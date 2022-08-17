ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 13

Haywood Hausballer
3d ago

This article is detached from reality. If the democrats didn’t bamboozle the big cities poorest with the welfare state, they would be in the constant minority. Lets call it for what it is.

Reply(1)
8
Sherri Roberts
3d ago

I really don't know where he is getting the data for this article, but Themis has done nothing to promote the republican party in this state after being in office for 20 years. She was defeated because she had no intention of defeating Blumenthal. Levy has a chance, so here comes the detractors to try to discourage people from being open for change.

Reply
4
Related
Vice

Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
POTUS
The Independent

Eric Trump repeats false claim that his father was first US president in history not to start a war

Eric Trump reupped the old mistruth that his father was the first president in US history to not start a war while in office. This false statement, which became so widely repeated in 2021 it prompted multiple news outlets to conduct fact-checks disproving the claim, was parroted by the former president’s son during a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax. “He’s anti-war … he didn’t want to go to war,” Eric Trump told host Eric Bolling of his father. “He’s the first president in the United States history that didn’t start a war.”In 2021, Reuters and several other news outlets produced...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ansonia, CT
State
Florida State
City
Meriden, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
ValueWalk

Stimulus Check From Connecticut: Second Sales Tax-Free Week Starts Sunday

States are continuing to send monetary aid, in the form of child tax credits, tax rebates, etc., to help residents offset at least some of the impacts of inflation. Connecticut is the latest state to join this growing list, and it has come up with a unique way to make things more affordable in the state. This latest stimulus check from Connecticut comes in the form of a Sales Tax-Free Week. Connecticut’s second Sales Tax-Free Week will start on Sunday, and it is the first time that the state will hold two sales-tax holidays in one calendar year.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy