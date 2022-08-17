ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

whlm.com

Danville's Canal Park Receives State Funding

Danville has received state funding of $100 thousand for upgrades to Canal Park. The park has received more than a half-million dollars in state grants, but the coronavirus pandemic and supply chain issues resulted in higher costs. The amphitheater will receive sides and backing, which will make for better sound for performances and concerts.
DANVILLE, PA
whlm.com

Emergency Alert for Snyder County Sign Up Offered

Residents of Snyder County have the option to sign up for emergency alerts. These would include weather warnings, issues of public health or criminal activity. EMA Director Derick Shambach says residents may receives messages via email, text, phone call or through services for the hearing-impaired. More can be found ay hyper-reach.com.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA

