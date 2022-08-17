Read full article on original website
Police identify pedestrian struck, killed on US 421 in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have identified the man who was struck and killed Friday on US 421 in Winston-Salem. According to police, Dylan Shane Chavis was crossing the southbound lanes of US 421 near Linville Road around 1 a.m. when he was hit and killed. The driver remained on the scene and was cooperative […]
Deputies investigating drive-by shooting in Forsyth County
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning drive-by shooting. According to representatives from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a drive-by shooting on Willoughby Drive in the Kernersville area. Deputies found a victim inside the house with a gunshot wound. This is an ongoing investigation.
1 dead, 1 critical after early morning shooting in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Winston-Salem. According to police, they were called to East Devonshire Street just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday about a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Jeffery Quiterio dead and a 20-year-old man critically injured at the scene. The […]
WXII 12
1 person injured in Kernersville drive by shooting
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — One person is injured after a drive by shooting in Kernersville Saturday morning, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to a home on Willoughby Drive near Vivian Street around 2:30 a.m. in regards to a drive by shooting. They found one person inside suffering from a gunshot wound.
Winston-Salem couple told they'd have to pay $1,000 to break lease, despite apartment problems
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Madison McCormick and her boyfriend were excited to move into their new Winston-Salem apartment. The complex seemed nice, and the unit appeared to be clean and quiet. Contact the Call For Action team. “At the beginning, everything was fine,” McCormick said. There were a few...
abc45.com
Former Hanes Mall employee reacts to violence in the area following fake bomb threat
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 40-year-old man is facing charges after Winston-Salem police say he made a false report to officers at Hanes Mall. Now, former and current employees are speaking out, saying they're concerned with all the violence surrounding the area. "We used to work all hours, and there...
Man dies at hospital after being shot on Sink Street, Winston-Salem police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died after being shot and taken to the hospital. According to Winston-Salem Police Department, officers were called to Sink Street just before four a.m. Saturday. Before officers arrived, Andres Martinez Vargas was taken from the scene on Sink Street to the hospital. He was pronounced dead at the […]
29-year-old man shot to death on Sink St.in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot to death early Saturday morning, according to police. The Winston-Salem Police said they got a report about a shooting at 3:49 a.m. on the 2500 block of Sink Street. Before officers arrived at the scene, someone took 29-year-old Andres Martinez Vargas to...
Truck connected to murder of Wake County deputy found in Winston-Salem, sources say
The truck connected to the murder of a Wake County deputy has been found in Winston Salem, according to sources.
Davidson County felon accused shooting at homes and cars ‘ for the purpose of terrifying others,’ warrants say
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Davidson County man is facing several charges after a string of shootings on Thursday, according to Davidson County court records. Devin Shabazz Cuthrell, 22, is accused of shooting into multiple homes and a car. Court records say that Cuthrell “unlawfully and willfully did arm himself with an unusual and […]
Forsyth County deputy delivers new bike to child whose bike was stolen
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Forsyth County child has a brand new bicycle thanks to the efforts of a local church and a Forsyth County deputy. Earlier, Deputy Hooker with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a child’s bike being stolen. Once word got around about the bicycle theft, a […]
Armed robbery in Winston-Salem, 1 arrested, 1 at large
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One suspect has been arrested and another remains at large following the robbery of a Winston-Salem business on Friday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers came to Mystic Sweepstakes on 1101 South Broad Street after getting a report of an armed robbery around 3:44 a.m. At the scene, officers […]
wfmynews2.com
Winston-Salem business robbed at gunpoint
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a robbery on South Broad Street early Friday morning. Officers arrived at the scene and found Myrick Malone Dodd, 24, and another suspect leaving the Mystic Sweepstakes around 3:44 a.m. Based on the first investigation, Dodd and the unknown suspect went to...
WXII 12
Zero reported homicides in Winston-Salem for June and July. What police say is the cause
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department saw zero homicides reported in June and July. They say a partnership with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office to increase patrol has helped reduce violent crime.
NC reports 2 cases of deadly disease in deer since March 31
Yadkin County, N.C. — A deadly neurological disease in deer is spreading in North Carolina just weeks before hunting season. N.C. Wildlife reported a second case of chronic wasting disease in a deer in Yadkin County, west of Winston-Salem. The deer was just one mile from where the first case was discovered after March 31.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem: Bogus bomb threat at Hanes Mall, one person arrested
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A false bomb threat was reported at Hanes Mall Thursday afternoon. The Winston-Salem Police Department confirmed that one person was arrested for the report. Johnathan DeWayne Wise, 40, made the bogus report at 2:32 p.m. Officers arrived and met Wise in front of the mall's food...
‘Video says it all’: NC trooper won’t face charges in deadly shooting, DA says
The May 30 shooting left 21-year-old Mark Anthony Diaz dead, troopers said.
Ditch the pills. This Carolina company is weaving medication into clothing
(WGHP) — Greensboro has the Cone name. Winston-Salem has Hanes – names synonymous with textiles. Could Schindler be next? Jordan Schindler isn’t even from North Carolina – he grew up in Tuscon, Arizona and went to college at the University of Washington, in Seattle. But it was there that his journey to North Carolina began. “I was […]
Teen arrested in connection to death of Greensboro woman, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police arrested a 19-year-old on Friday in connection to the death of a woman last year, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. On July 25, 2021, Greensboro police were called to the 200 block of East Whittington Street around 11:30 p.m. when they were told about an assault. […]
1 shot in Greensboro, taken to hospital with serious injury, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was shot in Greensboro on Friday night and taken to the hospital with a serious injury, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At 8:09 pm, officers responded to the 200 block of Baker Road when they were told about a shooting. Officers located one gunshot victim with a […]
