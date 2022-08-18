ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dry conditions linger to end of workweek

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

NOW: Cool evening with temperatures below 70 overnight before a cloudy Thursday morning.

NEXT: Highs near 85 with a chance for showers/sprinkles.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Allan Nosoff says dry conditions will persist for the workweek, despite some scattered showers Wednesday night.

Warmer temperatures and muggy conditions are expected to return by the weekend, and an extended period of dry weather will likely persist into Sunday.

Thursday: A.M. clouds, turning sunny, nice and pleasant. Highs near 84. Lows near 68.

Friday: Mostly sunny, warm and slightly muggy. Highs near 87. Lows near 70.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds, warm and humid. Highs near 86. Lows near 71.

Sunday: Hints of sun, seasonable, and noticeably humid. Slight chance of showers. Highs near 84. Lows near 70.

Monday: Sun and clouds, muggy, p.m. showers possible. Highs near 82. Lows near 69.

Tuesday: A.M. mostly cloudy and sticky with the chance of thunderstorms. Highs near 84. Lows near 69.

LIVE BLOG: News 12 weather updates

