Check out the Licking County 2022 football season schedule

By Kurt Snyder, Newark Advocate
 3 days ago

The 2022 football season kicks off Friday with eight teams at home, including a battle between Licking County League foes Johnstown and Licking Heights, and Newark Catholic follows at home on Saturday.

Bookmark this page as we update the scores and follow the action all season long.

Week 1

Friday, Aug. 19

Zanesville 40, Newark 14

Granville 18, Whitehall 7

Heath 28, Liberty Union 27

Licking Heights 42, Johnstown 21

West Muskingum 19, Lakewood 13

Sheridan 35, Licking Valley 28

East Knox 26, Northridge 13

Utica 26, Centerburg 19

Worthington Kilbourne 32, Watkins Memorial 21

Saturday, Aug. 20

Bishop Ready at Newark Catholic

Week 2

Friday, Aug. 26

Newark at Mount Vernon

Clear Fork at Granville

Heath at Licking Valley

Waverly at Johnstown

Lakewood at Liberty Union

Tri-Valley at Licking Heights

Nelsonville-York at Newark Catholic

Fredericktown at Northridge

Utica at Loudonville

Watkins Memorial at Sheridan

Week 3

Friday, Sept. 2

Marion Harding at Newark

Johnstown at Granville

Heath at Hamilton Township

Fairfield Union at Lakewood

Licking Heights at Bellefontaine

Licking Valley at West Holmes

Newark Catholic at Columbus Academy

Northridge at Grandview Heights

Utica at Fredericktown

Watkins Memorial at Teays Valley

Week 4

Friday, Sept. 9

Newark at Thomas Worthington

Granville at Heath

Licking Valley at Johnstown

Zanesville at Lakewood

Licking Heights at Utica

Newark Catholic at Fort Loramie

Watkins Memorial at Northridge

Week 5

Friday, Sept. 16

Olentangy Orange at Newark

Northridge at Granville

Heath at Zanesville

Johnstown at Watkins Memorial

Lakewood at Licking Valley

Newark Catholic at Licking Heights

Week 6

Friday, Sept. 23

Pickerington Central at Newark

Licking Heights at Granville

Lakewood at Heath

Johnstown at Northridge

Licking Valley at Zanesville

Northland at Watkins Memorial

Saturday, Sept. 24

Utica at Newark Catholic

Week 7

Friday, Sept. 30

Newark at Reynoldsburg

Bishop Watterson at Granville

Utica at Heath

Newark Catholic at Johnstown

Northridge at Lakewood

Zanesville at Licking Heights

Watkins Memorial at Licking Valley

Week 8

Friday, Oct. 7

Newark at Central Crossing

Granville at Zanesville

Heath at Northridge

Johnstown at Utica

Lakewood at Newark Catholic

Licking Heights at Watkins Memorial

Licking Valley at Lima Central Catholic

Week 9

Friday, Oct. 14

Groveport at Newark

Granville at Licking Valley

Newark Catholic at Heath

Lakewood at Johnstown

Harvest Prep at Licking Heights

Northridge at Utica

Zanesville at Watkins Memorial

Week 10

Friday, Oct. 21

Newark at Lancaster

Watkins Memorial at Granville

Heath at Johnstown

Utica at Lakewood

Licking Valley at Licking Heights

Northridge at Newark Catholic

