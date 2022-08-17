ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

abcnews4.com

Spinx voted the best place to work in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — The Spinx Company, a Greenville-based fuel and convenience retailer, received special honors on Thursday as it was voted the best place to work in South Carolina. Spinx has more than 80 locations, 45 car washes and 1,500 employees across the state. The rankings were announced...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Transitions' new facility in Columbia to offer affordable housing, adult day care

COLUMBIA — Transitions Homeless Center's new facility will include an adult day center and permanent, affordable housing for adults with disabilities and elderly people. The organization, which serves 13 counties across the Midlands, bought half the Dutch Plaza office building, located at 800 Dutch Square Blvd., for $2.3 million with plans to renovate it, Transitions CEO Craig Currey said.
COLUMBIA, SC
Orangeburg, SC
Government
City
Orangeburg, SC
Columbia Star

Homeless in Columbia: What a Mess

The results are in from my previous editorial in the Columbia Star dated June 10, 2022: “Homeless on the Streets of Columbia: Who is to blame?,” and the reality of the situation is now very clear to me. The answer…..Everybody. I have heard from so many people...
COLUMBIA, SC
Kennardo G. James

SC’s Top Spots for Sausage

Taking a look at the top spots for sausage in SC.bestrecipebox.com. For many that live in South Carolina, sausage is a staple in many households and is used in many classic southern recipes. Although there are great establishments in South Carolina you can go to for your sausage fix, we narrowed it down to three places that are the most popular according to popularity and Google reviews.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
#Sc State
WLTX.com

Latest earthquake in South Carolina not in Kershaw County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The ground under South Carolina has once again come to life with a seismic rumble but it wasn't in Lugoff or Elgin. Kershaw County is seeing a slight break from the earthquakes with the latest occurring just under 4 miles southeast of the Homeland Park community in Anderson County. For reference, that's about 110 miles northwest of the earthquake swarm that has rattled parts of the Columbia area since late December.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
Jake Wells

New stimulus proposal would give South Carolina families thousands of dollars

money in rubber bandsPictures of money (Creative Commons) A new stimulus proposal, called the Family Security Act 2.0., has been introduced by Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. Under this proposal, families would receive $350 per month for each qualifying child ages five years old and under. For any families with children ages six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

IN PHOTOS: McLeod commitment announcement

CAMDEN -- On the eve of his high school senior season, Xzavier McLeod has found a college home. The No. 18 defensive lineman in 247Sports' rankings will make the 35-mile trek from Camden to Columbia to join the South Carolina football program in 2023, he announced Thursday evening at Zemp Stadium in a commitment ceremony streamed live on the 247 Sports YouTube channel.
COLUMBIA, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Columbia Museum of Art affinity group welcomes largest class of new board members

Columbia, S.C. – The Friends of African American Art and Culture (FAAAC), an affinity group of the Columbia Museum of Art (CMA), is pleased to welcome its largest class of new board members in the group’s 11-year history. Ten new community leaders have been elected to the FAAAC board of directors, beginning their terms in the 2022–2023 fiscal year.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Students upset with unclean apartments as they move in

COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Ashlee Gainey, a senior mass communication major at the University of South Carolina was excited to start the year off on a good foot with a new apartment. She was disappointed. Gainey, who had just studied abroad, had her friend look for apartments. They decided...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Pedestrian identified in deadly Sunset Blvd collision

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The victim in a deadly collision in Lexington County was identified Friday. The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified Milton Timothy Decker, 53, of Columbia as the victim of the Aug. 16 collision at Sunset Blvd and Saluda Woods in West Columbia. Fisher said Decker...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

USPS hosting Job Fairs in the Midlands for various positions

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The United States Postal Service is looking to hire new team members in the Midlands. According to the Postal Service, Post Offices in Camden, Kershaw, Lexington, Irmo, Chapin, Batesburg and West Columbia are hosting job fairs to fill immediate openings for the positions of Rural Carrier Associates (RCA), Assistant Rural Carriers (ARC), and City Carrier Assistants (CCA) Postal Support Employee (PSE) and Laborer Custodial.
COLUMBIA, SC
walterborolive.com

New candidates file to run for Colleton County School Board

Colleton County residents who live in Districts 2, 4, and 6 have a choice to make in who will they vote onto the Colleton County School Board. These three seats – 2, 4, and 6 – are up for re-election on the school board. They mostly represent the greater parts of Walterboro.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
ciu.edu

I see God at work at CIU!

I believe that God is doing something incredible on our campus. As student body president my goal for this year is to see a revival across campus among the students. Since becoming president in May, I have actively worked to fan the spark I noticed in my junior year, into a flame.
COLUMBIA, SC

