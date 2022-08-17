ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Amtrak Launches Fare Sale on Auto Train from Florida

The Amtrak Auto Train offers daily, non-stop service between Lorton, Virginia (near Washington, D.C.), and Sanford, Florida (near Orlando). Customers can skip I-95 and travel with their vehicles, including cars, vans, SUVs, motorcycles and even small boats or jet-skis. This is the only such service in the U.S. and eliminates nearly 900 miles of driving between the Northeast and all points in Florida.
Axios Tampa Bay

The best spots to work remote in Tampa Bay, according to readers

We shared our favorite remote working spots, and we want to know yours too.Axios Tampa Bay reader Steve Tamayo sent a few of his favorites:Aroma Joe's in Land O' Lakes: "Cozy shop with the kindest baristas in Pasco."A Cup of Organic at Connerton: "Huge windows and lots of comfortable seating, never packed."Maple Street Biscuit Company in Carrollwood: "Great coffee and biscuits, but they also have a covered back patio with a fountain and ducks."📬 Where's your favorite place to work from (not) home? Let us know.
L. Cane

Where in Florida Can You Live for Under $2500 Per Month?

The Lakeland Public Library, PDM-owner, via Wikimedia Commons, Unsplash. Many retirees like to carefully budget their living expenses, considering social security and other income. (And many people and families who aren't retired are trying to live as cheaply as possible due to inflation and the rising cost of living.)
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend

We hope everyone is having a great new school year! With the weeks being filled back up with schoolwork, we know that the weekends are made for fun! One of the coolest things going on this weekend is the 2022 U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Amalie Arena! World and Olympic champions will compete to represent the […]
floridainsider.com

Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates 25 years of bringing joy with free cakes in the Tampa & St. Petersburg area!

On Thursday, September 1, Nothing Bundt Cakes bakeries throughout the state of Florida are giving away free Confetti Bundtlets, the brand’s individually packaged miniature Bundt Cakes, to the first 250 guests at each location to celebrate its 25th birthday. Clearwater, Carrollwood, Riverview, St. Petersburg, Tampa, and Wesley Chapel stores are participating in the festivities.
stpetersburgfoodies.com

10 Best Cuban Sandwiches in St. Petersburg FL 2022

The Cuban Sandwich was invented in Ybor City in the late 1800s by Cuban immigrants with some influence from Italian immigrants. The original included a Spanish dried sausage that was later replaced with salami. Later, when Miami picked up on the Cuban Sandwich, they left the salami off. Oddly, ironically,...
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | August 18-21

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (August 18-21), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. When: Thursday at 7:10 p.m. | Friday at 7:10 p.m. | Saturday at 4:10 p.m. | Sunday at 1:40 p.m. Where: Tropicana Field at...
stpetecatalyst.com

Neptune Flood is St. Pete’s fastest-growing company

Several Tampa Bay businesses recently made the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America; leading the way for St. Petersburg was Neptune Flood Insurance at 205. Founded in 2016 and launched in 2018, Neptune Flood merges technology, math algorithms and industry expertise to create an intuitive platform...
mynews13.com

SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay offering food deals

ORLANDO, Fla. — As a little extra treat this month, SeaWorld is offering visitors deals on food at two of its Florida parks. SeaWorld offering visitors extra treat at two of its Florida parks for a limited time. At SeaWorld Orlando, visitors can get free ice cream. Busch Gardens...
businessobserverfl.com

California restaurant chain debuts in state with Clearwater location

Epic Wings, a San Diego-based chicken wing restaurant concept that was founded in 1982 and now has 30 franchises nationwide, is set to open its first restaurant in Florida. Located in the Tri-City Shopping Center in Clearwater, the eatery is owned and operated by franchisee T.J. Leaf, a former NBA player who grew up in San Diego and, according to a news release, has fond memories of the original Epic Wings restaurant, formerly known as Wings-N-Things.
