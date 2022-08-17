Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Orangeburg County School District progressing on campus upgrades
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Work continues in the Orangeburg County School District with capital projects at its various schools and facilities. Assistant Superintendent of Operations Bob Grant says it includes new secure access doors and security cameras at the east and west schools. “We will then continue to look...
abcnews4.com
Spinx voted the best place to work in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — The Spinx Company, a Greenville-based fuel and convenience retailer, received special honors on Thursday as it was voted the best place to work in South Carolina. Spinx has more than 80 locations, 45 car washes and 1,500 employees across the state. The rankings were announced...
The Post and Courier
Transitions' new facility in Columbia to offer affordable housing, adult day care
COLUMBIA — Transitions Homeless Center's new facility will include an adult day center and permanent, affordable housing for adults with disabilities and elderly people. The organization, which serves 13 counties across the Midlands, bought half the Dutch Plaza office building, located at 800 Dutch Square Blvd., for $2.3 million with plans to renovate it, Transitions CEO Craig Currey said.
Several businesses in Kershaw County are struggling to find workers
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Now Hiring signs fill billboards and shop windows in Camden and Lugoff as businesses are struggling to hire. Alan Blackmon owns a restaurant in the area and says hiring hasn't been easy, "difficult, very difficult." Blackmon has owned the small town restaurant since 1958 and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCNC
University of South Carolina students still seeking answers from apartment complex
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many words can be used to describe the start of a new school year. For some University of South Carolina students living off campus, those words are 'anxious', 'frustrated', and 'confused', and those don't describe how they feel about class. With just a few days until...
Columbia Star
Homeless in Columbia: What a Mess
The results are in from my previous editorial in the Columbia Star dated June 10, 2022: “Homeless on the Streets of Columbia: Who is to blame?,” and the reality of the situation is now very clear to me. The answer…..Everybody. I have heard from so many people...
SC’s Top Spots for Sausage
Taking a look at the top spots for sausage in SC.bestrecipebox.com. For many that live in South Carolina, sausage is a staple in many households and is used in many classic southern recipes. Although there are great establishments in South Carolina you can go to for your sausage fix, we narrowed it down to three places that are the most popular according to popularity and Google reviews.
abcnews4.com
Dorchester Co. breaking ground on new library; part of bigger effort to improve facilities
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — On Thursday, Dorchester County will break ground on a new library in Summerville!. The building will serve the Oakbrook area, and officials said it will help upgrade facilities in Dorchester County, which have been in decline. Officials added that this 20,000-square-foot building will create more...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLTX.com
Latest earthquake in South Carolina not in Kershaw County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The ground under South Carolina has once again come to life with a seismic rumble but it wasn't in Lugoff or Elgin. Kershaw County is seeing a slight break from the earthquakes with the latest occurring just under 4 miles southeast of the Homeland Park community in Anderson County. For reference, that's about 110 miles northwest of the earthquake swarm that has rattled parts of the Columbia area since late December.
wach.com
'An ongoing problem': Midlands school districts battling nurse shortage in new school year
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — It’s an old issue many school districts in the Midlands are still experiencing with this new school year: a need for school nurses. With newer strains of coronavirus and other infections spreading filling those vacancies is a top concern. Richland One School District...
New stimulus proposal would give South Carolina families thousands of dollars
money in rubber bandsPictures of money (Creative Commons) A new stimulus proposal, called the Family Security Act 2.0., has been introduced by Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. Under this proposal, families would receive $350 per month for each qualifying child ages five years old and under. For any families with children ages six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child.
Tenants asked to find new apartments in a matter of days with evacuation notice
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents of Spring Lake Apartments say they were shocked by a notice on their door early Friday morning. Residents who answered the knock on the door, say they were spoken to by the current property manager who told them that they would have 10 days to evacuate their property.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abcnews4.com
Foxbank Plantation residents fear for children's safety due to lack of sidewalks
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Foxbank Plantation residents say they're worried about letting their children walk to school. People who live in Foxbank Plantation say their developer is in violation of Moncks Corner regulations and its causing safety concerns, especially for children. Foxbank is typically filled with walkers enjoying...
IN PHOTOS: McLeod commitment announcement
CAMDEN -- On the eve of his high school senior season, Xzavier McLeod has found a college home. The No. 18 defensive lineman in 247Sports' rankings will make the 35-mile trek from Camden to Columbia to join the South Carolina football program in 2023, he announced Thursday evening at Zemp Stadium in a commitment ceremony streamed live on the 247 Sports YouTube channel.
crbjbizwire.com
Columbia Museum of Art affinity group welcomes largest class of new board members
Columbia, S.C. – The Friends of African American Art and Culture (FAAAC), an affinity group of the Columbia Museum of Art (CMA), is pleased to welcome its largest class of new board members in the group’s 11-year history. Ten new community leaders have been elected to the FAAAC board of directors, beginning their terms in the 2022–2023 fiscal year.
Students upset with unclean apartments as they move in
COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Ashlee Gainey, a senior mass communication major at the University of South Carolina was excited to start the year off on a good foot with a new apartment. She was disappointed. Gainey, who had just studied abroad, had her friend look for apartments. They decided...
WIS-TV
Pedestrian identified in deadly Sunset Blvd collision
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The victim in a deadly collision in Lexington County was identified Friday. The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified Milton Timothy Decker, 53, of Columbia as the victim of the Aug. 16 collision at Sunset Blvd and Saluda Woods in West Columbia. Fisher said Decker...
abccolumbia.com
USPS hosting Job Fairs in the Midlands for various positions
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The United States Postal Service is looking to hire new team members in the Midlands. According to the Postal Service, Post Offices in Camden, Kershaw, Lexington, Irmo, Chapin, Batesburg and West Columbia are hosting job fairs to fill immediate openings for the positions of Rural Carrier Associates (RCA), Assistant Rural Carriers (ARC), and City Carrier Assistants (CCA) Postal Support Employee (PSE) and Laborer Custodial.
walterborolive.com
New candidates file to run for Colleton County School Board
Colleton County residents who live in Districts 2, 4, and 6 have a choice to make in who will they vote onto the Colleton County School Board. These three seats – 2, 4, and 6 – are up for re-election on the school board. They mostly represent the greater parts of Walterboro.
ciu.edu
I see God at work at CIU!
I believe that God is doing something incredible on our campus. As student body president my goal for this year is to see a revival across campus among the students. Since becoming president in May, I have actively worked to fan the spark I noticed in my junior year, into a flame.
Comments / 0