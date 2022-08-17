We shared our favorite remote working spots, and we want to know yours too.Axios Tampa Bay reader Steve Tamayo sent a few of his favorites:Aroma Joe's in Land O' Lakes: "Cozy shop with the kindest baristas in Pasco."A Cup of Organic at Connerton: "Huge windows and lots of comfortable seating, never packed."Maple Street Biscuit Company in Carrollwood: "Great coffee and biscuits, but they also have a covered back patio with a fountain and ducks."📬 Where's your favorite place to work from (not) home? Let us know.

JOBS ・ 1 DAY AGO