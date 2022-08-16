ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

Comments / 0

Related
wlds.com

Crime Stoppers Seeking Info On Rural Chapin Burglary Suspect

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department in an investigation of a recent burglary in Chapin. Between the hours of 10:30 pm and 11:30pm on Tuesday, an unknown suspect captured on video surveillance footage made entry into a...
CHAPIN, IL
KFVS12

Early morning fire destroys Fort Madison home

An organization in Cape Girardeau is looking for solutions to combat homelessness. A woman was arrested in Cape Girardeau County for allegedly running over her boyfriend. Illinois State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that sent one person to the hospital. 3-year-old dies from injuries from house explosion. Updated: 3...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Quincy, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Quincy, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
khqa.com

Two women accused of burglary, theft

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Two Illinois women are behind bars facing multiple charges including theft and burglary. On July 31, 2022, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department began investigating a burglary that took place at a home located along the Perry Fishhook Blacktop. So far two women have been...
BARRY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Pike County from Aug. 1-5, 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Jessica D. Howland of Pittsfield sold a residence at 418 E....
PIKE COUNTY, IL
KBUR

Cigarette believed to be the cause of a Fort Madison Fire

Fort Madison, IA- Firefighters in Fort Madison battled a house fire on Tuesday, August 16th, which is believed to have been caused by a cigarette. The Pen City Current reports that the fire at 215 Avenue G in Fort Madison was caused by an occupant falling asleep while holding a lit cigarette.
FORT MADISON, IA
muddyrivernews.com

Farm lease programs for landowners, renters offered Aug. 24 around Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Landowners and renters can learn about farm leases from University of Missouri Extension specialists from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at seven locations across the state. Participants can also attend via Zoom, says Joe Koenen, MU Extension county engagement specialist in agriculture and natural...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoplifting#Nta 271 Laaken L Logsdon#Dwls#Chestnut Quincy#Fta
muddyrivernews.com

Illinois 4-H Foundation Family Spirit Award given to Vern and Leona Shaffer family

The Vern and Leona Shaffer family is a 2022 Illinois 4-H Family Spirit Award Winner. | Photo courtesy of Melissa Shriver-Hackamack. As a 50-year active Ursa Indian Grave Home Extension club member in Adams County, the late Leona Shaffer sparked a lasting love for Extension and 4-H. Over five generations, 42 Shaffer family members have contributed a combined 346 years of 4-H club membership. Their legacy is honored as the 2022 Illinois 4-H Foundation Family Spirit Award.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
tspr.org

Security upgrades in Keokuk & Macomb schools

As a new school year gets underway, districts are taking steps to create a secure environment for students, teachers, and staff members. Students returning to Keokuk High School this fall will have one way in and out of the building. Principal Adam Magliari said the secure entry/exit is located next...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Retail
Pen City Current

Cigarette believed to be cause of morning blaze

FORT MADISON - Local firefighters battled a house fire Tuesday morning that was apparently caused by a cigarette. According to Fort Madison Fire Chief Joey Herren, the fire which destroyed a home at 215 Avenue G was caused by an occupant who fell asleep with a lit cigarette. "What the...
FORT MADISON, IA
muddyrivernews.com

DAILY MUDDY: Building it so they will come

Ulmus Academy now has its home in the former Adams Elementary School, but how will Quincy’s newest school look when it opens its doors on September 6?. Ashley Conrad talks to the directors of the school. Quincy Warehouse Bargains, Utopia, Harvey’s, The Abbey, The Liquor Booth and Instant Replay...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Illinois Extension program teaches rainscaping practices

MACOMB, Ill. — Illinois Extension will be the host of a rainscaping workshop in Hancock County. During this series of classes, participants can learn landscape design and management practices that reduce pollution from runoff. This four-part workshop will take place on Sept. 12, 14, 19 and 21 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 130 Young Street, Nauvoo, in Building A.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Senior Expo returns Sept. 22 to Admiral Coontz Recreation Center

HANNIBAL, Mo. — For more than 10 years, the Hannibal Senior Expo has offered participants an opportunity to learn about services and resources specific to senior adults. This year’s Senior Expo will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. This year’s theme is “Together Again.”
HANNIBAL, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Public input sought on Quincy Bay Habitat Restoration Project through Sept. 16

QUINCY — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and its Upper Mississippi River Restoration Program partners are in the early stages of planning for a habitat rehabilitation project and are seeking public input through Sept. 16. The Quincy Bay project is part of the Upper Mississippi River Restoration Program...
QUINCY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy