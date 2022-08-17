Five arraignments were heard Friday at the Washington County Courthouse that covered a variety of alleged criminal activities:. Joshua Mikel Tatum appeared on charges of domestic abuse in the presence of a minor child. Tatum is accused of strangling another adult while at a park in the City of Dewey while turning over his children as part of a custody arrangement. Tatum will be back in court on August 26 and he has a $25,000 bond.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO