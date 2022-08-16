Read full article on original website
wlds.com
Crime Stoppers Seeking Info On Rural Chapin Burglary Suspect
Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department in an investigation of a recent burglary in Chapin. Between the hours of 10:30 pm and 11:30pm on Tuesday, an unknown suspect captured on video surveillance footage made entry into a...
wlds.com
Warsaw Man Arrested On Iowa Warrant After Missing Quincy Teen Located At His Residence
A Warsaw man is in the Hancock County Jail after a teenage girl missing from Quincy since May was located at his residence. The Quincy Police Department took a missing person report on May 22 regarding a 14-year-old girl. A press release on May 24th from Quincy Police asked for the public’s assistance in locating the missing juvenile.
muddyrivernews.com
Private and public dollars are making Quincy’s Sixth Street Promenade a reality
Imagine you look at Quincy’s downtown and you decide you want to be a part of it…personally and professionally…and help in its development. You see all the people who have come before you. You see their successes and failures. So what do you do?. Maybe it’s helping...
KFVS12
Early morning fire destroys Fort Madison home
An organization in Cape Girardeau is looking for solutions to combat homelessness. A woman was arrested in Cape Girardeau County for allegedly running over her boyfriend. Illinois State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that sent one person to the hospital. 3-year-old dies from injuries from house explosion. Updated: 3...
khqa.com
Two women accused of burglary, theft
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Two Illinois women are behind bars facing multiple charges including theft and burglary. On July 31, 2022, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department began investigating a burglary that took place at a home located along the Perry Fishhook Blacktop. So far two women have been...
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Pike County from Aug. 1-5, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Jessica D. Howland of Pittsfield sold a residence at 418 E....
KBUR
Cigarette believed to be the cause of a Fort Madison Fire
Fort Madison, IA- Firefighters in Fort Madison battled a house fire on Tuesday, August 16th, which is believed to have been caused by a cigarette. The Pen City Current reports that the fire at 215 Avenue G in Fort Madison was caused by an occupant falling asleep while holding a lit cigarette.
muddyrivernews.com
Farm lease programs for landowners, renters offered Aug. 24 around Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Landowners and renters can learn about farm leases from University of Missouri Extension specialists from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at seven locations across the state. Participants can also attend via Zoom, says Joe Koenen, MU Extension county engagement specialist in agriculture and natural...
muddyrivernews.com
Illinois 4-H Foundation Family Spirit Award given to Vern and Leona Shaffer family
The Vern and Leona Shaffer family is a 2022 Illinois 4-H Family Spirit Award Winner. | Photo courtesy of Melissa Shriver-Hackamack. As a 50-year active Ursa Indian Grave Home Extension club member in Adams County, the late Leona Shaffer sparked a lasting love for Extension and 4-H. Over five generations, 42 Shaffer family members have contributed a combined 346 years of 4-H club membership. Their legacy is honored as the 2022 Illinois 4-H Foundation Family Spirit Award.
muddyrivernews.com
Ask MRN: Why was Amtrak’s Illinois Zephyr train cancelled the past two nights?
You may want to ask Amtrak why for the past two evenings (Wednesday, Aug. 17 and Thursday, Aug. 18), the 383 train from Chicago to Quincy (the Illinois Zephyr) was cancelled with no notification to passengers. On Thursday at 6:20 p.m., the station master told passengers to go track one...
muddyrivernews.com
Novavax COVID-19 vaccine available starting Aug. 22 at Adams County Health Department
QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department will be offering the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine beginning Aug. 22. This vaccine is the first COVID-19 protein subunit vaccine authorized from the Food and Drug Administration. Novavax vaccine is administered as a two-dose primary series for individuals ages 18 and older. The...
tspr.org
Security upgrades in Keokuk & Macomb schools
As a new school year gets underway, districts are taking steps to create a secure environment for students, teachers, and staff members. Students returning to Keokuk High School this fall will have one way in and out of the building. Principal Adam Magliari said the secure entry/exit is located next...
Pen City Current
Cigarette believed to be cause of morning blaze
FORT MADISON - Local firefighters battled a house fire Tuesday morning that was apparently caused by a cigarette. According to Fort Madison Fire Chief Joey Herren, the fire which destroyed a home at 215 Avenue G was caused by an occupant who fell asleep with a lit cigarette. "What the...
muddyrivernews.com
DAILY MUDDY: Building it so they will come
Ulmus Academy now has its home in the former Adams Elementary School, but how will Quincy’s newest school look when it opens its doors on September 6?. Ashley Conrad talks to the directors of the school. Quincy Warehouse Bargains, Utopia, Harvey’s, The Abbey, The Liquor Booth and Instant Replay...
muddyrivernews.com
Illinois Extension program teaches rainscaping practices
MACOMB, Ill. — Illinois Extension will be the host of a rainscaping workshop in Hancock County. During this series of classes, participants can learn landscape design and management practices that reduce pollution from runoff. This four-part workshop will take place on Sept. 12, 14, 19 and 21 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 130 Young Street, Nauvoo, in Building A.
muddyrivernews.com
Senior Expo returns Sept. 22 to Admiral Coontz Recreation Center
HANNIBAL, Mo. — For more than 10 years, the Hannibal Senior Expo has offered participants an opportunity to learn about services and resources specific to senior adults. This year’s Senior Expo will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. This year’s theme is “Together Again.”
muddyrivernews.com
‘Humiliating and embarrassing’: Assistant state’s Adams County state’s attorney fired after just four months on job
QUINCY — An assistant state’s attorney for Adams County was let go last week after working for just four months, and the verdicts in three parental rights cases he tried in juvenile court this summer were vacated because he was not licensed to practice law in Illinois. Pruitt...
muddyrivernews.com
Public input sought on Quincy Bay Habitat Restoration Project through Sept. 16
QUINCY — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and its Upper Mississippi River Restoration Program partners are in the early stages of planning for a habitat rehabilitation project and are seeking public input through Sept. 16. The Quincy Bay project is part of the Upper Mississippi River Restoration Program...
