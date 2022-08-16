Read full article on original website
Better With Time: These Are 10 Of Michigan’s Oldest Restaurants
All across Michigan, there are great restaurants to enjoy a meal with friends and family. Some of them are brand new and bring fresh spins on classic foods while a special select few have been around for an incredibly long time and have gotten better with time. These Are 10...
10 Stops For a Great Fall Colors Road Trip in Michigan
Fall is right around the corner. The time for apple picking, sweaters, pumpkin patches, and the changing of the leaves. We, in Michigan, are lucky in the sense that we have gorgeous Fall colors pretty much all over the state. With that in mind, planning a road trip to see...
Where is the Biggest Home in Michigan? Not Too Far and It’s Amazing!
We have some stunning homes here is West Michigan that most of us can only dream about. Multiple bedrooms, bathroom, rec rooms, pools, 5,8, 10,000 square feet of space, the whole nine yards. But, how would you like to live in a 32,000 square foot home? It's not for sale, but it is amazing.
Dangerous Wildlife You Should Avoid in Michigan
Did you know there are at least 8 animals you should avoid right here in Michigan? I've lived here all of my life and have tried to avoid every single one of these dangerous critters. If you have a major fear of spiders like I do, then prepare yourself to...
Michigan’s Top 10 Biggest Cities in 1960: Where Do They Rank Now?
It's no secret that Michigan experienced a dramatic rise and fall in population over the course of the last 100 years, largely correlated to the state's roller coaster of an auto industry. Over the past decade, Michigan's population had been slowly growing, but that streak was stymied in 2020. According...
Five of Michigan’s Unsung and Unforgettable People
It's no problem remembering some of Michigan's celebrities - Burt Reynolds, Stevie Wonder, Alice Cooper, Steven Seagal, Gerald Ford, and many, many others who became actors, musicians, singers, or politicians. But what about the ones whose fame was fleeting? The ones that time seems to have swept under its rug?...
This Wonderful Lansing Area Town Has Been Named Michigan’s Most Underrated
Every state has one. The most underrated destination town that just doesn't have the kind of publicity that it should! There are plenty of quaint towns in Michigan that are severely underrated, but which one tops the list?. Do you recognize that picture? Those of us who live in Mid-Michigan...
Frankenmuth is Called the Handholding Capital of Michigan
Next week my wife and i will be celebrating our 14th wedding anniversary. The actual date is August 23 and we plan on spending the entire day in Frankenmuth, right here in beautiful Michigan. We've both been to Frankenmuth several times in the past and we both absolutely love it...
Say What? Cali Man Attempts To Pronounce Michigan Places
This is what it's like when a Californian and a Michigander collide. If you have not lived in Michigan all of your life, or even if you have - pronouncing the names of places in the Great Lakes State can be a challenge. Try saying Tahquamenon Falls three times fast or correctly pronouncing Cadieux Road correctly. It's not so easy, is it?
Have You Visited This Lake Michigan Beach Ranked One of the Best ‘Secret’ Beaches in the U.S.?
Well, I guess the secret is out... Although, for most of us Michiganders it's NOT a secret that we've got some of the best beaches in the country!. One of our glorious beaches in Northern Michigan is getting national attention as one of the top twenty "secret" beaches in the country.
18 Michigan Counties at High COVID-19 Level
There are 83 counties in the state of Michigan. Out of those 83 counties, 18 of them are at high COVID-19 risk. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention uses certain calculations when it comes to determining COVID risk at a county level. I always read up on this because...
Michigan’s Final Free ORV Weekend of 2022 is This Saturday and Sunday
Been wanting to hit the State of Michigan's 4,000 miles of off-road trails? Do it for free this weekend!. Michigan's Second and Final Free ORV Weekend of 2022 is Aug. 20-21 This weekend, Michigan residents and out-of-state visitors are invited to ride DNR-designated routes and trails for free along with the state's six scramble areas:
The Top 4 Places in Michigan to Take a Scenic Fall Chairlift Ride
Forget summer. Allow me to help you start building your Fall Bucket List. If you have never taken in the colors of Michigan during the fall from above, you don't know what you're missing. We all know that Michigan offers some of the best leaf peeping in the country. Driving...
WATCH: Did Michigan Couple Capture Disembodied Voice In Cemetery?
The Ick Factor is made up of a husband and wife team that don't exactly have typical jobs. Kari is a Mortician and Josh is a Crematory Operator. Some people may think they are a bit Icky because of their work. But they are hopeful others will see how "normal" people who work in death care really are, as they have their own YouTube series where they investigate specific sites and revisit some haunted history around the state. They also investigated haunted sights to see if they can pick anything abnormal up, and they may have done just that, with a video they recently posted while exploring a Hartford, MI cemetery:
Want to See Three States & Canada All in One Place? Check Out Copper Peak in Michigan
If you have been wanting to visit the U.P., this is a great excuse to do so. Located near Ironwood in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, or U.P., Copper Peak is set to be "the world's largest ski jumping hill designated by the International Ski Federation," according to the website. Constructed in...
Prison? Mind Blowing Laws That Still Exist In Michigan
After reading about the couple that got arrested after having sex on a Ferris Wheel at Cedar Point over the weekend, it made me think about the odd sex laws that exist. That rabbit hole went ever further down and I did research about laws in Michigan that still exist that make no sense.
Two Michigan Lakes Named ‘Most Polluted’ in America
In Michigan, we are all about that "lake life". We buy lakefront property, take our vacations on the lake, go fishing, swim, and enjoy a multitude of other activities, too. I mean, with a nickname like "The Great Lakes State," of course we do. This is what makes this even sadder to type...
Historic School House Turned Home For Sale in St. Johns, Michigan
I scroll through real estate listings just like I scroll through Instagram or Facebook. But wouldn't you know it...I found this old house on Instagram!. I follow For The Love of Old Houses on Instagram, and boy did they find a gem this time, and right here in mid-Michigan!. Historic...
Come inside! Michigan’s first luxury treehouse resort is finally open
When you were growing up, you might have had a treehouse built in your backyard. Or, like me, you wished you had a treehouse in your backyard. The treehouse was the one place you can escape life and live in your own fantasies. Well, now you can experience a luxury...
Five Other Michigan Things That Were Found Buried With The Mastodon
As you may have heard, some Mastodon bones were found buried at a construction site in northern Kent County. Here's some other things they found. The Mastodon Bones Were Found West Of 131 On 22-Mile Road. The bones will be turned over to the Grand Rapids Public Museum so that...
