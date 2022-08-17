ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
KWQC

Warmer Wednesday ahead of a few showers on Thursday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Early this afternoon there could be a few showers to the northwest of the Quad Cities that will be weakening. There will also be an increase in clouds this afternoon with highs in the 80s. Tonight, rain chances return from the northwest and will move SE through the area. A cold front will be moving in Thursday afternoon, and there could be a few showers and storms. This part of the day is trending drier, but we will keep small rain chances through the afternoon. Dew points will be near 70 before the cold front moves through, so it will feel muggier out with highs in the low 80s. A cooler day is ahead Friday with partly sunny skies and dry conditions. Rain chances look to return Sunday and continue through early next week.
ENVIRONMENT
KWQC

Sunny and seasonal Tuesday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- High pressure will control our weather for the next couple days leading to morning fog and a lot of sunshine each afternoon. Temps will average around normal for this time of August with highs in the low 80s and overnight lows in the low 60s. There will be a few more clouds around by Wednesday and Thursday but the rain looks to stay to our north.
ENVIRONMENT
KWQC

Mostly sunny and calm start to the week

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Your First Alert Forecast from Meteorologist Kyle Kiel: A sunny to partly cloudy sky is expected this afternoon with temperatures reaching the 80s. Patchy fog is once again a possibility tonight, but it won’t be widespread. Lows will drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s with a light and variable wind.
ENVIRONMENT
KWQC

Paddlers deal with weather, enjoy Floatzilla

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Not even the weather could keep Quad Cities residents away from the water for the 13th annual Floatzilla. Over 1,300 paddlers of all ages took their kayaks and canoes up and down the Mississippi River. To help keep the river as clean as possible, paddlers...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
KWQC

Quad Cities nonprofit collecting diapers to distribute to families in need

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Ending the need for diapers in the Quad Cities. That is the goal one Quad Cities mother is working toward through the nonprofit “Hiney Heroes.”. Tens of thousands of diapers are collected at the Hiney Heroes warehouse in Bettendorf every year to hand out to QC area families who may not be able to afford them every month.
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

Iowa State Fair breaks all-time single-day attendance record

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - This past weekend was a record-breaking one for the Iowa State Fair. Despite the off-and-on rain on Saturday, the 128,298 attendees marks the highest in one day of all-time. The previous record from 1991 was 127,277. The total attendance for this year’s fair sits at...
DES MOINES, IA
KWQC

Mexican man sentenced to prison for drug charge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Mexican citizen was sentenced on Friday to 30 years; or 360 months, in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Ricardo Renteria Gutierrez, 49, was ordered to serve five years of supervised release to follow his prison term, according to a media release. Gutierrez was identified...
DAVENPORT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy