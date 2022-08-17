Read full article on original website
Illinois Department of Corrections to release 17 inmates sentenced in Tazewell County during Q4
Illini Central Community Unit School District 189 in Mason County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Illini Central Community Unit School District... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 13:43. 13:43. 09:25.
Home sales during week ending July 30 in North Utica
Princeton High School District 500 in Bureau County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Princeton High School District 500, which teaches 531 students,... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 14:55. 13:24.
Illinois State Police actions before parade mass shooting under scrutiny
State Sen. John Curran, R-Downers Grove, criticized Illinois State Police for claiming it had no authority to deny Robert Crimo III a Firearms Owners Identification, or FOID, card when he applied for one in December 2019, just three months after he had been the subject of a "clear... Posted in:
Firearm enforcement blitz across Illinois
ILLINOIS - The state saw extra enforcement of its gun laws from June 16 to July 31 during which more than 1,000 people had their firearms legally taken away. Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan Kelly, alongside Cook County Sheriff's Department Chief Leo Schmitz, discussed...
Verdict is in on man accused of shooting that left East St. Louis 3-year-old paralyzed
A Madison man was found guilty Wednesday for his role in the shooting that left a 3-year-old boy paralyzed and multiple others injured. A St. Clair County jury found DeAngelo ...
Illinois U.S. Rep Mike Quigley: "Throughout the years, Ive gone undercover in the community to meet with people & catch a glimpse into..."
Mike Quigley tweeted the following: "Throughout the years, Ive gone undercover in the community to meet with people & catch a glimpse into their lives and their work. Today, I went undercover at an iconic neighborhood spot@MetroChicagoto learn what its like to be a part of their team.... Posted in:
'Democrats deliver' is party's rallying cry at State Fair festivities
Illinois Newsroom - SPRINGFIELD - In one of the largest annual gatherings of Illinois Democrats on Wednesday, the party had a message for its faithful that attended a pair of Illinois State Fair week events: "Democrats deliver." This year's gathering of the Illinois Democratic...
City of Macomb City Council met July 18
Here are the minutes provided by the council: The Macomb City Council met in a regular session at 5:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers in City Hall, 232 East Jackson Street, Macomb, IL. Mayor Mike Inman led the Pledge of Allegiance.City Clerk...
