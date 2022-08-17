Read full article on original website
Related
10 Things You Might Not Know About Dierkes Lake In Twin Falls, ID
Dierkes Lake, above the famous Shoshone Falls in Twin Falls, is a popular destination for locals and tourists. People show up to swim, fish, hike, and occasionally get chased by geese. Things That Might Surprise You About Dierkes Lake. Even if you grew up in Twin Falls and spent your...
Why the Magic Valley Has a Loose Dog Problem
Owning a dog is one of the best parts of life. They are your friend for life and a part of your family. Often, many enjoy their dogs more than their friends and family members, because of the loyalty and love they show. It is hard when you have to leave home and go to work, run errands, or on vacation and can't bring them with you. While leaving them is hard, coming back and seeing their joy to see you is almost worth it. What isn't fun is when you come back and find your dog gone. It makes you sick to your stomach, but it seems to be a problem that is happening far too often in the Magic Valley.
7 Things You Must Experience At The Twin Falls County Fair
I love fair seasons around the area. The Twin Falls County Fair is coming up quickly but it is going to go by fast. Now is the time to prepare for all the things you definitely want to do during fair week. Trust me on this one. The Tater Pig.
Twin Falls September 11th Memorial Is Going To Be Big
It is hard to believe it has been 21 years since that fateful day in the United States, and it is something we will never forget. September 11th, 2001 changed us, and the event to help remember that day in Twin Falls is going to be even bigger this year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
7 Things That Happen Every Time You Go To Dierkes In Twin Falls
Dierkes is one of the more popular destinations for families in the summer. It is a ton of fun and families can really enjoy it. And every time I have gone to Dierkes, or know anyone who has, these things always happen. Search Frantically For Cash. It is only $5...
Adult Shops in Twin Falls
For a town the size of Twin Falls, having multiple adult shops seems like a lot. There is Adam and Eve, Enchantress, Karnation, and even Spencers could be dubbed one. With so many stores closing throughout the last couple of years, not a single adult shop in Twin Falls has closed. Restaurants and stores that have been around Twin for decades are struggling for business, while the adult shops continue to thrive and continue with normal business. There is a reason none of them close. Couples are always looking for a way to spice things up at home, but in a town this size, having so many options seems like a little much. In terms of pricing and variety, it is good for the customer at least.
8 Ways to Spend Your New Free Time with School Starting in Twin Falls
School is starting for many in Twin Falls this week, and while for some parents it brings tears to their eyes watching their children go up another grade, for many they are rejoicing that their sanity, alone time, and peace and quiet have returned. It does take a day or two to get used to the silence, but most parents that work from home or stay home are thrilled to see their kids go back to school. It may be boring for a short time, but the extra time allows you to get so much more done. With all this new free time, how should you take advantage of it? Here are some ways to spend your morning and early afternoons with an empty house.
Twin Falls Police Recognize Citizen for Helping Save a Life
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A man has being recognized for helping Twin Falls Police save the life of another man at the Perrine Bridge earlier this summer. The Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury presented the Chief's Partnership Award to Antonio Venegas-Hernandez for his actions on June 12, at the Perrine Bridge. Venegas-Hernandez stopped on the bridge after seeing Twin Falls Police holding onto a man on the outside of the railing. Venegas-Hernandez grabbed the man and held onto him until other officers arrived. A wooden plaque presented to him reads, "Your selfless action was instrumental in preventing this individual from falling to his death. Your actions reflect the highest values and principles of our community."
IN THIS ARTICLE
UPDATE: Combine Catches Fire Northwest of Paul
PAUL, Idaho (KLIX)-A combine caught fire Wednesday afternoon near Paul burning part of a farm field. According to the Westend Fire Protection District, the fire was at 700 W and 125 N where the piece of farm machinery experienced some sort of mechanical failure causing it to be destroyed and igniting part of a malt barley field on fire. Five fire engines and crews responded and were able to get the blaze out in about 30 to 40 minutes. No injuries were reported and not structures were damaged.
Is This Twin Falls Home’s Unique Silo Cool or Tacky?
There are cookie-cutter homes in Twin Falls and there are completely custom and unique houses in Twin Falls. We love variety in architecture, but is it possible to go too far in an attempt to be different and memorable?. Check Out The Twin Falls ‘Silo House’. The Preserve is...
Study Underway on Magic Valley Congestion and Snake River Crossing
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Idaho Transportation Department is working on a study to look at congestion around the current Snake River crossings between Twin Falls and Jerome counties and the potential for a new bridge. The agency will be looking at improving the area transportation infrastructure in highly trafficked areas that cross the Snake River and options to improve them, including the possibility of a new crossing. ITD says it will look at improving current roadways, connecting existing routes and roadways as the agency predicts continued growth in the region. “With tremendous growth in communities on both sides of the canyon, and the unique challenges created by the canyon, effective infrastructure is key to mobility and economic opportunity in the region,” ITD project manager Nathan Jerke said in a prepared statement. “The project team is working closely with local jurisdictions and key stakeholders to analyze data with a goal to find a solution that works for the entire region.” ITD said it will be working with an executive committee made up of transportation experts, local community leaders, and stakeholders to come up with solutions to ease congestion. The public will have opportunities to join the discussion and planning, according to ITD. Find more information on the study and plan HERE. The study is expected to last through early 2023.
12 Businesses That Made Growing Up in Twin Falls Idaho Awesome
Occasionally, my wife and I will leave for vacation and become enamored with some new place that might be a little bigger, or it might have a little more water, or the weather might seem a little less erratic. And sometimes, for a split second, we might think of what it might be like to live elsewhere. But every single time we might be tempted if only for a second, we remind ourselves how much we miss home. There's no place I'd rather be than in Twin Falls.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Helicopter to Treat Areas of South Hills for Cheatgrass
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is warning people to watch for low-flying helicopters in parts of the South Hills for the rest of August into September as the area is treated for an invasive plant species. The wildlife agency said the helicopter will be applying herbicide to parts of Unit 54 on about 3,000 acres in the Minidoka Ranger District. The helicopter is identifiable by large spray booms attached to it. According to information on the Sawtooth National Forest website areas directly south of Kimberly and west of Oakley will be treated for cheatgrass, see map. Idaho Fish and Game said hunters and people recreating should avoid areas where the spraying is happening. The Big Cottonwood Wildlife Management Area, owned by Fish and Game, will also see some spraying. “Invasive annual grasses increase the frequency of fires, impair important wildlife habitats, and reduce the amount of desirable native plant species and forage on the landscape. Our overarching goal is to restore the ecological health of public rangelands for all forest users. This treatment is a step in the right direction in addressing annual grass expansion on the District.” said Minidoka District Ranger, Kevin Draper in a statement. Spraying should last five to seven days depending on the weather conditions.
An Evening of Music and Worship Tonight at Twin Falls City Park
Like many of us, you might be struggling right now. Inflation is real, money is tight, and tensions are high. How might it lift your spirit to enjoy an evening of music, fellowship, and worship?. There's a free event Friday, August 12 2022 at Twin Falls City Park that's just...
Friendly Reminder To Stop For School Buses As Magic Valley Classes Start
Schools have started in some areas around the Magic Valley and other schools are gearing up. That means be on the lookout for more children and more school buses. There have been issues in the past where people are not stopping for school buses when their red lights are on. Don't be that guy.
Why Idaho is Seeing All Time High in Resignations Across the State
The cost of living continues to rise, and jobs are in high demand. All across Twin Falls, Idaho, and the country, many businesses have 'help wanted' signs in their windows. For those that have jobs, the frustrations are real. Many of us are overworked, tired, underpaid, and feel underappreciated. The frustration grows with time, and after so long you feel like quitting. Patience does not last as long as it use to and bosses are finding themselves with holes to fill when workers decide to act on this frustration and decide to quit. Resignations are happening daily across the country, but in Idaho, they seem to be at an alarmingly high rate.
Find Your Next Best Friend For Free At Twin Falls Animal Shelter
The Twin Falls Animal Shelter is having a clear shelter event where you can adopt your next best friend for free. And there are so many to choose from there is no doubt you will find your next best friend. The Twin Falls Animal Shelter Clear The Shelter Event. The...
How to Watch the Live Video Feed of The Shoshone Falls
In 2014, a camera was installed overlooking the Snake River Canyon and the Shoshone Falls. The City of Twin Falls installed the camera with a live video feed streaming to their website so residents and visitors could check the water flows from their homes. The live video isn’t embeddable, so you have to visit the Shoshone Falls video site to see it.
Shop Local in Southern Idaho in August and Win Epic Prizes
Local businesses in Southern Idaho are the heartbeat of our communities. Mom and pop shops and locally owned locations are scattered across the Magic Valley and while you should support local as often as possible, there’s an extra push happening right now in the Magic Valley. Shop local in August and you not only help your neighbors thrive but you could also win cool prizes.
Twin Falls Yearly Lights And Laser Show Returning With A Twist
For the 5th year the Lights and Lasers Show is returning, but this year, some things are a little different. We are super excited about the changes. The event is a ton of fun each year. Lights And Lasers 2022 Remix. Lights and Lasers have been part of the Twin...
98.3 The Snake
Twin Falls, ID
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
881K+
Views
ABOUT
98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0