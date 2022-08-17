Read full article on original website
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
westorlandonews.com
Amtrak Launches Fare Sale on Auto Train from Florida
The Amtrak Auto Train offers daily, non-stop service between Lorton, Virginia (near Washington, D.C.), and Sanford, Florida (near Orlando). Customers can skip I-95 and travel with their vehicles, including cars, vans, SUVs, motorcycles and even small boats or jet-skis. This is the only such service in the U.S. and eliminates nearly 900 miles of driving between the Northeast and all points in Florida.
The best spots to work remote in Tampa Bay, according to readers
We shared our favorite remote working spots, and we want to know yours too.Axios Tampa Bay reader Steve Tamayo sent a few of his favorites:Aroma Joe's in Land O' Lakes: "Cozy shop with the kindest baristas in Pasco."A Cup of Organic at Connerton: "Huge windows and lots of comfortable seating, never packed."Maple Street Biscuit Company in Carrollwood: "Great coffee and biscuits, but they also have a covered back patio with a fountain and ducks."📬 Where's your favorite place to work from (not) home? Let us know.
Bay News 9
Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay needs applicants for free home repairs
The nonprofit agency Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay (RTTB) has enough money to provide free repairs to 20 low-income homeowners with children in Hillsborough County before the program expires in October. What You Need To Know. The nonprofit agency Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay (RTTB) has enough money to provide free repairs...
Dozens moving into Tampa apartment complex call conditions unlivable
Dozens of people moving into a Tampa apartment complex say there are many issues with the building, from mold to exposed wires.
fox13news.com
New rental service at Tampa International Airport aims to ease parents' load while traveling with kids
TAMPA, Fla. - A new business opened at Tampa International Airport aimed at easing the load on parents who are traveling with their kids. Starting as soon as they land, passengers can take advantage of the new rental service, Our Little Suitcase. The business started offering baby equipment rentals from...
3 Florida Destinations Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.
Clever released its 2022 list of the best barbecue cities in America.
Where in Florida Can You Live for Under $2500 Per Month?
The Lakeland Public Library, PDM-owner, via Wikimedia Commons, Unsplash. Many retirees like to carefully budget their living expenses, considering social security and other income. (And many people and families who aren't retired are trying to live as cheaply as possible due to inflation and the rising cost of living.)
Circle K cashier stole nearly $1K in lottery tickets, St. Pete police say
St. Petersburg police arrested a Largo man Friday who they said stole nearly $1,000 in lottery tickets while working at a Circle K.
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
We hope everyone is having a great new school year! With the weeks being filled back up with schoolwork, we know that the weekends are made for fun! One of the coolest things going on this weekend is the 2022 U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Amalie Arena! World and Olympic champions will compete to represent the […]
Checking in with Dolly: How one Black woman's business is thriving, expanding
TAMPA, Fla. — August is Black Business Month. It's a chance to highlight Black-owned businesses and support them in your community. We have an update on a young woman who opened a beauty academy in Tampa four years ago with big goals in mind. When we first met Dolly...
floridainsider.com
Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates 25 years of bringing joy with free cakes in the Tampa & St. Petersburg area!
On Thursday, September 1, Nothing Bundt Cakes bakeries throughout the state of Florida are giving away free Confetti Bundtlets, the brand’s individually packaged miniature Bundt Cakes, to the first 250 guests at each location to celebrate its 25th birthday. Clearwater, Carrollwood, Riverview, St. Petersburg, Tampa, and Wesley Chapel stores are participating in the festivities.
TECO sentenced in deaths of 5 workers at Big Bend Power Station
Tampa Electric Company will have to pay $500,000 and be on probation for three years after five workers died in a plant explosion in 2017. USDOJ reported the sentencing.
cltampa.com
Dreamcatcher Island, a 5-acre private island near Tampa Bay, is back on the market
A privately owned 5-acre island only accessible by boat is back on the market in Homosassa. Located a little over an hour north of Tampa at 12451 The Homosassa Riv, "Dreamcatcher Island" sits at the mouth of the Homosassa River, just downstream from Monkey Island, and has been used as a vacation rental property over the years.
stpetersburgfoodies.com
10 Best Cuban Sandwiches in St. Petersburg FL 2022
The Cuban Sandwich was invented in Ybor City in the late 1800s by Cuban immigrants with some influence from Italian immigrants. The original included a Spanish dried sausage that was later replaced with salami. Later, when Miami picked up on the Cuban Sandwich, they left the salami off. Oddly, ironically,...
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | August 18-21
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (August 18-21), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. When: Thursday at 7:10 p.m. | Friday at 7:10 p.m. | Saturday at 4:10 p.m. | Sunday at 1:40 p.m. Where: Tropicana Field at...
Truck carrying cell phones worth $11.5 million stolen in South Florida
A semi-truck containing 54,000 cells phones valued at $11.5 million dollars was stolen while en route to South Florida on Sunday.
stpetecatalyst.com
Neptune Flood is St. Pete’s fastest-growing company
Several Tampa Bay businesses recently made the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America; leading the way for St. Petersburg was Neptune Flood Insurance at 205. Founded in 2016 and launched in 2018, Neptune Flood merges technology, math algorithms and industry expertise to create an intuitive platform...
Portion of US-19 to close this weekend
A major road closure will impact drivers in Pinellas County over the weekend.
mynews13.com
SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay offering food deals
ORLANDO, Fla. — As a little extra treat this month, SeaWorld is offering visitors deals on food at two of its Florida parks. SeaWorld offering visitors extra treat at two of its Florida parks for a limited time. At SeaWorld Orlando, visitors can get free ice cream. Busch Gardens...
businessobserverfl.com
California restaurant chain debuts in state with Clearwater location
Epic Wings, a San Diego-based chicken wing restaurant concept that was founded in 1982 and now has 30 franchises nationwide, is set to open its first restaurant in Florida. Located in the Tri-City Shopping Center in Clearwater, the eatery is owned and operated by franchisee T.J. Leaf, a former NBA player who grew up in San Diego and, according to a news release, has fond memories of the original Epic Wings restaurant, formerly known as Wings-N-Things.
