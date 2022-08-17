We were expecting the worst when the State Board of Education convened in Austin recently to consider updates to the state’s social studies curriculum standards, known as Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills. After all the complaints about our impressionable youngsters being force-fed critical race theory, we would not have been surprised to see Walt Disney’s syrupy, long-vaulted “Song of the South” added to the required curriculum. Perhaps the board would follow Florida and essentially outlaw mention of the word “gay,” except as an adjective describing the capital of France.

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO