Check out the Licking County 2022 football season schedule
The 2022 football season kicks off Friday with eight teams at home, including a battle between Licking County League foes Johnstown and Licking Heights, and Newark Catholic follows at home on Saturday.
Bookmark this page as we update the scores and follow the action all season long.
Week 1
Friday, Aug. 19
Licking Heights 42, Johnstown 21
West Muskingum 19, Lakewood 13
Sheridan 35, Licking Valley 28
Worthington Kilbourne 32, Watkins Memorial 21
Saturday, Aug. 20
Bishop Ready at Newark Catholic
Week 2
Friday, Aug. 26
Newark at Mount Vernon
Clear Fork at Granville
Heath at Licking Valley
Waverly at Johnstown
Lakewood at Liberty Union
Tri-Valley at Licking Heights
Nelsonville-York at Newark Catholic
Fredericktown at Northridge
Utica at Loudonville
Watkins Memorial at Sheridan
Week 3
Friday, Sept. 2
Marion Harding at Newark
Johnstown at Granville
Heath at Hamilton Township
Fairfield Union at Lakewood
Licking Heights at Bellefontaine
Licking Valley at West Holmes
Newark Catholic at Columbus Academy
Northridge at Grandview Heights
Utica at Fredericktown
Watkins Memorial at Teays Valley
Week 4
Friday, Sept. 9
Newark at Thomas Worthington
Granville at Heath
Licking Valley at Johnstown
Zanesville at Lakewood
Licking Heights at Utica
Newark Catholic at Fort Loramie
Watkins Memorial at Northridge
Week 5
Friday, Sept. 16
Olentangy Orange at Newark
Northridge at Granville
Heath at Zanesville
Johnstown at Watkins Memorial
Lakewood at Licking Valley
Newark Catholic at Licking Heights
Week 6
Friday, Sept. 23
Pickerington Central at Newark
Licking Heights at Granville
Lakewood at Heath
Johnstown at Northridge
Licking Valley at Zanesville
Northland at Watkins Memorial
Saturday, Sept. 24
Utica at Newark Catholic
Week 7
Friday, Sept. 30
Newark at Reynoldsburg
Bishop Watterson at Granville
Utica at Heath
Newark Catholic at Johnstown
Northridge at Lakewood
Zanesville at Licking Heights
Watkins Memorial at Licking Valley
Week 8
Friday, Oct. 7
Newark at Central Crossing
Granville at Zanesville
Heath at Northridge
Johnstown at Utica
Lakewood at Newark Catholic
Licking Heights at Watkins Memorial
Licking Valley at Lima Central Catholic
Week 9
Friday, Oct. 14
Groveport at Newark
Granville at Licking Valley
Newark Catholic at Heath
Lakewood at Johnstown
Harvest Prep at Licking Heights
Northridge at Utica
Zanesville at Watkins Memorial
Week 10
Friday, Oct. 21
Newark at Lancaster
Watkins Memorial at Granville
Heath at Johnstown
Utica at Lakewood
Licking Valley at Licking Heights
Northridge at Newark Catholic
