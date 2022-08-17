Read full article on original website
Haywood Hausballer
3d ago
This article is detached from reality. If the democrats didn’t bamboozle the big cities poorest with the welfare state, they would be in the constant minority. Lets call it for what it is.
Reply(1)
8
Sherri Roberts
3d ago
I really don't know where he is getting the data for this article, but Themis has done nothing to promote the republican party in this state after being in office for 20 years. She was defeated because she had no intention of defeating Blumenthal. Levy has a chance, so here comes the detractors to try to discourage people from being open for change.
Reply
4
Comments / 13