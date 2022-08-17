States are continuing to send monetary aid, in the form of child tax credits, tax rebates, etc., to help residents offset at least some of the impacts of inflation. Connecticut is the latest state to join this growing list, and it has come up with a unique way to make things more affordable in the state. This latest stimulus check from Connecticut comes in the form of a Sales Tax-Free Week. Connecticut’s second Sales Tax-Free Week will start on Sunday, and it is the first time that the state will hold two sales-tax holidays in one calendar year.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO