Idaho State

spotonillinois.com

Illinois Department of Corrections to release 17 inmates sentenced in Tazewell County during Q4

Illini Central Community Unit School District 189 in Mason County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Illini Central Community Unit School District
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
spotonillinois.com

Home sales during week ending July 30 in North Utica

Princeton High School District 500 in Bureau County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Princeton High School District 500, which teaches 531 students,
NORTH UTICA, IL
spotonillinois.com

Firearm enforcement blitz across Illinois

ILLINOIS - The state saw extra enforcement of its gun laws from June 16 to July 31 during which more than 1,000 people had their firearms legally taken away. Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan Kelly, alongside Cook County Sheriff's Department Chief Leo Schmitz, discussed...
ILLINOIS STATE
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
spotonillinois.com

City of Macomb City Council met July 18

Here are the minutes provided by the council: The Macomb City Council met in a regular session at 5:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers in City Hall, 232 East Jackson Street, Macomb, IL. Mayor Mike Inman led the Pledge of Allegiance.City Clerk...
MACOMB, IL

