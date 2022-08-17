ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Houston Press

Openings and Closings: Lagniappe Debuts, La La Land Kind Cafe Montrose

Lagniappe Kitchen & Bar, 550 Heights Boulevard, softly opened this week with a grand opening planned for August 19. The new Louisiana-inspired cafe is an homage to owner Layne Cruz's roots. The new concept takes over the former Revival Market space, which recently closed July 31, as we reported here in the Houston Press. Cruz was the general manager at Revival Market and said in a press release, "I've made my home at 550 Heights Boulevard for the past seven years at Revival Market and I'm thrilled for the opportunity to now revamp the space into my dream restaurant with Lagniappe."
HOUSTON, TX
myfoxzone.com

Astros super fan from Corpus Christi goes viral

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Super fans come in all shapes and sizes. Little Jackson of Corpus Christi went viral on social media after cheering for his favorite team, the Astros. "I heard it and I turned the volume up and sure enough, he was going and I said "no...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
thebuzzmagazines.com

Event Roundup: What to Look Forward to This Weekend

Click the Buzz Me button to receive email notifications when this writer publishes a new article or a new article in this column is published. Happy Friday! Find fun weekend happenings around Houston here (and as always, please check individual event websites for any weather-related updates!):. Enjoy one last summer...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
City
Earth, TX
KHOU

Former Blue Angels FA-18 makes a pit stop near Houston

HOUSTON — Houston drivers got a unique sight on Saturday as a former U.S. Navy Blue Angels FA-19 Hornet was seen riding through town. The aircraft is currently on a cross-country road trip from Florida to California where it will make its final home at the Castle Air Museum.
HOUSTON, TX
architecturaldigest.com

Inside Marie Flanigan’s Own “English Cottage With a Texas Twist”

When the (cocktail) tables are turned and designers are tasked with decorating their own homes, they are especially vulnerable to a condition they’re trained to diagnose and treat in their own clients. “I call it sky’s the limit paralysis,” says Houston-based interior designer Marie Flanigan of the decision fatigue that industry professionals often suffer when mining the boundless depths of their market knowledge, design education, and stylistic rigor. The decorator adds, “When you’re exposed to the latest and greatest all the time, you feel compelled to rethink the way you do things.” To wit, Flanigan estimates that she changes houses every five years, a not-uncommon pattern among designers, she notes.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joan Jett
Person
George Jones
Person
Robert Earl Keen
Person
Waylon Jennings
Person
Johnny Cash
Person
Lyle Lovett
Person
Willie Nelson
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

This Petrifying Mysterious Texas Road Is One They Say You Must Drive At Least Once In Your Life

Patterson Road Bridge, remember that name because it may be the last thing you remember before you...well go for a drive over it of course. That is if you can gather the courage to do so. They say you must take a drive down Patterson Road in Houston, Texas at least once in this lifetime. It may or may not be the portal that leads to sinister things but some people, many people in fact have been all but willing to take that chance.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Where to Celebrate Sunday Funday in Houston: Around Clear Lake

Houston is a great place to unwind. In this series, we’ll hop from neighborhood to neighborhood, diving into the fun and tasty ways to join in on the time-honored tradition of Sunday Funday, from brunch to live music and more. The breezy bayside destination known as Clear Lake is...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Concert#Music Hall#English#French#Californians
Community Impact Houston

Houston's Monkey's Tail bar opening Conroe location in September

Owners Jesus Gonzales, Elaine Collum and Steven Ripley will open Monkey’s Tail Conroe on Sept. 22. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Owners Jesus Gonzales, Elaine Collum and Steven Ripley will open Monkey’s Tail Conroe on Sept. 22 at 2017 N. Frazier St., Ste. A2, Conroe. The business will offer the same things as the Houston location, according to Ripley. The Houston location offers “a funky and modern bar” with beer, cocktails and a food menu, including items such as the Chango Burger, pizza and tacos, according to the business’s website. www.instagram.com/monkeystailconroe.
CONROE, TX
cw39.com

‘Lights out Texas’ begins with the start of fall migration

HOUSTON (CW39) – According to Texas by Nature, ‘Lights Out Texas’ is a campaign of education, awareness, and action that focuses on turning out lights at night during the spring and fall migrations to help protect the billions of migratory birds that fly over Texas annually. This...
TEXAS STATE
Eagle 106.3

Experience Mind-Blowing Three-Story Go Cart Track in Katy, Texas

Do you like riding go-carts? What if I told you there was a Texas-size track that is not one, not two, but a three-story indoor go-cart track?. You'll have to travel to Katy, Texas but man, is it worth the trip! Andretti Indoor Karting and Games is a one-of-kind track that is like no other. And with a name like Andretti you know it's going to be a fast ride on the largest go-cart track in the state of Texas.
KATY, TX
Axios Houston

3 private pools to rent in Houston

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which saw demand surge and is making a big push in Texas this summer.1. Blue HeavenSurrounded by tropical plants, this tranquil getaway offers a tanning shelf and a resort-style experience.Location: Houston (Eastwood).Cost: $60.30-$67 per hour for up to 10 guests ($10 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).Number of guests: Up to 25. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com2. Tropical escapeEnjoy a rock waterfall and shaded hammocks at this pool with plenty of space to hang out.Location: Houston (Heights).Cost: $48-$60 per hour for up to five guests ($10 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 20. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com3. Oak Forest OasisBring a small group and cool off at this quaint spot, featuring a pristine saltwater pool and relaxing hot tub.Location: Houston (Oak Forest).Cost: $35 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).Number of guests: Up to 10. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
spacecityweather.com

Texas now entering a new weather pattern for most of the rest of August

As Eric has been alluding to all week, things have now changed, and they will continue to do so in a big way for not just Houston but all of Texas. Last evening’s rowdy (and in some cases damaging) storms were the first phase in what will be a much different weather pattern for the rest of the month. The Texas-wide drought is on notice for what should be significant relief.
HOUSTON, TX
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Houston, TX — 30 Top Places!

If you’re wondering what’s so great about brunch, you must visit Houston. You may have the most beautiful celebratory brunch meals here, replete with bottomless cocktails, or just a casual meal if you’re not one of those early birds. Houston elevates the experience even further with its...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy