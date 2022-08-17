ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aransas Pass, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIII 3News

South Texas World War II hero's remains identified after 77 years

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The remains of a man killed in World War II are coming home to South Texas after 77 years, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA). The DPAA said remains of Army Air Forces Sgt. Herald R. Boyd, a San Patricio County native, were positively identified on July 8, 2022, through "anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence."
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aransas Pass, TX
Local
Texas Government
Aransas Pass, TX
Government
KIII 3News

Grand slam pushes Oil Belt past Pennsylvania in JLWS

TAYLOR, Mich. — The Oil Belt All-Stars have matched their best run in program history and are now looking to being home the Junior League World Series title with two more wins this weekend. Oil Belt (Southwest - Corpus Christi) crushed Keystone (East - Pennsylvania) 10-3 Thursday night thanks...
TAYLOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fat Man#Ww2#Aransas Pass Ww2 Vet Saw#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
portasouthjetty.com

Seafood and Spaghetti Works sold to Lubbock restaurateur

A longtime Port Aransas restaurant is changing hands. Jay Kenigsberg said that he and his wife, Stephanie Kenigsberg, are in the process of selling their business, Seafood and Spaghetti Works, to Tommy Bonner, a Lubbock restaurateur. Jay said they’re waiting for an appraisal and “all the technical stuff before closing.” He said he expects the sale to close two to […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
tpr.org

More troubles for new Corpus Christi Harbor Bridge

Local leaders in Corpus Christi on Wednesday sought to reassure the public over the safety of the new harbor bridge project, which promises to be the tallest structure in deep South Texas. It's 500 feet pylons are just 250 feet shorter than San Antonio's Tower of the Americas. The leader's...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Q92

$5.5 Billion Crude Refinery Proposed for Bloomington

This would be an absolutely incredible boom to the Victoria economy. In an article posted by the Hoston Business Journal, an El Campo, Texas-based company is considering a new crude refinery project that would bring more than $5.5 billion of investment to Bloomington, Texas, in Victoria County. The new project...
BLOOMINGTON, TX
portaransas.org

Don’t Worry, Be Crabby

When you crave a fresh succulent crab leg, skip the lines and catch your own! Island Tackle is the go-to spot for all you crabbing supplies—crab buckets, traps, rings, nets, line, gloves, tongs. You name it, they’ve got it! Here’s a little how-to if you are planning on catching your own.
PORT ARANSAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy