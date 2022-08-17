ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

NBC Bay Area

Firefighters Battle 2-Alarm Blaze in San Jose

Firefighters on Saturday battled a two-alarm structure fire in San Jose, according to the fire department. The blaze broke out along the 500 block of Hannah Street, which is located near the Highway 87-Interstate 280 interchange. Two structures burned, the fire department said. No injuries were immediately reported. Further information...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose police arrest 2 teens after Safeway employee shot to death

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police have arrested two teenagers in connection with the shooting death of a Safeway employee. Tevita Tuakalau, 18, of Utah and Jacob Parrilla, 19, of San Jose were taken into custody following the June 5 death of Manuel Huizar Cornejo, killed in the 1500 block of Hamilton Avenue, which is in the Willow Glen neighborhood.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

3 arrested in connection to San Bruno catalytic converter theft

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — Three suspects were arrested in connection to a catalytic converter theft early Friday morning, the San Bruno Police Department announced in a social media post. A 28-year-old Oakland man, 22-year-old Redwood City man and another 23-year-old man whose residence was not known were booked into San Mateo County Jail. The […]
SAN BRUNO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Safeway worker shot to death in clash with shopper, CA cops say. Now two arrested

A Safeway employee was shot to death after a dispute with customers, California police said. Now two people have been arrested. The employee died at the San Jose supermarket on June 5, police said at the time. Coworkers told news outlets the worker, identified as 24-year-old Manuel Huizar Cornejo, may have confronted someone stealing liquor before he was shot, McClatchy News reported.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Motorcycle flies off the Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A motorcycle flew off the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge around 9:45 a.m. Thursday, according to California Highway Patrol. The motorcyclist was struck by a Mini Cooper when the car was merging into the fast lane, and the bike flew off the bridge, though the motorcyclist stayed on the bridge, Officer Mark […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Fatal crash backs up I-80 near Bay Bridge

OAKLAND (KRON) – A fatal crash just before 5 a.m. Friday near the entrance to the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge toll plaza led to miles of traffic delays. All lanes are open again as of 7:42 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol. The crash was on westbound Interstate 80 near the West Grand Ave. exit, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Multi-Vehicle Accident on Warm Springs Boulevard in Fremont Area

A Fremont PD officer was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Mission Boulevard on the morning of Monday, August 16, 2022. The incident took place in the area of Warm Springs Boulevard and Mission Boulevard, according to officials. Details on the Crash on Mission Boulevard in Fremont. A preliminary report...
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

Man who fell off Fremont pier found dead in the water

(KRON) — A man who witnesses say fell off the pier at Fremont’s Don Edwards Preserve on Wednesday was found deceased in the water on Thursday, the Fremont Police Department said in a social media post. Officers were first alerted to the situation at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday when a community member called to […]
FREMONT, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Deadly crash approaching Bay Bridge toll plaza

OAKLAND, Calif. - A person died early Friday morning on westbound Interstate Highway 80 nearing the approach of the Bay Bridge toll plaza, backing up traffic for miles during the early-morning commute, according to the California Highway Patrol. The fatal accident was reported about 5 a.m., prompting the CHP to...
EMERYVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Thieves hold employee at knifepoint, rob San Jose Peters bakery

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police are looking for five people who were seen on surveillance video brandishing knives and stealing the cash box from Peters Bakery on Alum Rock Avenue. The robbery took place around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, the bakery wrote on their Facebook page. The bakery...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Beware: Credit card skimmers discovered throughout Bay Area

BROADMOOR (KRON) – Within just the past day there’ve been at least two reports of skimmers being found on Bay Area credit and debit card readers, adding to a number of similar incidents in recent months. In Broadmoor, a tiny community in San Mateo County surrounded entirely by Daly City, police found a skimmer had […]
BROADMOOR, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Credit card skimmers found in Daly City, Morgan Hill

DALY CITY, Calif. - Police on the Peninsula and South Bay are warning citizens of credit card skimmers found in stores and ATMs. They were specifically found in Broadmoor, an unincorporated area of Daly City, and Morgan Hill, police said. Broadmoor police responded to a fraud report at the 7-Eleven...
DALY CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Two men injured after restaurant shooting in Union City

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) – Two men have sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a restaurant Friday night, according to Union City Police. KRON ON is streaming news now The shooting occurred at Mexico Lindo restaurant at around 11:50 p.m. During the time of the shooting the restaurant was crowded, police said. The two […]
UNION CITY, CA

