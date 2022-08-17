ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Ultimate Ears' Wonderboom 3 is here to make your beach parties more eco-friendly

By Tom Bailey
What Hi-Fi?
What Hi-Fi?
 4 days ago

Ultimate Ears has announced the Wonderboom 3. The latest iteration of the budget Bluetooth speaker promises improved Bluetooth tech and a new "sustainable" design.

We awarded the Wonderboom and Wonderboom 2 five stars apiece on account of their weighty 360-degree sound and tough, waterproof designs. Will the Wonderboom 3 continue that strike rate?

The omens are good. Like its forebears, the new model is rated IP67, meaning it's waterproof, dustproof, and it floats. Battery life is up from 13 to 14 hours, while Bluetooth range has increased from 30m to 40m. Nice.

Ultimate Ears has also tweaked the design. Apparently, the Wonderboom 3 is made with "a minimum of certified 31% post-consumer plastic that gives new life to recycled end-of-life electronics", so you can party with a clear conscience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26QF7c_0hKJ9KSH00

(Image credit: UE)

The Wonderboom 3 will be available in four colours initially (Joyous Bright grey, Hyper Pink, Performance Blue, and Active Black). It's due on sale in the UK from 31st August, priced at £89 (around $110, AU$160). We'd expect global on-sale dates to follow shortly.

Want some extra oomph? Ultimate Ears has also revealed that the Hyperboom – the company's "loudest and bassiest speaker" – will be available in a new white colourway from 9th September, priced at £409 (around $500 / AU$710).

How will the Wonderboom 3 fare against other budget Bluetooth belters such as the Tribit Audio Stormbox Micro ? We'll bring you a full and frank review just as soon we can.

MORE:

Read all of our Ultimate Ears reviews

Our pick of the best budget Bluetooth speakers

For those about to rock: 9 best party speakers

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ultimate Ears#Bluetooth Speakers#Design#Future Plc
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
What Hi-Fi?

What Hi-Fi?

56
Followers
826
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Specialising in the best of the best in all things audio, TV and home entertainment, and the source for the most trusted audio-visual reviews, if it’s not on What Hi-Fi?, it’s not worth your time.

 https://www.whathifi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy