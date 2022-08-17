Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four restaurants in Wisconsin that have been on Guy Fieri's TV show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives"Joe MertensWisconsin State
Celebrating Universal Oneness Day - a Hindu Raksha Bandhan Festival at Hoffman Estates police Department in August 2022Jignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
2022 McHenry County Fair scheduled for 8/2 to 8/7Adrian HolmanMchenry County, IL
Related
spotonillinois.com
How high did Worth junior tennis player Vincent Bizzieri rank in Boys' 14 singles bracket by week ending Aug. 13?
Manitex International Inc. (MNTX:NAQ) in Bridgeview saw a -13.67 percent change on Wall Street in the year leading up to Aug. 19. On Aug. 19, shares in the Manitex International Inc. company were selling at $6. One year before, these shares were trading at $6.95. Manitex International... Posted in:. Places:
spotonillinois.com
David Borislavov junior tennis player earns 152 playing Boys 14 singles by week ending Aug. 13
Elmhurst tennis player David Borislavov won 152 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Aug. 13. Their 152 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus... 07:25. 06:55. 06:55. 06:55.
spotonillinois.com
Ryan Wortel ranks 25,006th in Boys' 16 singles bracket by July
South Barrington tennis player Arav Yousfi finished 1,872nd in July in the junior Boys' 12 category of the United States Tennis Association. They started July ranked 1,837th. By the end of the month they'd earned 232 points across singles and doubles tournaments. Players earn points... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
spotonillinois.com
How high did Chicago junior tennis player Lakshman Sinha rank in Boys' 14 singles bracket by week ending Aug. 13?
Chicago tennis player Chloe Cheronis won 46 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Aug. 5. Their 46 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points... 10:39. 10:28. 10:10.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spotonillinois.com
A Bump in the Road: North Carolina Courage 4, Chicago Red Stars 0
The North Carolina Courage defeat the Chicago Red Stars in emphatic fashion. The Chicago Red Stars were dominated Saturday night, losing to the North Carolina Courage by a score of 4 to 0. The Courage picked up three points for the first time in over two months... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
spotonillinois.com
1 hurt after vehicle slams into Southwest Side boutique
CHICAGO - One person was injured after a vehicle struck a building on Chicago's Southwest Side. Police say the crash occurred at Lavish Boutique on South Pulaski Avenue near 21st Street. The owner, who suffered minor cuts on her arm, said she was opening the door when the vehicle... ★...
spotonillinois.com
Willson Contreras Puts Cubs on His Back in Walk-Off Win
Contreras puts Cubs on his back in walk-off win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago Maybe Willson Contreras just has a flair for the dramatic. "We thought that for a sec there, that home run might be like a late-inning type of homer with the rain that was supposed to come...
spotonillinois.com
Elgin mainstay Seigle's Cabinet Center acquired by Cincinnati-based Sims-Lohman
Seigle's Cabinet Center, an Elgin institution with roots dating back to 1881, is changing hands. But Mark Seigle said it will be a seamless transition for both customers and employees.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spotonillinois.com
Week ending Aug. 27: one inmate sentenced in DeKalb County to be released from Illinois Department of Corrections
Sycamore tennis player Steven Chen is ranked 6,141st in the junior Boys' 16 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Aug. 13. They had 86 total points, split between 86 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent... Posted in:
spotonillinois.com
Somonauk, Illinois had a median home sale price of $215,000 in July 2022
This is the only home sale price for Somonauk, Illinois in July 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. Home sale price in Somonauk for July 2022BuyerAddressSale PriceKara and Keith Richard Rominski290 Geraldine Court$215,000... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. 12:56. 12:35. 12:34. 12:33. 11:17. Butler: 'Not taxing retirement income is one of the advantages...
spotonillinois.com
Group aims to lower recidivism with housing
(The Center Square) - Making sure that young people who have been arrested have housing is the first step to keeping them out of prison. That is the contention of a coalition of partners in Chicago who want to change the trajectory of young people ages 18 to 24, mostly young men,...
spotonillinois.com
One-third of Chicago Public Schools are half full
The past 10 years have left Chicago Public Schools with troublesome trends. Enrollment has declined. Test scores have dropped. Even as the district got nearly $2 billion more, the declines continued. Thousands of CPS students are set to return to school on Aug. 22. Some will return... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spotonillinois.com
Pickwick Theater Set Ablaze For 'Chicago Fire' Scenes In Park Ridge
Pickwick Theater in Park Ridge set on controlled fire for 'Chicago Fire' show scene rehearsal. (Dick Barton/Photo) If you notice any flames shooting out from the Pickwick Theater in Park Ridge, don't worry, it's all for a show. An episode of NBC's "Chicago Fire" is scheduled... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Cook County Sheriff: "On Saturday night, our Community Safety Team officers recovered a loaded firearm & a magazine during..."
Century Aluminum Co. (CENX:NSQ) in Chicago saw a -21.16 percent change on Wall Street in the year leading up to Aug. 18. On Aug. 18, shares in the Century Aluminum Co. company were selling at $8.98. One year before, these shares were trading at $11.39. Century Aluminum Co. employs... Posted...
spotonillinois.com
Girl, 6, Shot in West Englewood, Chicago Police Say
A 6-year-old girl was shot in the arm Saturday evening in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood, according to police. The shooting was reported at approximately 6:28 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Racine. The girl was near the street when she was struck in the arm by gunfire, Chicago... ★...
spotonillinois.com
Students suspended or expelled 13 times in a single school year in Indian Creek School District 425
Indian Creek School District 425 reported 13 suspensions or expulsions for the 2020-2021 school year, according to the latest student discipline report by the Illinois State Board of Education. According to the report, the district expelled or suspended 13 students during the year.... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. 12:56. 12:35. 12:34.
spotonillinois.com
Sale of loan tied to site of Allgauer's restaurant could be a big deal on a distressed hotel
A distressed loan tied to Hilton Chicago Northbrook, where Allgauer's restaurant is located, has gone up for sale, setting up what could be a chance for a buyer to seize control of the property. A sale of the mortgage would mark one of the biggest deals involving a distressed local...
spotonillinois.com
Mass Goes on at St. James
ROCKFORD-Fire may have damaged St. James Church, but the community of people that make up St. James Parish remains strong. Butler: 'Not taxing retirement income is one of the advantages we have here'. 10:15. 09:46. 09:46. 09:46. 09:46. 09:46. 09:46. 09:46. 09:46. 09:15. 09:11. Demmer on House Resolution 753: 'Enough...
spotonillinois.com
How many times were students suspended or expelled in Harvard Community Unit School District 50 in 2020-2021 school year?
Huntley Community School District 158 in McHenry County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Huntley Community School District 158, which teaches 8,776... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 13:34. 13:04. 12:51.
spotonillinois.com
City of Wheaton Planning and Zoning Board will meet Aug. 23
Here is the agenda provided by the board:PUBLIC HEARINGThe Wheaton Planning and Zoning Board will hold a public hearing at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of the Wheaton City Hall, 303 West Wesley Street, Wheaton, Illinois,... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 15:44. 15:44. 15:44. 15:44. Junior...
Comments / 0