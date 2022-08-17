Read full article on original website
Washington County Commissioners August 22 Meeting Preview
The Washington County Commissioners will hold their regular weekly meeting on Monday, August 22 at 9:30 am on the second floor of the Annex building located at 400 South Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville. On the agenda for this meeting is a review of the burn ban with the suggestion of...
Washington County Election Day Reminders and Tips
Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, for the Runoff Primary Election. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Washington County Election Board Secretary, Yvonne House recommends voters with questions about their eligibility or polling place call before Election Day. “We provide...
Court Report for Friday August 19, 2022
Five arraignments were heard Friday at the Washington County Courthouse that covered a variety of alleged criminal activities:. Joshua Mikel Tatum appeared on charges of domestic abuse in the presence of a minor child. Tatum is accused of strangling another adult while at a park in the City of Dewey while turning over his children as part of a custody arrangement. Tatum will be back in court on August 26 and he has a $25,000 bond.
Young Professionals Seeking New Members
Young Professionals, a sub-group of the Chamber of Commerce of Bartlesville, is seeking new members who want to engage with the community while gaining professional and personal development. The group is involved in a variety of philanthropic projects and offers networking events for all ages. There are no membership dues...
FREE Biblical Citizenship in Modern America 8 Week Course
We are just a few weeks away from beginning our third Patriot Academy Constitution class entitled Biblical Citizenship in Modern America! The eight week course, hosted by Billie Roane, will begin on Thursday, September 15, 6:15pm-8:30pm at the Bartlesville Public Library in Meeting Room C located on the main floor. The class is being sponsored by the Washington County GOP with Billie Roane again serving as the host!
Smoke Test of the Bartesville Sanitary System is Underway
The City of Bartlesville is performing a smoke test of the sanitary sewer system in the area north of Adams Boulevard and west of Bison Road. The test is to identify any defects or improper connections on the sanitary sewer system that contribute to heavy wet weather flows and collection system overflows.
Bruins Win Ponca City Scrimmage
Bruin Football won the Exhibition Edition of the ConocoPhillips Bowl on Friday night. Bartlesville High football walked away from its only scrimmage of the preseason victorious. Bartlesville topped Ponca City 14-13 in a half-game played at Sullins Stadium in Ponca. The score doesn’t show how dominate Bartlesville was in the...
BHS Aviation Intern Takes Flight
Jack Auschwitz is a senior at Bartlesville High School. Like a number of his fellow seniors, he is participating in a career internship. Jack spends part of each school day at the Bartlesville Airport with its director, Mike Richardson. Jack is also enrolled in the new General Aviation and Aerospace...
Osage County Deputy Involved in Fatality Collision
A fatality collision occurred at approximately 8 AM today in Osage County at US-60 Eastbound near OK-18. An Osage County Deputy was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the collision is unknown at this time. Investigation into the collision continues and further information will be released by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol once it is available.
Scrimmage Vital for the Huskies Jump to 2A
The Pioneer Woman Classic kicks off Friday, Aug. 19. It is a great opportunity for all four teams participating to see what type of squads they could or could not have for the upcoming season. This is no exception to Pawhuska. The Huskies are making the jump from Class A...
