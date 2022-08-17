ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnsburg, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spotonillinois.com

Ryan Wortel ranks 25,006th in Boys' 16 singles bracket by July

South Barrington tennis player Arav Yousfi finished 1,872nd in July in the junior Boys' 12 category of the United States Tennis Association. They started July ranked 1,837th. By the end of the month they'd earned 232 points across singles and doubles tournaments. Players earn points... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
SOUTH BARRINGTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnsburg, IL
Sports
City
Johnsburg, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
spotonillinois.com

A Bump in the Road: North Carolina Courage 4, Chicago Red Stars 0

The North Carolina Courage defeat the Chicago Red Stars in emphatic fashion. The Chicago Red Stars were dominated Saturday night, losing to the North Carolina Courage by a score of 4 to 0. The Courage picked up three points for the first time in over two months... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
CHICAGO, IL
spotonillinois.com

1 hurt after vehicle slams into Southwest Side boutique

CHICAGO - One person was injured after a vehicle struck a building on Chicago's Southwest Side. Police say the crash occurred at Lavish Boutique on South Pulaski Avenue near 21st Street. The owner, who suffered minor cuts on her arm, said she was opening the door when the vehicle... ★...
CHICAGO, IL
spotonillinois.com

Willson Contreras Puts Cubs on His Back in Walk-Off Win

Contreras puts Cubs on his back in walk-off win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago Maybe Willson Contreras just has a flair for the dramatic. "We thought that for a sec there, that home run might be like a late-inning type of homer with the rain that was supposed to come...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Week Ending#Bracket#Marat Muckelroy#Junior Tennis#Tax Rate#Makanda
spotonillinois.com

Somonauk, Illinois had a median home sale price of $215,000 in July 2022

This is the only home sale price for Somonauk, Illinois in July 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. Home sale price in Somonauk for July 2022BuyerAddressSale PriceKara and Keith Richard Rominski290 Geraldine Court$215,000... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. 12:56. 12:35. 12:34. 12:33. 11:17. Butler: 'Not taxing retirement income is one of the advantages...
SOMONAUK, IL
spotonillinois.com

Group aims to lower recidivism with housing

(The Center Square) - Making sure that young people who have been arrested have housing is the first step to keeping them out of prison. That is the contention of a coalition of partners in Chicago who want to change the trajectory of young people ages 18 to 24, mostly young men,...
CHICAGO, IL
spotonillinois.com

One-third of Chicago Public Schools are half full

The past 10 years have left Chicago Public Schools with troublesome trends. Enrollment has declined. Test scores have dropped. Even as the district got nearly $2 billion more, the declines continued. Thousands of CPS students are set to return to school on Aug. 22. Some will return... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
spotonillinois.com

Pickwick Theater Set Ablaze For 'Chicago Fire' Scenes In Park Ridge

Pickwick Theater in Park Ridge set on controlled fire for 'Chicago Fire' show scene rehearsal. (Dick Barton/Photo) If you notice any flames shooting out from the Pickwick Theater in Park Ridge, don't worry, it's all for a show. An episode of NBC's "Chicago Fire" is scheduled... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
PARK RIDGE, IL
spotonillinois.com

Girl, 6, Shot in West Englewood, Chicago Police Say

A 6-year-old girl was shot in the arm Saturday evening in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood, according to police. The shooting was reported at approximately 6:28 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Racine. The girl was near the street when she was struck in the arm by gunfire, Chicago... ★...
CHICAGO, IL
spotonillinois.com

Mass Goes on at St. James

ROCKFORD-Fire may have damaged St. James Church, but the community of people that make up St. James Parish remains strong. Butler: 'Not taxing retirement income is one of the advantages we have here'. 10:15. 09:46. 09:46. 09:46. 09:46. 09:46. 09:46. 09:46. 09:46. 09:15. 09:11. Demmer on House Resolution 753: 'Enough...
ROCKFORD, IL
spotonillinois.com

How many times were students suspended or expelled in Harvard Community Unit School District 50 in 2020-2021 school year?

Huntley Community School District 158 in McHenry County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Huntley Community School District 158, which teaches 8,776... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 13:34. 13:04. 12:51.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
spotonillinois.com

City of Wheaton Planning and Zoning Board will meet Aug. 23

Here is the agenda provided by the board:PUBLIC HEARINGThe Wheaton Planning and Zoning Board will hold a public hearing at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of the Wheaton City Hall, 303 West Wesley Street, Wheaton, Illinois,... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 15:44. 15:44. 15:44. 15:44. Junior...
WHEATON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy