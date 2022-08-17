Local Resident Arrested in Arizona After Stealing Truck in Mesquite. Mesquite, NV – On Friday, August 12, at approximately 11:00 p.m. Mesquite Police officers responded to a report of a pickup truck that had been stolen from a residence just minutes earlier. The caller knew the suspect and was able to provide a good description of the male and the direction in which he fled. Officers also learned the suspect stole the keys from the victim’s house and took off in the truck without permission before the victim could stop him.

MESQUITE, NV ・ 18 HOURS AGO