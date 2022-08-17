Read full article on original website
Woman senses someone tracking her: Bay Village Police Blotter
On Aug. 8 at 8:22 p.m. a resident reported her phone was alerting to an Apple AirTag somewhere within her car, and she felt as though someone was tracking her. A search of the car found the AirTag and it was removed. Officers are investigating. Warrant, Wolf Drive. On Aug....
Man who wanted to be paid for repairing car is beaten by car’s owner: Cleveland Heights Police Blotter
Just after midnight Aug. 16, officers were called to an apartment on a report of a physical disturbance during which one party brandished a gun.
Man robbed of gun during attempt to buy weapon accessory, Cleveland police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a man was robbed of his gun Sunday as he was attempting to buy an accessory for it. According to police, the victim met with two men to purchase a light for his black Taurus handgun. Cleveland police said the man got inside...
Suspect steals backpack with laptop from behind Cleveland store counter, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed this suspect stole a backpack containing a laptop from behind a store counter, and detectives need help identifying them. The theft happened at Express Food Mart at 10134 Madison Ave. at 6 a.m. on Aug. 5, according to police. Take a close look...
37-year-old man shot and killed in Akron after allegedly trying to steal motorcycle
AKRON, Ohio — A 37-year-old man is dead after a Friday morning shooting in Akron. It was around 7:22 a.m. when officers responded to the scene at Russell Avenue and Boulevard Street after a 21-year-old man called police to say he shot another man who allegedly tried to take his motorcycle.
Man wanted for using stolen credit card at Cleveland Family Dollar, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On July 2, an unknown man was seen on surveillance video using a stolen credit card, according to police. Police said the incident took place at the Family Dollar located in the 500 block of East 185th Street around 7:52 p.m. The man was seen with...
28-year-old man shot and killed in Cleveland after alleged altercation
CLEVELAND — A 28-year-old man is dead following an alleged overnight altercation that ended in a shooting in Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. It was around 3 a.m. when officers responded to the...
‘I’m not giving you my car’: Grandmother fends off attempted carjacker
A driver told police she was nearly carjacked near West Market Street and West Avenue. It happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17. The woman reportedly blasted the man with pepper spray and was able to drive away.
Avon Lake woman steals more than $3,600 from Kohl’s: Fairview Park Police Blotter
On Aug. 9 at 3:31 p.m. an officer on patrol at the Fairview Village Apartment complex saw a man who they recognized as a person wanted by other police departments. He was with a woman. The officers checked and found the man, a 27-year old Fairview Park resident, had a couple of warrants for his arrest. The couple did not live at Fairview Village and snuck into a building. Officers checked the building and found the man on the third floor. While waiting for the warrants to be confirmed, the man swallowed a handful of narcotics in his possession. He was transported to a local hospital.
Summit County woman pepper sprays man who assaulted and nearly carjacked her
The woman is sharing her story in hopes the people who assaulted and nearly carjacked her are caught
Man steals saw from Home Depot at Steelyard Commons
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man stole several items from the Home Depot located at Steelyard Commons on August 1, according to police. The suspect entered the store, police said, and approached the counter some time later with a Milwaukee Sawzall and a battery pack. Police said that the man...
Akron Police: burglary suspects use debit card stolen from home
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police confirmed the suspects accused of burglarizing a home and using a stolen debit card are on the loose, and detectives need the community to help identify them. Police said the burglary happened at a home in the 900 block of Lakewood Boulevard on Aug....
Suspect involved in South Euclid police-involved shooting now in custody
Police in South Euclid were searching for Carl Keith Hampton Jr., a suspect who was shot at by an officer early Sunday morning. He surrendered to authorities Thursday, according to South Euclid police.
More than 600 grams of cocaine found in Lorain, 1 man in custody
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Law enforcement officials executed three search warrants at three separate homes in Lorain on Wednesday. According to officials, the homes are located on W. 17th Street, Randall Avenue and West Erie Avenue. The search warrants were the result of a four month investigation into ongoing drug...
Cleveland Police: suspects who assaulted man and woman at Twist Social Club wanted
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are looking for the identity of individuals involved in a felonious assault that took place on July 31. According to police, around 1:45 a.m. outside of Twist Social Club, located in the 11600 block of Clifton Boulevard, the individuals assaulted a man and woman resulting in serious physical harm.
Beachwood repeatedly hands lucrative contracts to single company without bidding process; city says there’s no need
BEACHWOOD, Ohio – The city of Beachwood has paid invoices on 11 jobs to a single company without any type of bidding process in the past year, and officials say they don’t have to obey laws prohibiting that practice, partly because they claim laws passed by previous administrations do not apply to them.
U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in Cuyahoga Falls murder
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted for a May murder at a home in Cuyahoga Falls is now behind bars. The U.S. Marshal Service Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Deair Johnson on Friday. Cuyahoga Falls police said Johnson, 28, of Akron, shot and killed Giovanni Stanford in the...
Teen dies after shooting on Cleveland’s East Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a teen boy was fatally shot Friday afternoon on the city’s East Side. According to police, the deadly shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. near East 28th Street and Cedar Avenue in the Central neighborhood. The 17-year-old victim received a gunshot wound to...
Shaker Heights police release hours of footage related to roommate murder investigation
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Shaker Heights police released more than 36 hours of video Wednesday, related to their investigation of a man being shot to death by his roommate. The footage was obtained by 19 News through an open records request. Around 10:00 p.m. July 26th, Kriston Price called...
Neighbor blares music in counter-attack against wind chimes: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On July 30, a West Ridgewood Drive resident called police about a neighbor blaring her music. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who showed them the neighbor’s speaker in the window pointed at his house. The officers talked to the neighbor, who said she had put the speaker...
