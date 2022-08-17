Read full article on original website
whlm.com
Accident Temporarily Closes Westbound I-80 in Northumberland County
Westbound Interstate 80 in Northumberland County was shut down for several hours Wednesday, following a truck crash. The accident occurred just after 2 pm in Turbot Township. A second vehicle was involved; there was no report of injuries, nor if there were any leaks from the gas tanker.
Danville's Canal Park Receives State Funding
Danville has received state funding of $100 thousand for upgrades to Canal Park. The park has received more than a half-million dollars in state grants, but the coronavirus pandemic and supply chain issues resulted in higher costs. The amphitheater will receive sides and backing, which will make for better sound for performances and concerts.
Emergency Alert for Snyder County Sign Up Offered
Residents of Snyder County have the option to sign up for emergency alerts. These would include weather warnings, issues of public health or criminal activity. EMA Director Derick Shambach says residents may receives messages via email, text, phone call or through services for the hearing-impaired. More can be found ay hyper-reach.com.
