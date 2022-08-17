ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

St. Paul Police investigating murder-suicide after child inside home calls 911

By WCCO Staff, Jonah Kaplan
 3 days ago

Kids call cops after murder-suicide in St. Paul 02:13

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police say two people were found dead in a St. Paul home Tuesday night after a child called 911, and investigators say they're looking into it as a potential murder-suicide.

Police were called to a home on the 2000 block of California Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man and woman shot to death. One weapon has been recovered.

CBS

Police also discovered five children, all under the age of 10, inside the home. They are all safe and with other family members.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner has identified the bodies. Police believe that 33-year-old Yia Xiong shot and killed 30-year-old Ka Lor, before turning the gun on himself.

The two had been in a relationship for about 10 years, police report, and are the parents of all five children that were in the home during the shootings.

"It's very tragic. But our officers are well-trained, they're experienced, and I can assure you that each and every one of them, what is forefront in their minds right now is the families that have lost two loved ones," St. Paul Public Information Officer David McCabe said.

Police say homicide detectives are in the process of talking to witnesses.

Local Domestic Violence Resources

Women's Advocates
www.wadvocates.org
Crisis Line: (651) 227-8284

St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project
https://www.stpaulintervention.org
Crisis Line: (651) 645-2824

Minnesota Day One
www.dayoneservices.org
Crisis Line: 1-866-223-1111

Esperanza United
esperanzaunited.org
Bilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

