ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
100.7 WITL

Dangerous Wildlife You Should Avoid in Michigan

Did you know there are at least 8 animals you should avoid right here in Michigan? I've lived here all of my life and have tried to avoid every single one of these dangerous critters. If you have a major fear of spiders like I do, then prepare yourself to...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
100.7 WITL

Five of Michigan’s Unsung and Unforgettable People

It's no problem remembering some of Michigan's celebrities - Burt Reynolds, Stevie Wonder, Alice Cooper, Steven Seagal, Gerald Ford, and many, many others who became actors, musicians, singers, or politicians. But what about the ones whose fame was fleeting? The ones that time seems to have swept under its rug?...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Food Drink#Faygo Brings Back#Faygo Red Pop Cake Pops#Faygo Cola#Jazzin Bluesberry
100.7 WITL

Say What? Cali Man Attempts To Pronounce Michigan Places

This is what it's like when a Californian and a Michigander collide. If you have not lived in Michigan all of your life, or even if you have - pronouncing the names of places in the Great Lakes State can be a challenge. Try saying Tahquamenon Falls three times fast or correctly pronouncing Cadieux Road correctly. It's not so easy, is it?
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

18 Michigan Counties at High COVID-19 Level

There are 83 counties in the state of Michigan. Out of those 83 counties, 18 of them are at high COVID-19 risk. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention uses certain calculations when it comes to determining COVID risk at a county level. I always read up on this because...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
100.7 WITL

WATCH: Did Michigan Couple Capture Disembodied Voice In Cemetery?

The Ick Factor is made up of a husband and wife team that don't exactly have typical jobs. Kari is a Mortician and Josh is a Crematory Operator. Some people may think they are a bit Icky because of their work. But they are hopeful others will see how "normal" people who work in death care really are, as they have their own YouTube series where they investigate specific sites and revisit some haunted history around the state. They also investigated haunted sights to see if they can pick anything abnormal up, and they may have done just that, with a video they recently posted while exploring a Hartford, MI cemetery:
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Prison? Mind Blowing Laws That Still Exist In Michigan

After reading about the couple that got arrested after having sex on a Ferris Wheel at Cedar Point over the weekend, it made me think about the odd sex laws that exist. That rabbit hole went ever further down and I did research about laws in Michigan that still exist that make no sense.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

100.7 WITL

Lansing, MI
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.7 WITL plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy