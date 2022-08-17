ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

FOX8 News

Deputies investigating drive-by shooting in Forsyth County

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning drive-by shooting. According to representatives from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a drive-by shooting on Willoughby Drive in the Kernersville area. Deputies found a victim inside the house with a gunshot wound. This is an ongoing investigation.
FOX8 News

Davidson County felon accused shooting at homes and cars ‘ for the purpose of terrifying others,’ warrants say

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Davidson County man is facing several charges after a string of shootings on Thursday, according to Davidson County court records. Devin Shabazz Cuthrell, 22, is accused of shooting into multiple homes and a car. Court records say that Cuthrell “unlawfully and willfully did arm himself with an unusual and […]
FOX8 News

Armed robbery in Winston-Salem, 1 arrested, 1 at large

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One suspect has been arrested and another remains at large following the robbery of a Winston-Salem business on Friday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers came to Mystic Sweepstakes on 1101 South Broad Street after getting a report of an armed robbery around 3:44 a.m. At the scene, officers […]
wfmynews2.com

Winston-Salem business robbed at gunpoint

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a robbery on South Broad Street early Friday morning. Officers arrived at the scene and found Myrick Malone Dodd, 24, and another suspect leaving the Mystic Sweepstakes around 3:44 a.m. Based on the first investigation, Dodd and the unknown suspect went to...
WRAL News

NC reports 2 cases of deadly disease in deer since March 31

Yadkin County, N.C. — A deadly neurological disease in deer is spreading in North Carolina just weeks before hunting season. N.C. Wildlife reported a second case of chronic wasting disease in a deer in Yadkin County, west of Winston-Salem. The deer was just one mile from where the first case was discovered after March 31.
WXII 12

Winston-Salem: Bogus bomb threat at Hanes Mall, one person arrested

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A false bomb threat was reported at Hanes Mall Thursday afternoon. The Winston-Salem Police Department confirmed that one person was arrested for the report. Johnathan DeWayne Wise, 40, made the bogus report at 2:32 p.m. Officers arrived and met Wise in front of the mall's food...
