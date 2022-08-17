ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Business Insider

Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout

A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
The Independent

Blasts behind Russian lines had major psychological effect on Putin – officials

Recent explosions deep behind Russia’s lines in Crimea have had a major psychological effect on Moscow’s leadership, western officials have said.More than half of the Russian navy’s Black Sea Fleet combat jets were put out of action in blasts last week at the Russian-operated Saky military airfield in western Crimea – an area Moscow previously considered secure, according to the Ministry of Defence.The Kremlin is busy seeking to allocate blame for the debacle and President Vladimir Putin is struggling to hide Ukraine’s success from the Russian population, as thousands of Russians fleeing Crimea have streamed into the country, officials said...
Business Insider

Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report

Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
digg.com

Zelenskyy To Host Lviv Talks With UN Chief, Turkish Leader

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is due to meet the UN chief and Turkey's leader in Lviv near Ukraine's border with Poland.
#Soviet#Estonia#Visas#Ukraine War#Politics#Russians
digg.com

Russia's Version Of Starbucks Reopens With A New Name And Logo

A restaurateur and rapper duo unveiled Stars Coffee on Thursday, reopening the chain of coffee shops in Russia formerly owned by Starbucks, the latest major company rebranding after a months-long Western corporate exodus from the country.
digg.com

Sanna Marin: Finland PM Partying Video Causes Backlash

Sanna Marin denies taking drugs after video emerged showing her partying with friends.
digg.com

US And Taiwan Announce Formal Bilateral Trade Talks

The talks come weeks after a controversial visit to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
digg.com

Now That Authorities Have Sanctioned Tornado Cash, Is Bitcoin Next?

Crypto privacy advocates were appalled when U.S. authorities sanctioned and shut down Tornado Cash. Could Bitcoin survive a similar attack?.
digg.com

Two Of Ukraine’s Largest Tech Retailers Now Accept Bitcoin

Ukrainian tech retailers Techno Їжak and Stylus now accept bitcoin online and in-store as demand for bitcoin as a daily currency grows amid war efforts.
digg.com

Japan Urges Its Young People To Drink More To Boost Economy

The government's tax agency has launched a programme to encourage a new generation of sake drinkers.
digg.com

Algeria Forest Fires: At Least 26 Dead, Minister Says

Countries on the Mediterranean have been ravaged by wildfires this summer, especially in Europe.
