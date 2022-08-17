ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Suspect steals backpack with laptop from behind Cleveland store counter, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed this suspect stole a backpack containing a laptop from behind a store counter, and detectives need help identifying them. The theft happened at Express Food Mart at 10134 Madison Ave. at 6 a.m. on Aug. 5, according to police. Take a close look...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
Akron, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Lakewood, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card#Debit Card#Burglary#Subway#Fraud#Akron Police
Cleveland.com

Avon Lake woman steals more than $3,600 from Kohl’s: Fairview Park Police Blotter

On Aug. 9 at 3:31 p.m. an officer on patrol at the Fairview Village Apartment complex saw a man who they recognized as a person wanted by other police departments. He was with a woman. The officers checked and found the man, a 27-year old Fairview Park resident, had a couple of warrants for his arrest. The couple did not live at Fairview Village and snuck into a building. Officers checked the building and found the man on the third floor. While waiting for the warrants to be confirmed, the man swallowed a handful of narcotics in his possession. He was transported to a local hospital.
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
cleveland19.com

Man steals saw from Home Depot at Steelyard Commons

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man stole several items from the Home Depot located at Steelyard Commons on August 1, according to police. The suspect entered the store, police said, and approached the counter some time later with a Milwaukee Sawzall and a battery pack. Police said that the man...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron Police: burglary suspects use debit card stolen from home

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police confirmed the suspects accused of burglarizing a home and using a stolen debit card are on the loose, and detectives need the community to help identify them. Police said the burglary happened at a home in the 900 block of Lakewood Boulevard on Aug....
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
cleveland19.com

More than 600 grams of cocaine found in Lorain, 1 man in custody

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Law enforcement officials executed three search warrants at three separate homes in Lorain on Wednesday. According to officials, the homes are located on W. 17th Street, Randall Avenue and West Erie Avenue. The search warrants were the result of a four month investigation into ongoing drug...
LORAIN, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Police: suspects who assaulted man and woman at Twist Social Club wanted

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are looking for the identity of individuals involved in a felonious assault that took place on July 31. According to police, around 1:45 a.m. outside of Twist Social Club, located in the 11600 block of Clifton Boulevard, the individuals assaulted a man and woman resulting in serious physical harm.
cleveland19.com

U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in Cuyahoga Falls murder

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted for a May murder at a home in Cuyahoga Falls is now behind bars. The U.S. Marshal Service Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Deair Johnson on Friday. Cuyahoga Falls police said Johnson, 28, of Akron, shot and killed Giovanni Stanford in the...
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
cleveland19.com

Teen dies after shooting on Cleveland’s East Side, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a teen boy was fatally shot Friday afternoon on the city’s East Side. According to police, the deadly shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. near East 28th Street and Cedar Avenue in the Central neighborhood. The 17-year-old victim received a gunshot wound to...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy