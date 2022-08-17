ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laughlin, NV

Local Resident Arrested in Arizona After Stealing Truck in Mesquite

Local Resident Arrested in Arizona After Stealing Truck in Mesquite. Mesquite, NV – On Friday, August 12, at approximately 11:00 p.m. Mesquite Police officers responded to a report of a pickup truck that had been stolen from a residence just minutes earlier. The caller knew the suspect and was able to provide a good description of the male and the direction in which he fled. Officers also learned the suspect stole the keys from the victim’s house and took off in the truck without permission before the victim could stop him.
MESQUITE, NV
One killed in BHC rollover￼

BULLHEAD CITY – A Gilbert teenager was test driving a vehicle he was planning to purchase from his uncle when he lost control of the pickup truck, resulting in the uncle’s death in Bullhead city. The incident occurred about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13 in a desert area on Silver Creek Road, about 2.5 miles east of the Bullhead Parkway.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Drowned man identified as BHC transient

BULLHEAD CITY – The Medical Examiner’s office has positively identified the body of a man recovered from the Colorado River in Bullhead City. Police Department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said police responded to the 900 block of Highway 95 area of the river at about 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, August 13.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
County fair pre-sale tickets available￼

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Fair will be held Sept. 15 – 18 at Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. There will be fun for the entire family including rides, exhibits, vendors, food, and live entertainment. Discount wristbands for rides are on sale now for $30 each at the Fairgrounds Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
School is back, and so are the buses

BULLHEAD CITY — Football games are resuming and shopping for new clothes is done, which must mean school is back. That also means school buses will be driving through the neighborhood picking up, and dropping off, students of all ages. Drivers should expect to wait when the stop sign...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Transient's death likely was by drowning

BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Police have identified a man whose body was found Saturday in the Colorado River, the likely victim of a drowning. Jack Mitchell Yates, 25, was found floating in the water at about 2:15 p.m. Saturday, according to Bullhead City Police Department Public Information Officer Emily Fromelt.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
The 20 Best Things to do in Kingman, AZ

Kingman is found on the historic route 66 in Arizona. It is the jewel of Arizona and boasts of multiple attractions and a unique culture that surrounds it. So, what are the 20 best things to do in Kingman, Arizona? You can visit the recreational areas in Havasu, Mohave, and Lakes Mead. Moreover, you can go hiking and visit the museums and the winery.
KINGMAN, AZ
Wayward trailer causes power outage

MOHAVE VALLEY — A utility trailer was blamed for causing a power outage that impacted residents around Boundary Cone Road, the dividing line between Mohave Valley and Fort Mohave, on Wednesday. According to Mohave Electric Cooperative, the utility trailer came loose from a vehicle that was towing it on...
MOHAVE VALLEY, AZ
Council mulls needs for traffic controls

BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Council appeared to have little consensus about recommendations and options for traffic improvements at several city intersections during a workshop that preceded Tuesday night's regular meeting. "We want to spend the next hour just taking about these particular street improvements, street enhancements," Bullhead...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Safeway roof partially collapses

KINGMAN – The roof of the Safeway grocery building at 3125 Stockton Hill Rd., partially collapsed on Saturday, Aug. 13, following a torrential rain storm. No injuries have been reported. The store is closed for repairs.
KINGMAN, AZ
Three Farmer’s Market to choose from

KINGMAN – Sunday, August 21 Pitchfork Farmer’s Market Pitchfork Market will be hosting Dog Days of Summer Pet Expo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a few rescue organizations, groomers and vet clinics. Pitchfork Market is located inside Beale Celebrations downtown. They will have live music and food vendors as well as small business merchants. For those interested in participating, please reach out to pitchforkmarketevents@gmail.com or by phone 623-249-1157.
KINGMAN, AZ

