Wetter weather is coming this weekend. But it won’t be enough to end Texas’ drought.
Heavy rain storms are expected to blanket Texas this weekend, breaking a blistering heat wave. However, the wetter weather will not be enough to fully end the state’s drought, as drier conditions are expected through September. Nearly the entire state is in a prolonged drought, with an estimated 26 million Texans living in worsening conditions.
Tyler County is Texas' 10th to declare an invasion at southern border
(The Center Square) – Tyler County in deep East Texas has declared an invasion at the southern border, becoming the 10th county to do so. The county did so after an ongoing discussion among southeast Texas judges and U.S. Rep. Brian Babin, the former mayor of Woodville, Tyler County Judge Jacques Blanchette said.
DPS offers tips and resources with new school year underway
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — With the new school year underway, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reminds drivers to use extra caution in and around school zones and neighborhoods. This includes knowing the Texas laws about driving near stopped school buses and not using cell phones when you’re...
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joins other key Republicans in supporting repealing the “tampon tax”
On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott signaled support for a yearslong call by women’s health care advocates to remove taxes on menstrual products like like tampons, sanitary pads and pantyliners. His statement comes after Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar and state Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, voiced their support from eliminating the “tampon tax” on Thursday.
Twenty states, D.C. join in opposing Texas lawsuit on emergency abortion care
WASHINGTON — Attorneys general from Oregon and 19 other states along with the District of Columbia filed a brief in federal court on Tuesday, challenging Texas’ assertion that states shouldn’t have to comply with a federal law that protects doctors who end a pregnancy to save the patient’s life.
Poll: Abbott leads O’Rourke by 7 points
(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is leading Robert “Beto” O’Rourke by seven percentage points in the race for governor, according to a new Dallas Morning News poll. The poll was conducted in the first week of August by the University of Texas-Tyler and...
Other voices: Hughes acknowledges ‘systemic racism’ — and other hopeful signs at SBOE
We were expecting the worst when the State Board of Education convened in Austin recently to consider updates to the state’s social studies curriculum standards, known as Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills. After all the complaints about our impressionable youngsters being force-fed critical race theory, we would not have been surprised to see Walt Disney’s syrupy, long-vaulted “Song of the South” added to the required curriculum. Perhaps the board would follow Florida and essentially outlaw mention of the word “gay,” except as an adjective describing the capital of France.
Election officials can’t access federal funding for security as violent threats mount
Colorado’s election officials, like so many across the country, faced a surge of violent threats after the 2020 election. Federal authorities are prosecuting a man who pled guilty to threatening a Colorado election official on Instagram, where he wrote: “Do you feel safe? You shouldn’t.” And Colorado police arrested a man accused of calling Secretary of State Jena Griswold and saying that “the angel of death is coming for her.”
Public hearing set to allow independents to vote in PA primaries
Opening up Pennsylvania's primary elections to voters who aren't registered either as Democrats or Republicans is the topic of a State House of Representatives hearing tomorrow. The House State Government Committee convenes Tuesday to hear testimony on House Bill 1369. Sponsored by state Rep. Chris Quinn - R-Middletown Township -...
'Inflation Reduction Act' draws praise, criticism
President Joe Biden’s signing Tuesday of House of Representatives Bill 5376, otherwise now known as the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, is drawing comment from both sides in west-central Pennsylvania. “The Inflation Reduction (Act) is a decisive step to blunt inflation, cut energy costs for families and businesses, tackle...
'A little bit for everybody': How the Inflation Reduction Act could boost clean energy
With last week's passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, Congress authorized the largest investment to combat climate change in American history. The $739 billion bill promises to transform the energy sector with $369 billion for "energy security and climate change" measures expected to reduce the nation's greenhouse gas emissions by about 40% from 2005 levels, according to independent analyses. Scientists warn emissions need to be cut in half by 2030 and eliminated entirely by 2050 to avoid the most catastrophic impacts of climate change.
Hageman ousts Cheney in Wyoming GOP primary
(The Center Square) – Harriet Hageman won Wyoming’s Republican primary election Tuesday, unseating incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney. As of 6:30 a.m. MDT Wednesday with about 90% of votes counted, Hageman had 66% of the vote, while Cheney had about 29%. The race pitted the Trump-backed Hageman, an attorney...
