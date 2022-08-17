QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Early this afternoon there could be a few showers to the northwest of the Quad Cities that will be weakening. There will also be an increase in clouds this afternoon with highs in the 80s. Tonight, rain chances return from the northwest and will move SE through the area. A cold front will be moving in Thursday afternoon, and there could be a few showers and storms. This part of the day is trending drier, but we will keep small rain chances through the afternoon. Dew points will be near 70 before the cold front moves through, so it will feel muggier out with highs in the low 80s. A cooler day is ahead Friday with partly sunny skies and dry conditions. Rain chances look to return Sunday and continue through early next week.

