forgot it even happened. If you've been to any events where "Wear Boise" has been selling t-shirts, you laugh at some of...
7 Things You Must Experience At The Twin Falls County Fair
I love fair seasons around the area. The Twin Falls County Fair is coming up quickly but it is going to go by fast. Now is the time to prepare for all the things you definitely want to do during fair week. Trust me on this one. The Tater Pig.
Post Register
Western Idaho Fair attendees help collect 10,000 pounds worth of food on CBS2 day
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — It's finally here!. The Western Idaho Fair's opening day is Friday. Earlier, folks were able to get free admission for two hours in exchange for a food donation to the Idaho Foodbank. Folks with the foodbank told CBS2 that attendees helped collect more than 10,000...
Live In Idaho? Keep A Look Out For This Rabid Animal
We really, really didn't need another thing to worry about in 2022. We're on the tail-end of covid, gas prices are still in flux, and we're supposed to wait another year for the final season of Stranger Things?. 2022 is tough. Yet, here we are with another story about something...
Is There an Idaho Werewolf Hunting in Hells Canyon?
There is a youtube channel called Dogman Encounters with over 90,000 subscribers. The host interviews people who tell accounts about encounters with werewolves. Episode 342 features pastor in Twin Falls who has an intense story about his and his families encounter with a werewolf. In his testimony he says at...
Idaho Hometown Hero Medal Ceremony set Sept. 10
POCATELLO — A ceremony honoring Idahoans who make a difference will return this year. The 10th Annual Idaho Hometown Hero Medal Ceremony, which took a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will make its comeback at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello at 6 p.m. on Sept. 10. Beena Mannan, executive director of the nonprofit JRM Foundation For Humanity, which sponsors the award ceremony, says they are excited...
Twin Falls Police award citizen who helped save a life on Perrine Bridge
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls Police Department recognized a Magic Valley man Tuesday after he helped save someone's life on the Perrine Bridge. Earlier this week, Chief Craig Kingsbury presented Antonio I Venegas-Hernandez with the Chief's Partnership Award, after the Magic Valley man helped prevent a "suicidal male" from jumping off the bridge.
Idaho’s Coming Water Shortage Could Mean The End of Grass Lawns
Idaho's relentless growth is starting to stretch the state's limited natural resources. The state's population has grown to historical levels due to two factors. Many folks are tired of living in a city or state that doesn't represent their beliefs and, along with high taxes, have moved to Idaho to live in a state that champions traditional American values. The second reason for Idaho's growth is the migration of workers who left their homes but not their jobs due to the pandemic. In other words, did any state benefit more from remote workers relocating than Idaho?
The Pros and Cons of Twin Falls Rants and Raves, and Chat Pages
Social media is such a vital part of society today. Many use it to stay connected to friends and family, make money, apply for jobs, shop, and so much more. It is often joked that you aren't in a serious relationship unless your social media says so. It can be a major luxury to have, but also can be a burden too. One part of social media, specifically Facebook, here in Twin Falls that often is discussed is the rants and raves pages, as well as the many chat pages. It is easy to find yourself going down the rabbit hole and reading them for hours in a day. These pages can be beneficial but also harmful as well. Here are the pros and cons of Twin Falls rants and raves.
‘A super giant fat sturgeon’: Utah man sets new Idaho record with 10-foot, 4-inch beast
Greg Poulsen and everyone on the boat knew he’d hooked into a big fish. And why wouldn’t they? It was one of those days you hear about. Fishing on C.J. Strike Reservoir with outfitter Brett Jones of Jones Sport Fishing, they’d been into slabs all day. Two of the sturgeon they got to the boat measured better than 9 feet. One of them, at 9 feet, 11 inches, was just...
Check Out This Awesome Horse Yoga Experience North of Twin Falls
I just learned that Airbnb isn’t just for vacation home rentals. Airbnb also offers what they call ‘authentic experiences’. These experiences come in all types of categories including food, adventure, leisure, and exercise. Would You Try This Awesome Horse Yoga Experience Just North of Twin Falls?. Among...
KTVB
Southern Idaho evening weather: Cooler Friday with isolated showers, warmer weekend
Energetic storms are moving through portions of Idaho. The central mountains have seen storms Friday afternoon and the Treasure Valley saw a brief downpour.
Watch This Video Of The Meteor That Caused The Massive Boom In Idaho
We are no strangers to mysterious loud booms in the Magic Valley. We’ve been hearing them for years with no true explanation as to what causes them. On Saturday morning there was another loud boom heard in the Magic Valley. This one sounded different than the rest though, and science, along with a few doorbell cameras, has the explanation.
kmvt
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Kelley’s Canyon Orchard
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With fall around the corner, many Idaho families are looking forward to spending days on the orchard, picking peaches, pears and more. For this week’s Salute to Idaho Agriculture, we take a look at an orchard that’s been around for over a century.
