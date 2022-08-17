Read full article on original website
Southeast Idaho Pride Foundation to hold pride event next weekend
POCATELLO — The Southeast Idaho Pride Foundation Inc. is excited to announce its pride event, RISE UP! being held on Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Station Square and Union Pacific Park. The event starts geared more towards families and gradually shifts focus to celebrating and unifying our community. The festivities kick off at Club Charley's on Friday, August 26 beginning at 9 p.m. The...
‘A super giant fat sturgeon’: Utah man sets new Idaho record with 10-foot, 4-inch beast
Greg Poulsen and everyone on the boat knew he’d hooked into a big fish. And why wouldn’t they? It was one of those days you hear about. Fishing on C.J. Strike Reservoir with outfitter Brett Jones of Jones Sport Fishing, they’d been into slabs all day. Two of the sturgeon they got to the boat measured better than 9 feet. One of them, at 9 feet, 11 inches, was just...
'It is not our job to play God': Utah woman organizes state capitol rally to make clergy mandated reporters
Logan, Utah, resident Lindsey Lundholm is the main organizer of a rally on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City to push for clergy to become state mandated reporters of child-abuse. Weeks ago, however, she was making flyers only for fictitious rallies, finding the...
Idaho wildfire burning near Lake Cascade forces evacuations
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Evacuations are in place ahead of a west-central Idaho wildfire that continues to grow despite a full-suppression effort by firefighters that includes water-scooping aircraft skimming Lake Cascade, a popular boating and fishing destination. “The terrain as well as the fuel where the fire is burning...
16 more states hope to weigh in on Idaho abortion lawsuit
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Sixteen more states are asking to weigh in on the U.S. Department of Justice's lawsuit against Idaho over its strict abortion ban. The Justice Department sued the Republican-led state of Idaho earlier this month, saying the abortion ban set to take effect on Aug. 25 violates a federal law requiring Medicaid-funded hospitals to provide “stabilizing treatment” to patients experiencing medical emergencies. In July, President Joe Biden’s administration told hospitals that the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, or EMTALA, requires them to provide abortion services if the life of the pregnant person is at risk.
Transgender kids can play girls sports in Utah after ruling
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Transgender girls in Utah will be given the opportunity to participate in girls' sports as the school year begins, after a judge on Friday reversed a ban pending legal challenges from parents. Instead of an outright ban, transgender girls will now be sent before...
Idaho Medicaid must recheck eligibility for 131K people when US emergency ends
BOISE — Since January 2020, the nation has been under a public health emergency declaration for the coronavirus pandemic, and, as a result, states have been forbidden from kicking people off of Medicaid because their income or other eligibility criteria changed. Currently, 131,000 Idaho Medicaid recipients qualify for that “Medicaid protection,” meaning the state can’t force them to resubmit their proof of eligibility until the public health emergency lifts. However, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare doesn’t know how many of those recipients actually...
Firefighter hit by tree and killed in southern Oregon
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — A firefighter working a blaze in southern Oregon has died after he was struck by a tree on Thursday, officials said. The Oregon Department of Forestry and Bureau of Land Management confirmed the death of Logan Taylor, 25, in a Facebook post. The agency said Taylor, of Talent, Oregon, was critically hurt while working on the Rum Creek Fire north of Galice. He was the operator of Sasquatch Reforestation, an Oregon Department of Forestry-contracted firefighting company.
Washington state school shooter sentenced to 40 years
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Caleb Sharpe, who shot one classmate to death and wounded three others five years ago in a Washington state high school, apologized to his victims before he was sentenced Friday to at least 40 years in prison. Sharpe, who was 15 at the time of...
Why I'm voting for an independent Republican Democrat
Infighting in Idaho’s Republican Party has some of the more moderate Republicans supporting a Democrat for Idaho attorney general. That’s Boise attorney Tom Arkoosh. He’s a candidate political observers call a “natural.” Arkoosh likes people. He has an exceptional mind, works hard and is fun to be around. He’s also a centrist, a political independent, rather than a political partisan.
Idaho State Police to partner with law enforcement and safety agencies through Labor Day Weekend to target impaired drivers with extra patrols
MERIDIAN — Many Americans consider the Labor Day holiday weekend the unofficial end of summer. No matter how you celebrate, make sure safe driving is in the plan. Now through Labor Day weekend, the Idaho State Police and local partners will have extra patrols dedicated to enforcing traffic laws and arresting impaired drivers. Law enforcement will work together to protect the lives of the people and families in communities throughout Idaho to prevent impaired driving and enforce traffic safety laws.
