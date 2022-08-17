ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PC Gamer

Today's Wordle 424 answer and hint: Wednesday, August 17

By Kerry Brunskill
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago

You're now just a short scroll away from all the hints and tips you need to solve today's Wordle. Need something more? No problem. You'll also find the answer to the August 17 (424) puzzle just below.

I'm constantly amazed by Wordle's ability to take common words—words I'd see a hundred times a day and somehow barely notice them—and turn them into something strange and unfathomable. I love it, even when I lose. It's like seeing something old in a brand new light.

Wordle hint

Today's Wordle: A hint for Wednesday, August 17

If you have to repeat something, so by the end you've done whatever that was—a request, a task, anything—exactly two times then you've done it…? Two vowels today, and at least one relatively uncommon consonant too.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

  • A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.
  • A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.
  • The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Wordle answer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BON6L_0hKJAZ1Y00

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle 424 answer?

Too many possibilities and not enough guesses left? The answer to the August 17 (424) Wordle is TWICE .

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

  • August 16: GRUEL
  • August 15: POKER
  • August 14: KHAKI
  • August 13: HUNKY
  • August 12: LABEL
  • August 11: GLEAN
  • August 10: CLING
  • August 9: PATTY
  • August 8: UNFIT
  • August 7: SMEAR

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle , as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle , refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures . Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 1

Related
BGR.com

4 hidden iPhone tricks only real pros know about

The iPhone doesn’t need “Pro” in the name to be an incredibly powerful computer that can do more complex things than the usual texting, media consumption, gaming, and calling. The more you use the iPhone, the more advanced iPhone features you’ll learn. It’s not just that...
CELL PHONES
Vogue

A First Look At Emily Blunt As A Gun-Toting British Aristocrat In The English

Emily Blunt is going on a revenge quest. The Quiet Place actor returns to television this November with The English, a six-part drama set in the American west in the late 19th century. The plot in a nutshell: a British aristocrat, Lady Cornelia Locke (Blunt), sets out for the newly built town of Hoxem, Wyoming, to avenge herself on the person whom she believes murdered her son, with a former Pawnee scout, Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer), as her guide. For his part, Whipp has his own deeply complicated relationship with “the English” (a term used to refer to American settlers regardless of their country of origin), and a plan to reclaim colonised land in Nebraska. Inevitably, their journey across the harsh country pushes them both to their limits.
CELEBRITIES
PC Gamer

Half heist-simulator, half adventure game, The Clue! was an unusual crime game even for its time

We're rerunning Richard Cobbett's classic Crapshoot column, in which he rolled the dice and took a chance on obscure games—both good and bad. From 2010 to 2014 Richard Cobbett (opens in new tab) wrote Crapshoot, a column about rolling the dice to bring random games back into the light. This week, GTA is far from the only way to experience a life of crime. You could rob a bank in real life! Or, alternatively...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
PC Gamer

Helldivers 2 is definitely real, and probably announcing soon

12 seconds of a Helldivers 2 trailer makes its way to Twitter. Maybe we'll see more at Gamescom. Another Nvidia leak bears out: 12 seconds of footage from a Helldivers 2 trailer has leaked on Twitter ahead of an official announcement. As sequels go, Helldivers 2 shouldn't be a big surprise at this point: developer Arrowhead Game Studios (also the makers of Magicka) hasn't released a new game since Helldivers in 2015, and last October Arrowhead tweeted some cryptic binary code that seemed like a tease for an announcement that never materialized. In other words: it's about time.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Detroit: Become Human becomes 2½ times better when you edit in Leslie Nielsen

Mashup master eli_handle_b has blended David Cage's serious videogame parable with clips of Nielsen's performances in Police Squad. Detroit: Become Human (opens in new tab) is a heavy-handed metaphor for racism. Police Squad is a ridiculous TV series that bombed so badly it was cancelled after just six episodes, but then inspired a hit film trilogy. They could not be more different, in other words, and so naturally YouTuber eli_handle_b decided that the thing to do would be to mash them together in a bizarre two-minute video clip.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Steam release will include a big anniversary update

The update adds a New Game+ that changes the core game, challenge modes, and cosmetic outfits for both Kena and the Rot. Gorgeously animated action-adventure journey Kena: Bridge of Spirits (opens in new tab) will come to Steam next month, and will get a pretty hefty Anniversary update to boot. The 2021 action game was released on the Epic Games store, but comes to Steam on September 27th. This was detailed in a new trailer, posted to YouTube. (opens in new tab)
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Teletubbies: Fans cannot get over grown-up sun baby after Big Breakfast appearance

The woman who played the Teletubbies sun baby as a child appeared on Big Breakfast this morning (20 August), with fans floored by how grown-up she now is.Jess Smith appeared on the revived Channel 4 series, after revealing herself as the baby from the Nineties children’s show that ran on BBC Two from 1997 to 2001.Several years ago, Smith had written on Facebook: “I’ve decided it’s time to tell everyone. I used to hide it but after a lot of encouragement from my friends at university, I’ve gained the confidence to come out with it.“I am the sun from...
TV & VIDEOS
Scary Mommy

To All The Firstborn Daughters, The World Would Be Lost Without Us

From an early age, I believed that I was in charge of everyone. In therapy at 5, I was given a puzzle and asked to describe what I saw. I arranged all of the pieces so that they circled one central piece — each connecting to the single one in various ways. I explained to the therapist that the piece in the middle was me and that my parents and brothers were those around me, all relying on me to stay connected and whole. And while some people might label that narcissism, I am certain it was my anxiety. The kind that is deeply ingrained at an early age, as the firstborn family test subject who then feels a responsibility for her younger counterparts.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CNET

More People Need to Watch the Best Show on Apple TV Plus

Remember in the early 2000s? Remember the "golden age" of TV?. TV's golden age probably started with The Sopranos in 1999, but it really got rolling with shows like The Wire, Lost and Deadwood in the mid-2000s. Big-time productions that could match Hollywood in terms of budget and scale. But...
TV & VIDEOS
PC Gamer

Holy heck, there are a lot of strategy RPGs on PC now

I'm not sure if you've noticed, but there have been a truly startling number of strategy and tactics RPGs released not just this year, but in recent years as well, with a lot more scheduled for the near future. Without even trying I was able to find well over a dozen of them fresh in the pot, ready to drink, or percolating for the near future. The sleeping subgenre, largely confined to consoles and mobile by a complacent or uncaring set of publishers, has exploded onto PC full force.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Inside the thankless, quietly imaginative task of developing for low-spec gaming

Chuhai Labs co-founder Giles Goddard thinks minimum settings are going out of fashion. A veteran of Nintendo in Japan who has worked on everything from Amiga and N64 to Wii and Oculus Quest, he's noticed a change over the years with regard to developing for different PC specifications. "It used to be that the developers would aim for the lowest spec, and they'd make it look great on that, regardless of anything," he says. "And then, if you had a faster PC or graphics board, you could put more bells and whistles on top for post-processing effects or whatever, but only to make what was already there nicer-looking.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer UK October Issue: Monkeying around

Plus: The Top 100, Final Fantasy 14, Two Point Campus, Spider-Man, Soulframe and more!. I'm a nosy gal, so I can't exactly blame Guybrush for being a bit salty that it's been three goddamn decades and he still doesn't have a clue what Monkey Island's secret is. But hey, anything can happen—after all, Return to Monkey Island is a thing that's actually releasing.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

11K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy