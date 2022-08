CLEVELAND (AP) — Johnny Cueto scattered five hits over 8 2/3 innings and José Abreu had an RBI double, sending the Chicago White Sox over the Cleveland Guardians 2-0 on Saturday night.Cleveland leads the AL Central by one game over Minnesota, while the White Sox moved within 2 1/2 games of the Guardians. Chicago had lost three in a row.Cueto (6-5) posted his 10th consecutive quality start, the first double-digit string by the White Sox since Carlos Rodón in 2016. The right-hander struck out two and walked one in beating Cleveland for the fifth time in five career decisions.Manager Tony...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 26 MINUTES AGO